12newsnow.com
Catt scores team high 16 in non-conference setback
DALLAS — Lamar University sophomore Valentine Catt scored a game-high 16 points, but SMU had too much firepower defeating the Cardinals, 75-50, Sunday afternoon at Moody Coliseum. The loss drops LU to 3-4 on the season. Catt was one of two Cardinals in double-figures as he was joined by...
therecordlive.com
Mustangs look to rebuild with new faces
This could be a rebuilding year for the West Orange-Stark Mustangs basketball team. Only one Mustang is back on the varsity that won a playoff game last season. West Orange-Stark was up and down most of Coach Chris Castille's first year leading the Mustangs. They struggled early before finding their groove near the end of the district games and making the playoffs. The Mustangs pulled off a bit of an upset winning a playoff game for the first time in four years defeating the always tough Hardin-Jefferson Hawks in the opening round of the post season. Another big upset came up short by four points when WOS fell to Houston Yates in the second round.
kogt.com
Catt Career High 16 For Cards
Lamar University sophomore Valentine Catt (Orangefield) scored a game-high 16 points, to go along with 7 boards and two blocks, but SMU had too much firepower defeating the Cardinals, 75-50, Sunday afternoon at Moody Coliseum. The loss drops LU to 3-4 on the season. Catt was one of two Cardinals...
KBTX.com
Madisonville’s season ends in regionals with loss to Silsbee
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs season came to a close with a 60-21 loss to Silsbee at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring. After giving up a safety, the Mustangs responded with a Phillip Green Jr. 31-yard rushing touchdown to give Madisonville a 7-2 lead. However, Silsbee showed off their speed and why they are undefeated on the year with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.
kwhi.com
PNG ENDS CUBS SEASON 38-28 AT NRG STADIUM
The season came to an end for the Brenham Cub Football Team as they fell to Port Neches Groves 38-28 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Cubs got things started on a good note as they marched down the field and scored on a two yard run by Ricky Brown. Grant Mayfield added the extra point to make it 7-0 with 10:50 left in the first quarter.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Port Arthur 51-7
TYLER, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Port Arthur Titans in the third week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Port Arthur, 51-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
12newsnow.com
New York bowler wins PBA50 Beaumont Southwest Open
BEAUMONT, Texas — Crossroads Bowling Center played host to the PBA50 Beaumont Southwest Open where 39 bowlers competed in the tournament's championship match. After 21 games, Glenn Smith, from New York, won the $2,500 first place prize. Smith racked up 5,150 total points and 4,940 scratch to take the top spot on the leaderboard.
Beaumont City councilman pushing for project to add LED lights under Interstate 10
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont councilman is pushing for a project that he believes will elevate and light up the city without burdening its residents. Many shared Facebook posts that suggested making the freeways under Interstate 10 a bit brighter with LED lights. Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner listened to those suggestions and feels it is the right move to get people involved.
12newsnow.com
Southeast Texas Journalist Thomas Taschinger reminisces on 43 years of news amid upcoming retirement
Thomas Taschinger announced his retirement Sunday. Taschinger is the opinion editor for the Beaumont Enterprise and a political analyst for 12NewsNow.
Charlton Pollard Park at 'top priority' for Beaumont's new $1.4M parks and rec budget
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City leaders have approved money to bring new life into Charlton-Pollard Park since its closure in September. The city put up fencing after 12News reported on dilapidated and dangerous equipment. During the city's council meeting on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, council members approved $1.4 million...
Area business owners encouraging Southeast Texans to shop local during Small Business Saturday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Thousands woke up early to kick off their holiday shopping and hop on the deals Black Friday brings. Area small business owners are hoping shoppers who spend their money in big box stores will show them the same support during Small Business Saturday. Many Southeast Texas...
12newsnow.com
Lumberton man wins Beaumont Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K
The tradition is put on by the Sea Rim Striders run club. The organization works to raise money for nonprofits in Southeast Texas.
Three Southeast Texas men arrested, charged following reports of 'suspicious vehicle' near Beaumont business
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three Southeast Texas men were arrested and charged after Beaumont Police found tools they said are commonly used in catalytic converter thefts early Saturday morning. Officers responded to Dragon Industries shortly after 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle near the business, according...
'We do this for Pimp C' : 10th Anniversary of UGK Day celebration being held in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An event celebrating the 10th Anniversary of UGK Day is being held in Port Arthur. The event takes place Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion, located at 522 Procter Street. On November 9, 2022, Port Arthur City...
Fire at Purely Storage on Spurlock Road in Nederland damages multiple units, investigation underway
NEDERLAND, Texas — Houses were evacuated and traffic was blocked as crews in Nederland battled a Saturday night fire at a Purely Storage. The call regarding the fire came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. The Jefferson County Water District No. 10 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and requested assistance from the Nederland Fire Department, Port Neches Fire Department, Groves Fire Department, Jefferson County ESD No. 4, Acadian EMS, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Entergy.
MySanAntonio
State commission approves new Entergy facility proposal
Entergy got the OK to build an advanced power station in Southeast Texas. The Public Utility Commission of Texas approved Entergy's proposal to build the Orange County Advanced Power Station, which will be located near Bridge City, according to a news release. "Located in one of the largest industrial regions...
13-Year-Old Theresa Franklin Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 3100 block of Ethan Symone Street around 4 a.m. The Beaumont Police Department found the suspects fleeing the scene in a 2023 Silver Hyundai when the driver lost control at Major Drive and Interstate 10 and crashed into a concrete pillar.
KFDM-TV
Teacher charged with pulling out gun and assaulting man at PA Memorial High School
PORT ARTHUR — A Port Arthur Lincoln Middle School teacher is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.. He is accused of pulling a gun on a man at Memorial High School and then beating him. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has been investigating to learn more...
MySanAntonio
We asked if Beaumont is getting a Trader Joe's, Aldi, Costco
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the city of Beaumont there are thousands of businesses, but there still always seems to be people who are not happy with the selection. Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Economic Development Kristie Young said a...
brproud.com
UPDATE: Missing Louisiana woman found dead in car submerged in river
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman. Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles was reported missing Nov. 19. She was last seen after 5 a.m., traveling northbound on Beglis Parkway in Sulphur, north of Cypress Street. She was last...
