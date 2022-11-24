Read full article on original website
buttesports.com
Montana Tech falls to #1
PHOENIX, Ariz. – No. 18 Montana Tech traveled to No. 1 Arizona Christian for their toughest opponent of the 2022-23 season. The Orediggers went at the top team, but a late rally by the Firestorm stopped the upset short 84-80. The Firestorm (5-1) used a 10-4 run late in the second half pulling ahead 73-72 with 4:48 to go in the game.
Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention
Sporting traditional blue jackets and winning medals, Shaun Billingsley and Gus Turner of Missoula County Public Schools got a round of applause this month for bringing home a first place award from the national FFA convention — a first for the Missoula FFA team and first Montana win in more than a decade, according to […] The post Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention appeared first on Daily Montanan.
406mtsports.com
The Alford brand: Montana Grizzly senior Eli Alford striving to do good by his family name
MISSOULA – Montana Grizzly defensive lineman Eli Alford walked out of the locker room and into the Adams Center concourse. At 6-foot-1, nearly 300 pounds, the metal folding chair he sat in looked tiny underneath him. As he folded his arms across the top of his legs, settling into...
KFVS12
Montana defeats SEMO 34-24 in first round FCS playoffs
MISSOULA, Montana (KFVS) - The SEMO football team was in Missoula, Montana Saturday night for the first round FCS Playoff game. The 12th ranked Redhawks started out fast 7-0 over #17 Montana Grizzlies by the end of the first quarter. A field goal by SEMO made it 10-0 Redhawks in...
Here’s our list of the top 10 athletes from Montana
Sports aren't the first thing most people think of when it comes to Montana. In fact, Montana has never had a professional team belonging to any of the big-four sports. The University of Montana and Montana State University are without a doubt the biggest teams in the state. However, that doesn't mean we haven't had plenty of athletes find professional success in their respective fields.
406mtsports.com
Five keys to the game: No. 19 Montana hosts OVC champion Southeast Missouri State in FCS playoffs
MISSOULA – Montana and Southeast Missouri State will meet on the football field for the first time Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The game is set for 8 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPN2. It marks the second time Montana will appear on ESPN this year, with its game versus Sacramento State also on ESPN2.
Native American Heritage Day: Polson students study heritage and traditions
Students at Polson Middle School set aside their regular studies Tuesday to learn about the cultural and artistic traditions of Salish and Kootenai people during the seventh annual Native American Heritage Day. D’Arcy Ellis, an artist and teacher, helped students learn about traditional indigenous dress, hair styles and embellishments. Students experimented with different materials and patterns as they adorned paper-doll size cutouts. “We’re going around from the beginning of school until lunch learning about Native American heritage,” said eighth grader Morgan Delaney as she put finishing touches on a doll. Tim Ryan, department head for the Salish Kootenai College’s Culture...
St. Luke employees donate nearly 1,600 lbs. of food
During a monthlong food drive, St. Luke Community Healthcare employees recently collected 1,571 lbs. of non-perishable food and almost $1,000 to donate to the food banks in Ronan, St. Ignatius, and Polson. The donations help these essential community organizations keep essential holiday items on hand going into the holiday season. The four-week interdepartmental competition has become a tradition for the organization and comes at an important time for local families. The drive focuses on holiday-related baking and cooking items, along with favorite holiday sides and snacks. The top four departments to bring the most items and/or dollars were treated to a...
montanaoutdoor.com
Seth Nelson from Missoula bags nice bull
Seth Nelson, from Missoula, bagged a nice bull bison between Hebgen lake and West Yellowstone off of Rainbow Point Road.
Polson Seniors: Thanks to those who help seniors
Even though this article was written a week before Thanksgiving, I can safely tell you that I will overeat. I can also tell you that pumpkin spice is out and eggnog is in, and I still have leaves to rake as soon as the snow melts in March. A special thanks to the employees, officers, and volunteers serving the seniors in our community. Activities coming up at the Polson Senior Center include: bowling for fun, 1 p.m. Tuesdays; bridge, 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays (beginners welcome); pinochle, 12:30-3 p.m. Thursdays; and bingo, 7 p.m. Fridays. The pool table is open 8 a.m.-3...
