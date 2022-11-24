ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avondale, AZ

West Valley View

Avondale and Goodyear launch WeRIDE

Uber was founded in 2009 and Lyft in 2012. Ride-sharing apps have been around for over 10 years, and the convenience of a short ride has been experienced across the nation. The citizens of Avondale and Goodyear recently received their own microtransit service. On Oct. 24, the cities of Avondale...
GOODYEAR, AZ
West Valley View

Fuerza Local expands to West Valley with accelerator program

The Arizona nonprofit organization Fuerza Local is extending its reach to Peoria and Avondale with its business programming. Fuerza Local, Local First Arizona’s Spanish-speaking branch, is dedicated to offering business education for Hispanic business owners and entrepreneurs. Come February 2023, it will offer its services to those in the West Valley with its Business Accelerator program.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix surgeons see rise in emergency gallbladder surgery after Thanksgiving meals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people joke about being “stuffed” or “too full” from their Thanksgiving meal, but it turns out that has been a real problem for some. Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder surgery from overeating on Thanksgiving. In some cases, gallbladders have exploded. So, what’s the main culprit that’s causing it?
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

City of Phoenix Announces Electric Light Parade

The lights and sounds of the APS Electric Light Parade are returning this holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 3. The City of Phoenix is excited to announce Super Bowl LVII official mascot Spike as Grand Marshal for the 35th annual parade. Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) and the City of...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years

A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.
MESA, AZ
West Valley View

Buckeye, Goodyear police receive grants

Thanks to grants from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Buckeye Police Department and Goodyear Police Department will have the ability to make their respective growing cities safer to walk, bike and drive through. Buckeye Police received a total of three grants from the Governor’s Office of Highway...
BUCKEYE, AZ
West Valley View

Realtors bring community garden to Goodyear

Thanks to the Estrella Realtor Networking Group, the Estrella Community Garden in Goodyear has come to life. The grassroots project, which was unveiled on Nov. 19, offers a way for the community to come together and learn how to garden and meet their neighbors, all while on a plot of land overlooking the Estrella Mountains.
GOODYEAR, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Mesa early Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 25. "The driver remained on scene and the fire department...
MESA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Bulk Trash Collection is Changing to On-Demand for 2023

Beginning, Feb. 6, 2023, Peoria’s bulk trash service will be available twice a year “by appointment” for Peoria residents with active Solid Waste accounts. Residents can schedule up to two free bulk collections per calendar year. Additional collections may be scheduled for a fee. Residents can begin...
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Car crashes into two Phoenix homes on Thanksgiving

PHOENIX - People living in two different Phoenix homes are not having the Thanksgiving morning they imagined after a car crashed into both of their properties. The collisions happened near 34th Avenue and Camelback early Thursday morning. Police say the driver crashed into the homes - which are next door...
PHOENIX, AZ

