Kremlin defends Russian-led security alliance after Armenia criticism
MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Sunday said attempts to break up a Russian-led security alliance had always existed and would continue to do so, but insisted that the alliance remained in high demand following criticism this week from Armenia.
Pope urges Israelis, Palestinians, to seek dialogue after surge in violence
VATICAN CITY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday urged Israeli and Palestinian authorities to make greater efforts to seek dialogue following recent deadly bomb attacks in Jerusalem and clashes in the occupied West Bank.
Queiroz slams Klinsmann's criticism of Iran's World Cup team
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran's soccer federation and national team coach Carlos Queiroz have angrily hit back at former Germany great Jürgen Klinsmann for saying that Iranian World Cup players use dirty tactics because its in their “culture." Both the federation and Queiroz on Sunday called for Klinsmann to resign from FIFA’s technical study group, while the federation said it demands an apology from the former Germany and U.S. national team coach. The federation asked FIFA for “immediate clarification” on the matter. ...
‘Xi Jinping, step down’: China protests spread to more cities
Angry protesters in China are calling for Xi Jinping to step down as president in rare shows of dissent that have spread to many cities including Shanghai and Beijing and universities as a result of frustration over the government’s zero-Covid policies.Around 300 protesters gathered at Middle Urumqi road in Shanghai on Saturday to pay tribute to the victims of a major apartment block fire that killed 10 people in Urumqi on Thursday night. Some social media accounts have suggested residents couldn’t leave their homes during the fire because of Covid-19 control measures.The Shanghai protesters carried flowers and candles and held...
