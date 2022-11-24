Read full article on original website
Kremlin defends Russian-led security alliance after Armenia criticism
MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Sunday said attempts to break up a Russian-led security alliance had always existed and would continue to do so, but insisted that the alliance remained in high demand following criticism this week from Armenia.
Pope urges Israelis, Palestinians, to seek dialogue after surge in violence
VATICAN CITY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday urged Israeli and Palestinian authorities to make greater efforts to seek dialogue following recent deadly bomb attacks in Jerusalem and clashes in the occupied West Bank.
Queiroz slams Klinsmann's criticism of Iran's World Cup team
Iran's soccer federation and national team coach Carlos Queiroz have angrily hit back at former Germany great Jürgen Klinsmann for saying that Iranian World Cup players use dirty tactics because its in their "culture."
At World Cup, U.S. soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag
The decision by the U.S. Soccer Federation adds yet-another political firestorm to the Middle East’s first World Cup.
‘Xi Jinping, step down’: China protests spread to more cities
Angry protesters in China are calling for Xi Jinping to step down as president in rare shows of dissent that have spread to many cities including Shanghai and Beijing and universities as a result of frustration over the government’s zero-Covid policies.Around 300 protesters gathered at Middle Urumqi road in Shanghai on Saturday to pay tribute to the victims of a major apartment block fire that killed 10 people in Urumqi on Thursday night. Some social media accounts have suggested residents couldn’t leave their homes during the fire because of Covid-19 control measures.The Shanghai protesters carried flowers and candles and held...
Iran’s Reza Dormishian Banned From Travel To International Film Festival Of India For Supporting Protests
Reza Dormishian, Iranian filmmaker and producer of Dariush Mehrjui’s A Minor, which is set to have it world premiere in competition at the on-going International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, has not been granted a permit to leave Iran, so is unable to attend the event. Dormishian’s passport was confiscated at the airport and he was referred to the court of law for prosecution. Throughout the nationwide protests in Iran, Dormishian has been sharing posts on his Instagram account to show support for the protestors. Dormishian is a screenwriter, director, documentary filmmaker, and producer, born in 1981 in Tehran. The...
