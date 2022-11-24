Read full article on original website
‘Xi Jinping, step down’: China protests spread to more cities
Angry protesters in China are calling for Xi Jinping to step down as president in rare shows of dissent that have spread to many cities including Shanghai and Beijing and universities as a result of frustration over the government’s zero-Covid policies.Around 300 protesters gathered at Middle Urumqi road in Shanghai on Saturday to pay tribute to the victims of a major apartment block fire that killed 10 people in Urumqi on Thursday night. Some social media accounts have suggested residents couldn’t leave their homes during the fire because of Covid-19 control measures.The Shanghai protesters carried flowers and candles and held...
Why the US should help the Gulf states negotiate a trade deal with the UK
In September, the United Kingdom (UK) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) wrapped up the first round of negotiations on a free trade agreement. A deal promises economic gains for both sides. More importantly, it would help the GCC reinvent itself following the trade embargo of Qatar that nearly ripped it apart. This would be good for the Middle East and the United States.
WIVB
German government seeks to ease rules for naturalization
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s socially liberal government is moving ahead with plans to ease the rules for obtaining citizenship in the European Union’s most populous country, a drive that is being assailed by the conservative opposition. Chancellor OIaf Scholz said in a video message Saturday that Germany...
