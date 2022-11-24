ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

HuskerExtra.com

Watch: Nebraska coach Matt Rhule arrives in Lincoln

Matt Rhule landed Monday morning at the Lincoln Airport, where Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts and his wife, Angela, waited to greet him and his family. Rhule's introductory ceremony is set for 1:30 p.m. at the Hawks Championship Center. Check out photos and videos of Rhule's arrival below.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska volleyball selected as No. 2 seed in Louisville region of NCAA tournament bracket

Nebraska now knows a possible path if it’s going to have another chance to play in a just-up-the-road Final Four in Omaha. In 2 ½ weeks Omaha puts on the Final Four for the fourth time, and that’s been a good omen for the Husker program. Nebraska had made it to Omaha’s Final Four three times, winning national championships there in 2006 and 2015 and reaching the semifinals in 2008.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

No. 9 Minnesota spoils No. 5 Nebraska volleyball's senior night with sweep

The end of the regular season came quickly for the Nebraska volleyball team, and the Huskers are ready for a reset after back-to-back losses to end the Big Ten season. And contributing to the struggles was two of Nebraska’s key players, Kenzie Knuckles (season-ending injury) and Nicklin Hames (illness), both not playing on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Jaz Shelley scores 14 straight points in Nebraska's overtime win over Mississippi State

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Jaz Shelley added another indelible moment to her basketball career at Nebraska. The junior guard scored 14 straight points in a little more than two overtime minutes to propel NU to its best win of the year, 73-65 over Mississippi State. Shelley finished with 32 points — in part on 7-of-12 shooting from 3-point range — and eight assists as Nebraska got its first victory this season over a Power Six conference opponent.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska volleyball falls to Wisconsin, ends hopes for Big Ten crown

Wisconsin is still the No. 1 team in Big Ten Conference volleyball. In another huge match between No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 5 Nebraska on Friday the Badgers won in four sets at the Devaney Sports Center, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19. Friday was a must-win for Nebraska’s Big Ten title...
MADISON, WI

