Las Vegas police investigating homicide by Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street
A homicide is being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department near Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street.
North Las Vegas Police investigate deadly shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating the shooting death late Friday of a man in a neighborhood near the Cheyenne Sports Complex. Officers found the man, thought to be in his 40s, with a gunshot wound on the 3100 block of Plumwood Lane, south of East Cheyenne Avenue and west of […]
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect shot neighbor over car blocking driveway, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was shot over a parking dispute told a dispatcher he was dying as he called police, according to an arrest report. Christopher Allen, 33, was shot in his home in the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue on Oct. 18. Robert Salone, 40, was arrested Nov. 22 in connection with the killing.
Police investigate homicide that left one dead near West Hassell Avenue
Las Vegas Police are investigating a homicide that resulted in the death of one person near West Hassell Avenue Saturday night.
50-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The Clark County Police Department reported a three-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on South Fort Apache Road in Summerlin just before 11 p.m. According to the officials, a Nissan Altima hit a median on the road and then collided with two other vehicles, a 2004 Pontiac GTO and a 2022 Ford F-15 pickup.
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead after stabbing near Bonanza, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a stabbing in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened around 6:36 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 700 block of N. 11th Street, near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway. When police arrived,...
One driver dead, another seriously injured in fiery crash, Metro says
A Las Vegas man was speeding and showed signs of impairment in a fiery, fatal two-vehicle crash early Saturday in the west central valley, Metro police said.
Las Vegas woman facing multiple DUI charges in fatal Thanksgiving night crash in west valley, Metro says
A Las Vegas woman is facing multiple DUI charges in a Thanksgiving night crash in the west valley that killed another woman and injured several others, Metro police said.
Fox5 KVVU
Woman dies after hit in head with rake, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman died after she was hit in the head with a rake, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the incident happened Sept. 30. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the area of Bruce and Fremont after a 53-year-old woman, identified as Marcia Averett, was found unconscious. LVFR said Averett had “obvious” head trauma and a 4-5 inch laceration to the right temple area. Averett was taken to University Medical Center and had to be intubated and treated for a skull fracture and brain bleed, LVMPD said.
Las Vegas police: 1 dead, 2 injured in fast food drive-thru shooting, no arrests
Police are investigating a shooting in the northeast Las Vegas valley.
KTNV
One dead, one injured in fiery crash on Flamingo Road
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is dead after a fatal two-vehicle collision caused both vehicles to burst into flame on West Flamingo Road on Saturday morning, according to Metro police. Evidence at the scene, statements from witnesses, and video surveillance indicate that a 2022 Hyundai Sonata traveled westbound...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit-And Run Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Officials confirmed that 1 person died due to the hit and run accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on East Lake Mead Boulevard bike lane, east of Halston Street. A Ford...
North Las Vegas police release photo of Craig Ranch stabbing suspect
North Las Vegas Police Department released a photo of a person of interest in the recent stabbing that occurred at Craig Ranch Regional Park.
Fox5 KVVU
Ex-security guard shot on the Strip opens restaurant in North Las Vegas on Thanksgiving
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Kraig Dodson welcomed in customers with a smile on Thanksgiving. “Thank you for coming. I’m glad you enjoyed it,” he said to a couple leaving his new restaurant called Getting Baked. Dodson owned a food truck called Getting Baked, but recently linked up...
news3lv.com
Police investigate motorcycle crash in Henderson area
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in the Henderson area. Henderson Police and Fire reported to the area of South Eastern Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday. The collision involved one vehicle and one motorcycle. Both drivers were transported to the...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing woman last seen in downtown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen Wednesday in downtown. According to police, Sharon Brock may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Police said she was...
Man drives himself to business after getting shot, Las Vegas police say
In the 3600 block of South Town Center, a male victim in his 20s drove to a store and informed the clerk that he had been shot multiple times.
‘It was all I had,’ Woman says armed burglars stole $47K from Las Vegas home as she slept
A woman told 8 News Now she’s afraid to stay in her house after two men armed with a firearm broke in.
KTNV
Driver sought after 23-year-old man's apparent hit-and-run death in west Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 23-year-old man was found dead in a residential area of Summerlin on Wednesday morning, and police are searching for the driver responsible. Police were alerted to the death at approximately 3:25 a.m. when the man's body was discovered in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard, east of Hallston Street in a residential area of the west Las Vegas valley.
news3lv.com
After nearly dying in 2014, former security guard ‘thankful’ to open new Las Vegas eatery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraig Dodson said one of the reasons he opened his new restaurant on Thanksgiving Day was because he’s “thankful to be alive.”. Eight years ago, Dodson was shot six times in a gunfight outside the Paris Hotel on the Strip. At the time, he was contracted as an RTC security guard through the company now known as Allied Universal.
