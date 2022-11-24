Read full article on original website
Election deniers faced defeat but election denialism is still swirling in Arizona
Many of the candidates who promoted former President Donald Trump's lies that the 2020 election was "rigged" and "stolen" were defeated in November, a pattern heralded by Democrats that is already reshaping the contours of the 2024 election -- leading the former president to modulate his tone when he recently launched another bid for the White House.
WarRoom Battleground: Michael Patrick Leahy on DDoS Attack and Whether Maricopa County Will Certify Elections
Host Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Arizona Sun-Times, Michael Patrick Leahy, on Friday morning’s War Room: Battleground to talk about the DDoS attack at The Sun Times late Wednesday evening and to give his predictions on whether or not Maricopa County will certify their elections.
Think Arizona's 2022 governor election was close? Think again
The 1916 gubernatorial election was so close that it came down to tens of votes in either direction. At one point, we even had two governors.
Election challenges mount
Kris Mayes is asking a judge to toss a bid by her Republican foe to void the results of the election which shows her winning the race for attorney general. In new legal papers, Dan Barr, Mayes’ attorney, said the lawsuit filed last week by Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee is filled with various allegations ranging from poll worker misconduct to errors in duplicating ballots when the original could not be read by scanners.
Defeated Arizona hopeful Kari Lake sues Maricopa County election officials
Defeated Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s campaign has sued Maricopa County and its election officials, demanding they respond to the campaign’s public records requests about malfunctions on Election Day before the county certifies its vote canvass on Monday. Maricopa County, which spans the Phoenix area and comprises...
Arizona becomes epicenter of GOP challenges to 2022 election
Arizona is now ground zero for GOP efforts to challenge the 2022 midterm results as the party seizes on allegations of voter disenfranchisement. On Tuesday, Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh took the latest step by filing a lawsuit challenging the results of his race, in which his Democratic rival leads by 510 votes out […]
‘The race was about Kari, and that was fine with us’: Hobbs team details victorious strategy
Hobbs is seen as a moderate and disciplined candidate with experience to lead the Grand Canyon State and without threatening to undo its success. In a swanky room at Phoenix Country Club, Democrat Katie Hobbs mingled one-on-one with some of Arizona’s prominent Republican businesspeople and donors. She stayed beyond...
Opinion: Arizona knew Lake’s BS when they heard it
You work close up to elections for 30 years, you have the chance to learn some things about candidates and campaigns. The most important one is this: Many people vote with their gut, not their head. In the end, that’s what did in one of the most arrogant candidates ever...
Kari Lake Sues Maricopa's Republican Leaders in Fight Against Arizona Loss
The lawsuit calls for the release of election records, without which the lawsuit says Lake "cannot determine that every lawful vote will be properly counted."
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs speaks on abortion, border, special sessions
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is busy preparing to become the state’s 24th governor. Hobbs has already outlined some initial priorities for when she takes over the office from Gov. Doug Ducey in January. KTAR News spoke exclusively Wednesday with Hobbs, who dished on abortion, border issues...
Big increase in write-ins for governor’s race in Arizona midterm
The midterm election in Arizona garnered a high voter turnout of around 63% and led to some of the tightest races in Arizona history, but how exactly did Arizonans’ choices or lack thereof, compare to previous elections?. One area that saw some increases was the number of write-in votes...
Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to concede
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Wednesday congratulated Katie Hobbs (D) on her victory to succeed him after Republican nominee Kari Lake declined to concede the race. Hobbs was declared the winner of the high-profile gubernatorial race last week, and Ducey on Wednesday met with her and offered his full support to begin the transition amid GOP allegations of voter disenfranchisement.
Kari Lake campaign sues Maricopa County election officials
Hamadeh is currently trailing Democrat Kris Mayes in a narrow attorney general race. Abe Hamadeh, Republican National Committee file lawsuit against top election officials. According to a statement from Hamadeh, the 25-page lawsuit claims there was “election board misconduct, the tallying of unlawful ballots, and the erroneous counting of votes.”
Here’s how Republican voters helped Democrats win in Arizona
Kari Lake has suggested incompetence by election officials or cheating against Republicans by election officials hampered her failed gubernatorial bid. Other top GOP candidates have offered similar explanations for Democratic wins in Arizona’s statewide U.S. Senate and secretary of state races. But an Arizona Republic analysis of voting patterns,...
Top Republican Bashes Arizona Governor After He Congratulates Katie Hobbs on Victory
A top Arizona Republican has lashed out at current Governor Doug Ducey, after he congratulated governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory, according to Mediaite. Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward attacked Governor Doug Ducey, after he welcomed governor-elect Katie Hobbs, promising to aid in the transition to her entrance to the office. Hobbs has been declared the winner of the Arizona gubernatorial race, however, her opponent, Kari Lake, has yet to concede.
Democrat Kris Mayes confident narrow Arizona AG win will withstand recount
PHOENIX – Arizona Attorney General-elect Kris Mayes said Wednesday she’s confident her razor-thin electoral victory will stand up to a mandatory full recount. “I feel confident where we stand, and I know that our elections officials are going to do a great job with the recount,” the Democrat told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Meets Katie Hobbs, Offers Congratulations On Win
Hobbs' challenger — right-wing election denier Kari Lake — has not accepted defeat and continues to challenge the result of the race.
Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Both Cochise and Mojave counties, both Republican strongholds, have thrown the Arizona election process in doubt. Neither county has certified the 2022 general election results charging there were irregularities in Maricopa County. “I believe this election was conducted within the legal requirements of all...
Two red counties in Arizona refuse to certify elections. That could backfire.
Republicans in two Arizona counties have refused to certify their election results over bogus voter fraud claims. But if they let the deadline pass, they could end up handing seats to Democrats. “My question to these MAGA Republicans is: Are you really going to take two of the darkest red counties in Arizona and just throw all those votes away?” says Arizona Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes. Nov. 23, 2022.
Three election contests are going to recount, now what?
Two statewide contests and one legislative race qualified for automatic recounts under Arizona’s new recount law.
