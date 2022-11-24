Read full article on original website
West Valley View
Avondale and Goodyear launch WeRIDE
Uber was founded in 2009 and Lyft in 2012. Ride-sharing apps have been around for over 10 years, and the convenience of a short ride has been experienced across the nation. The citizens of Avondale and Goodyear recently received their own microtransit service. On Oct. 24, the cities of Avondale...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported a pedestrian accident on Friday. The accident occurred near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. According to the officials, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
Arizona Dept. of Transportation Says State Route 143 Will Narrow to One Lane on Monday Nov. 28 through Thursday
Phoenix residents returning from vacation after Thanksgiving will find that S.R. 143 will be narrowed to one lane going southbound. Since 143 is near the Phoenix Skyharbor Airport this may impact travel to and from the airport.
3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred in an area near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. Two of the people injured were identified to be Phoenix Police officers.
West Valley View
Fuerza Local expands to West Valley with accelerator program
The Arizona nonprofit organization Fuerza Local is extending its reach to Peoria and Avondale with its business programming. Fuerza Local, Local First Arizona’s Spanish-speaking branch, is dedicated to offering business education for Hispanic business owners and entrepreneurs. Come February 2023, it will offer its services to those in the West Valley with its Business Accelerator program.
AZFamily
Phoenix surgeons see rise in emergency gallbladder surgery after Thanksgiving meals
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people joke about being “stuffed” or “too full” from their Thanksgiving meal, but it turns out that has been a real problem for some. Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder surgery from overeating on Thanksgiving. In some cases, gallbladders have exploded. So, what’s the main culprit that’s causing it?
SignalsAZ
City of Phoenix Announces Electric Light Parade
The lights and sounds of the APS Electric Light Parade are returning this holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 3. The City of Phoenix is excited to announce Super Bowl LVII official mascot Spike as Grand Marshal for the 35th annual parade. Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) and the City of...
Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years
A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.
Don't pass out food in the homeless encampment: City of Phoenix encourages 'healthy giving' to avoid waste
PHOENIX — This Thanksgiving there are hundreds of people across the city of Phoenix experiencing homelessness. The need is abundantly clear in the city’s largest encampment downtown, known as "The Zone." Donations are key, but it's not just about what people are donating. It's how people donate that...
West Valley View
Buckeye, Goodyear police receive grants
Thanks to grants from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Buckeye Police Department and Goodyear Police Department will have the ability to make their respective growing cities safer to walk, bike and drive through. Buckeye Police received a total of three grants from the Governor’s Office of Highway...
West Valley View
Realtors bring community garden to Goodyear
Thanks to the Estrella Realtor Networking Group, the Estrella Community Garden in Goodyear has come to life. The grassroots project, which was unveiled on Nov. 19, offers a way for the community to come together and learn how to garden and meet their neighbors, all while on a plot of land overlooking the Estrella Mountains.
KTAR.com
Scottsdale 1 of 8 US cities hosting ‘Enchant’ holiday light maze
PHOENIX — People can see one of the world’s largest holiday-themed light events from right here in the Valley as “Enchant” is taking place at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale. The 10-acre spectacle began Friday and runs through Jan. 1 with ticket prices...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Kick start your Christmas shopping Nov. 26 at the Queen Creek Family Market
The Christmas shopping season is here and you can find some fun, unique items this weekend at the Queen Creek Family Market. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in front of the Queen Creek Library, at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, there will be over 180 vendors to shop and more than 20 food booths/trucks.
ABC 15 News
Tanger Outlets packed with Black Friday shoppers despite inflation
GLENDALE, AZ — There were no signs of a down economy at the Tanger Outlets in Glendale this Black Friday. Thousands of shoppers moved shoulder to shoulder, and bag to bag in search of the best Black Friday deals. "I enjoy the crowds, seeing everybody out with their families,"...
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Mesa early Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 25. "The driver remained on scene and the fire department...
SignalsAZ
Bulk Trash Collection is Changing to On-Demand for 2023
Beginning, Feb. 6, 2023, Peoria’s bulk trash service will be available twice a year “by appointment” for Peoria residents with active Solid Waste accounts. Residents can schedule up to two free bulk collections per calendar year. Additional collections may be scheduled for a fee. Residents can begin...
12news.com
Phoenix celebrated Thanksgiving in the spring of 1941. Water was the reason why
PHOENIX — As Arizonans enjoy a slice of pie on Thanksgiving, here's a piece of state history that many may not know about. Phoenix once hosted a massive Thanksgiving party... in April. “This story does provide hope things can change quickly," said Douglas Towne, a writer, historian and hydrologist.
ABC 15 News
Hidden Gem: Meaning behind the massive teapot built into SR 51 freeway
PHOENIX — It's bright blue, massive and it is made of concrete — and it's full of Arizona history!. The massive teapot handle built into the barrier wall of State Route 51 in Phoenix is just part of an Arizona Hidden Gem. This one is an invitation to...
AZFamily
Phoenix doctors see increase in emergency gallbladder surgeries on Thanksgiving
Doctors warn of tripledemic after first pediatric flu death of the Arizona 2022 season. Doctors are sounding the alarm about a trio of viruses affecting kids after Arizona's first pediatric flu death. Creating healthy food habits around the holidays. Updated: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:43 AM MST. |. How can...
fox10phoenix.com
Car crashes into two Phoenix homes on Thanksgiving
PHOENIX - People living in two different Phoenix homes are not having the Thanksgiving morning they imagined after a car crashed into both of their properties. The collisions happened near 34th Avenue and Camelback early Thursday morning. Police say the driver crashed into the homes - which are next door...