Karol Newgard
On the evening of Nov. 16, 2022, Karol Newgard, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at home of heart failure. She was 86. Karol was born on June 22, 1936, in Kendall, Wisc., to Dr. Hiram and Myrtle Koehler. She joined her older brothers William Tippett and David Koehler, whom she adored. Karol grew up in Polson and loved skiing, ballet and playing in the lake. She graduated high school in 1954. She attended Northern College in Havre and received her teaching certificate. She started her career in a one-room schoolhouse near Lolo, just outside of Missoula. On Oct. 13,...
North Valley Food Bank seeing an all-time high in food assistance needs
Food assistance needs are at a 40 year high in the Flathead and the North Valley Food Bank saw the numbers while distributing Thanksgiving dinner meal kits.
Flathead Lakers raise funds to preserve natural area
This GivingTuesday, Nov. 29, the Flathead Lakers are raising funds to support the purchase of a 442-acre conservation easement on the Owen Sowerwine property along the Flathead and Stillwater Rivers. The proposed easement would generate income for schools as well as ensure the land's natural values continue to be protected and open to the public for conservation education, bird-watching, fishing, walking and hunting. The overall project will cost approximately $775,000 and the Flathead Lakers have committed to raising $70,000 to contribute to the project. Any funds raised above and beyond the organization’s goal on Giving Tuesday will go directly to the...
James R. Jones
James R. Jones, known to many as Jimmy, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, surrounded by four of his sons while hunting elk in Eastern Montana. Jim was born in Glendive on Feb. 25, 1954, to Jim and Clara Jones. The Jones family moved to Polson in 1961 where they owned and operated the Pondera Bar and Restaurant. Upon graduation from Polson High School in 1972, Jim enlisted in the Navy as a Seabee during the Vietnam War where he was assigned to a team that built the base at Diego Garcia. He met Debra Pruitt in California as he...
Flathead Beacon
Cinnamon Rolls and Christmas Shopping on Main Street
Angie Boehm never anticipated owning a bakery. Especially, she admits with a laugh, because she can’t eat gluten. Now, however, sitting in the warm lobby of Wheat Montana with the clattering of kitchen tools and the aromas of coffee and cinnamon as a backdrop, Boehm looks like she’s been doing it her whole life.
montanaoutdoor.com
FWP News: Application Deadline for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program is November 30
One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 – November 30, 2022 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two 3-Day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises, and the final exam.
Myrtle Ann Crouch Stinger
Myrtle Ann Crouch Stinger, age 93, passed from this life to join her loved ones in Heaven on Nov. 9. She was born to Charles Crouch and Francis Putt Crouch on Oct. 11, 1929. She was married to James L. Stinger who sadly, preceded her in death. They had 3 children. She lived most of her life in Polson. She lived a long and healthy life, and was a very honorable, strong-willed woman who devoted her life to raising her kids and caring for her aging parents. She was a gifted ceramist and artist, teaching students from her own studio for more than 40 years. She is survived by her children, Jim Stinger, Sheryl (Jim) Steele and Mike Stinger; brother Jim Crouch (Pat); and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and special friends. She will be dearly missed. A memorial service is planned for the spring to allow family and friends to attend a celebration of her life. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Passing the torch at the Pocketstone Cafe
Dave Vale took a chance on opening a restaurant in downtown Bigfork in 2010, in partnership with his wife Carolyn and their friend Karie Stidham. More than a decade later, Vale said it’s time to pass the torch to another couple who carry the same excitement and enthusiasm for the cafe that they had when they first opened it. Back then, they didn’t know much about how to run a restaurant. “Our experience in restaurants at that point had been mostly eating and so we basically put together a restaurant that was a place we wanted to eat at, and...
Queersgiving provides safe holiday space for LGBTQ+ in Missoula
The Center in Missoula hosted a Thanksgiving meal for members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community on Thanksgiving.
