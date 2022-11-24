ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12newsnow.com

Catt scores team high 16 in non-conference setback

DALLAS — Lamar University sophomore Valentine Catt scored a game-high 16 points, but SMU had too much firepower defeating the Cardinals, 75-50, Sunday afternoon at Moody Coliseum. The loss drops LU to 3-4 on the season. Catt was one of two Cardinals in double-figures as he was joined by...
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

Mustangs look to rebuild with new faces

This could be a rebuilding year for the West Orange-Stark Mustangs basketball team. Only one Mustang is back on the varsity that won a playoff game last season. West Orange-Stark was up and down most of Coach Chris Castille's first year leading the Mustangs. They struggled early before finding their groove near the end of the district games and making the playoffs. The Mustangs pulled off a bit of an upset winning a playoff game for the first time in four years defeating the always tough Hardin-Jefferson Hawks in the opening round of the post season. Another big upset came up short by four points when WOS fell to Houston Yates in the second round.
WEST ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Catt Career High 16 For Cards

Lamar University sophomore Valentine Catt (Orangefield) scored a game-high 16 points, to go along with 7 boards and two blocks, but SMU had too much firepower defeating the Cardinals, 75-50, Sunday afternoon at Moody Coliseum. The loss drops LU to 3-4 on the season. Catt was one of two Cardinals...
BEAUMONT, TX
KBTX.com

Madisonville’s season ends in regionals with loss to Silsbee

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs season came to a close with a 60-21 loss to Silsbee at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring. After giving up a safety, the Mustangs responded with a Phillip Green Jr. 31-yard rushing touchdown to give Madisonville a 7-2 lead. However, Silsbee showed off their speed and why they are undefeated on the year with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.
MADISONVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

PNG ENDS CUBS SEASON 38-28 AT NRG STADIUM

The season came to an end for the Brenham Cub Football Team as they fell to Port Neches Groves 38-28 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Cubs got things started on a good note as they marched down the field and scored on a two yard run by Ricky Brown. Grant Mayfield added the extra point to make it 7-0 with 10:50 left in the first quarter.
BRENHAM, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Port Arthur 51-7

TYLER, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Port Arthur Titans in the third week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Port Arthur, 51-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
LONGVIEW, TX
12newsnow.com

New York bowler wins PBA50 Beaumont Southwest Open

BEAUMONT, Texas — Crossroads Bowling Center played host to the PBA50 Beaumont Southwest Open where 39 bowlers competed in the tournament's championship match. After 21 games, Glenn Smith, from New York, won the $2,500 first place prize. Smith racked up 5,150 total points and 4,940 scratch to take the top spot on the leaderboard.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont City councilman pushing for project to add LED lights under Interstate 10

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont councilman is pushing for a project that he believes will elevate and light up the city without burdening its residents. Many shared Facebook posts that suggested making the freeways under Interstate 10 a bit brighter with LED lights. Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner listened to those suggestions and feels it is the right move to get people involved.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Fire at Purely Storage on Spurlock Road in Nederland damages multiple units, investigation underway

NEDERLAND, Texas — Houses were evacuated and traffic was blocked as crews in Nederland battled a Saturday night fire at a Purely Storage. The call regarding the fire came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. The Jefferson County Water District No. 10 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and requested assistance from the Nederland Fire Department, Port Neches Fire Department, Groves Fire Department, Jefferson County ESD No. 4, Acadian EMS, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Entergy.
NEDERLAND, TX
MySanAntonio

State commission approves new Entergy facility proposal

Entergy got the OK to build an advanced power station in Southeast Texas. The Public Utility Commission of Texas approved Entergy's proposal to build the Orange County Advanced Power Station, which will be located near Bridge City, according to a news release. "Located in one of the largest industrial regions...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

We asked if Beaumont is getting a Trader Joe's, Aldi, Costco

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the city of Beaumont there are thousands of businesses, but there still always seems to be people who are not happy with the selection. Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Economic Development Kristie Young said a...
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy