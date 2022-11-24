Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
10 Smallest Towns in Montana Ranked By Size
People come from all around the country to vacation and live in Montana. Questions come to Montanans about cars, internet, horses, and even paved streets. With a population density around seven per square mile people can visit some the smallest places in our state without even knowing it. Some places are sometimes kept so secret that they still subscribe to satellite internet and only the toughest and most compact plows can clear a way for you to visit them.
cascadenewspaper.com
Another One Bites the Dust !
Roller skating returns to Wedsworth Hall, well, sorta! Despite all the spills, bumps, and falls, there was a lot of fun to be had! What better way is there to spend a cold, blustery weekend in Cascade than with family and friends. Expect more family-friendly activities at the Hall in weeks to come. Check the Courier for upcoming events.
Fairfield Sun Times
Cascade County to recount 2022 Midterm Election ballots
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Board of Cascade County Commissioners announced Wednesday a petition for recounting ballots in Cascade County was filed after the 2022 Midterm Election. The following is a press release from the Board of Cascade County Commissioners:. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Petition for Recount was...
Washingtonian.com
Ryan Zimmerman Has Dropped the Price on His Great Falls Estate
Attention, bargain shoppers—Black Friday has started early. You can now buy Ryan Zimmerman’s Great Falls estate for the discounted price of…$7.495 million. That’s right, the former Nationals player dropped the price on his 13,232-square-foot home by $400,000. The house, listed by TTR Sotheby’s, initially went on the market in August for $7.9 million. Zimmerman originally purchased it in 2012 for $3.9 million.
Fairfield Sun Times
City of Great Falls to offer 2 weeks of free parking downtown during holidays
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The city of Great Falls is waiving parking fees downtown for two weeks beginning Dec. 12 through Dec. 23 to help the community support local businesses during the holiday season. All parking meters will be setting a limit of 2 hours maximum to make sure everyone...
Fairfield Sun Times
Cascade County Commissioner’s Actions Cause Voter Reaction
I am contacting you because of a matter of great concern here in Cascade County!. Two Candidates, Rae Grulkowski and Sandra Merchant, were duly elected by the voters in Cascade County to perform the known duties of those positions. Cascade County’s Current Budget Officer gave her notice of resignation in February 2022 that would be activated in November 2022, yet there was no discussion or transparent communication made available to make this known to the public or the new candidates six weeks before the new candidates took office.
theelectricgf.com
GFPD responds to crash, bounty hunter incident on Nov. 24
The Great Falls Police Department responded around 2:30 p.m. Nov. 24 to reports of a crash at 8th Avenue North and 9th Street North. Capt. John Schaffer said they also received reports that people were surrounding one person with weapons pointed at the person. Schaffer said that when officers arrived,...
