Washington State

‘Xi Jinping, step down’: China protests spread to more cities

Angry protesters in China are calling for Xi Jinping to step down as president in rare shows of dissent that have spread to many cities including Shanghai and Beijing and universities as a result of frustration over the government’s zero-Covid policies.Around 300 protesters gathered at Middle Urumqi road in Shanghai on Saturday to pay tribute to the victims of a major apartment block fire that killed 10 people in Urumqi on Thursday night. Some social media accounts have suggested residents couldn’t leave their homes during the fire because of Covid-19 control measures.The Shanghai protesters carried flowers and candles and held...
Iran’s Reza Dormishian Banned From Travel To International Film Festival Of India For Supporting Protests

Reza Dormishian, Iranian filmmaker and producer of Dariush Mehrjui’s A Minor, which is set to have it world premiere in competition at the on-going International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, has not been granted a permit to leave Iran, so is unable to attend the event. Dormishian’s passport was confiscated at the airport and he was referred to the court of law for prosecution. Throughout the nationwide protests in Iran, Dormishian has been sharing posts on his Instagram account to show support for the protestors.  Dormishian is a screenwriter, director, documentary filmmaker, and producer, born in 1981 in Tehran. The...

