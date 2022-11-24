Read full article on original website
Missoula County approves ’23 budget for Larchmont Golf Course
Missoula County has approved the facility's 2023 budget, granting a small funding increase for wages and fuel.
Crisis Levy Failure Filtering Down to Many Missoula Services
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The failure on November 8 of the $5.5 million yearly Crisis Services Levy is just beginning to reverberate through Missoula city and county agencies and services. KGVO News spoke with the Director of Community Planning, Development, and Innovation for the City of Missoula, Erin Pehan...
Forest Service rejects current Holland Lake Lodge expansion plan
U.S. Forest Service officials have rejected POWDR's proposal for expansion at Holland Lake Lodge. They cite inaccuracies between the master development plan and the proposed plan.
Missoula YMCA Receives $2M gift from Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation
The Missoula YMCA has received a $2 million capital campaign gift from the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation.
missoulacounty.us
It's Friday, and Missoula County Employees are working hard for you! Meet Glenn, permit technician in the Public Works Building Division.
"As an International Code Council certified permit technician, I'm the first person the public meets when they need to permit a building project. I advise and direct the public on the permitting process as it pertains to their individual building project, and I answer any questions they may have. Sometimes the answers to questions are not something they want to hear, but our end goal is always ensuring the safety of a structure for the occupants inside."
NBCMontana
Whitefish Mountain Resort reminds skiers to avoid construction zone
MISSOULA, Mont. — Whitefish Mountain Resort officials are reminding skiers and snowboarders to stay away from the construction zone around the ski area's new chairlift. They warn entering the construction zone interrupts work on the lift and puts people in significant danger. A 14-day preseason period for uphill recreation...
Lake County Leader
Harlan Vaska found guilty of 11th DUI
Harlan Gerald Vaska sat before a jury and District Court Judge Robert Whelan Monday after pleading not guilty to an 11th DUI charge dating back to 2021. After a 20-minute deliberation the jury returned a verdict of guilty. The charge dates back to May 2021 when Lake County deputy Brooke...
Flathead Lakers raise funds to preserve natural area
This GivingTuesday, Nov. 29, the Flathead Lakers are raising funds to support the purchase of a 442-acre conservation easement on the Owen Sowerwine property along the Flathead and Stillwater Rivers. The proposed easement would generate income for schools as well as ensure the land's natural values continue to be protected and open to the public for conservation education, bird-watching, fishing, walking and hunting. The overall project will cost approximately $775,000 and the Flathead Lakers have committed to raising $70,000 to contribute to the project. Any funds raised above and beyond the organization’s goal on Giving Tuesday will go directly to the...
Queersgiving provides safe holiday space for LGBTQ+ in Missoula
The Center in Missoula hosted a Thanksgiving meal for members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community on Thanksgiving.
A Railroad Strike Could Cost America Up to $2 Billion a Day
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana consumers and businesses, as well as those throughout the country, will be deeply affected if railroad workers go on strike and freight trains no longer roll through the country. KGVO News spoke to Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of Montana Bureau of Business...
Lakeshore regs worth reviewing
The Lake County Commissioners held a public hearing last week to consider adopting the newly revised Lakeshore Protection Regulations (LPR’s). As citizens commented, it became clear that there appeared to be a lack of understanding of the LPR’s, it’s purpose, how it came about and what it meant for lakeshore land owners and citizens of Lake County. The 1975 Montana State Legislature passed a law tasking county government with establishing regulations for development within 20 feet of the shoreline and out into lakes larger than 160 acres. Nearly any project, repair or maintenance in the lakeshore zone has required a permit...
Town Pump offers matching funds for local food banks
As Montana’s food banks deal with record demand in the wake of soaring food costs and other everyday expenses, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation is matching $1 million to help raise $4 million during its annual fundraising campaign for food banks, including the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Polson and the Bread Basket Food Pantry in Ronan. Over 100 food banks statewide are participating this year in the “Be A Friend in Deed” campaign, which began in 2001. Organizers of the campaign, which runs through Nov. 30, hope to raise $4 million for the food banks this year. Locally, the...
eagle933.com
Black Friday Tips For Montana Residents
Black Friday in years gone by has earned its meme-worthy reputation: frantic shoppers pelting each other with elbows, fists, and feet clad in Clogs as they shove their way through the aisles trying to secure the last doohickey on the shelf. It's laughable thinking that behavior like that was/is expected the day after Thanksgiving, and it actually seems encouraged as department stores and retailers ramped up their Black Friday ad campaigns leading up to what we now know the last Friday of November to be: a swath of shoppers cutting their way through aisles, leaving trails of muddy snow from their boots and unfolded pants off the racks in their wake.
Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention
Sporting traditional blue jackets and winning medals, Shaun Billingsley and Gus Turner of Missoula County Public Schools got a round of applause this month for bringing home a first place award from the national FFA convention — a first for the Missoula FFA team and first Montana win in more than a decade, according to […] The post Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Char-Koosta News
Roman Allen Leon
RONAN — Roman Allen Leon was born November 17th, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 6 oz. Parents are Emmanuel and Justine Leon of Ronan. Roman joins siblings Larissa, Emma, Leticia, and Natilee.
Hearing on lakeshore regulations draws crowd
A surprisingly crowded council chamber awaited Lake County Commissioners last Thursday for a hearing on a resolution to amend the Lakeshore Protection Regulations. Around 20 lakeshore property owners were on hand, with many protesting the “complex and overreaching” document. Regulations have been on the books since 1979, in keeping with legislation requiring county governments to monitor development within 20 feet of the shoreline and out into lakes larger than 160 acres. Portions of Flathead Lake, Swan Lake and Lake Mary Ronan fall into the county’s regulatory purview. According to Steve Rosso, chair of the Lake County Planning Board, “nearly any project,...
Wake-up shake up: Small earthquake rattles valley
“It rattled the whole house,” reported Charlo resident Martha Hyvonen of the 3.7 magnitude temblor that shook many Mission Valley residents awake last Wednesday. Theodora Lambson, who lives southeast of St. Ignatius just 2.5 miles from the epicenter, said it felt like a corner of her house collapsed. “A waker-upper,” said Joanne Bigcrane on Facebook. “I stood up and my house started shaking, my window rattling, and the rez girl in me gave out a 'YE! Good Morning to you too Creator, let's get started with a shake!,’” wrote Vina LittleOwl. “Biggest earthquake I ever felt in Montana,” wrote Michelle Miner. Even...
Both sides comment on lopsided election
Predictably, representatives for local Republicans and Democrats voiced very different views of the outcomes from last Tuesday’s general election. State Sen. Greg Hertz of Polson views results, which yielded an even larger Republican majority in the Legislature, as vindication of his party’s policies. Democratic spokesman Craig McClure, on the other hand, believes a national climate of fear and anger has infected politics at the local level. “The tone at the national level Is terrible, and it’s playing out here,” he said. “In Lake County folks used to get beyond the R&D a little bit more.” Two local races for the...
realnewsmontana.com
He Coaches Executives, He Lives in The Flathead Valley of Montana
He coaches senior level executives, both in the private sector and in government. He's been an adviser to top companies, and travelled the world. He also served as one of just a handful of people who sat on Newt Gingrich's "brain trust" after Gingrich and the Republicans took over the US House of Representatives in the 1990's.
North Valley Food Bank seeing an all-time high in food assistance needs
Food assistance needs are at a 40 year high in the Flathead and the North Valley Food Bank saw the numbers while distributing Thanksgiving dinner meal kits.
Lake County Leader
