Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
17-year-old boy found dead near Mission Dam
ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - On November 20, 2022, at about 0300 hours, Lake County 911 took a report that an injured and unconscious 17-year-old male was located in the roadway near Mission Dam by his family. The family loaded the injured boy in their vehicle and rendezvoused with EMS in St. Ignatius. Lake County Deputies also responded to investigate. Upon meeting with EMS, it was determined the 17-year-old was deceased. The deceased is identified as David Hammer Jr. of St. Ignatius.
Lake County Leader
Harlan Vaska found guilty of 11th DUI
Harlan Gerald Vaska sat before a jury and District Court Judge Robert Whelan Monday after pleading not guilty to an 11th DUI charge dating back to 2021. After a 20-minute deliberation the jury returned a verdict of guilty. The charge dates back to May 2021 when Lake County deputy Brooke...
St. Ignatius man accused of negligent homicide
A man from St. Ignatius is being accused of negligent homicide in connection with the Sunday death of a 17-year-old in Lake County.
17 Year-old Killed Near Mission Dam, Arrest Made in Lake County
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Lake County teenager is dead following an accident that occurred early Sunday morning at the Mission Dam near St. Ignatius. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell provided the details to KGVO News. “On November 20 at about 0300 hours, (3:00 a.m.) Lake County 911 took...
Polson woman pleads not guilty to meth charges
Marcyanna Rose Dimond, 44, of Polson appeared in Missoula Nov. 17 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto and pled not guilty on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth. If convicted of the most serious crime, Dimond faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Dimond was detained pending further proceedings. The Northwest Drug Task Force, Flathead Tribal Police Department and Montana Probation and Parole investigated the case.
NBCMontana
St. Ignatius police seek information on person involved in property theft
MISSOULA, Mont. — The St. Ignatius Police Department is looking for a person of interest involved in property theft around Sept. 17-18. Officials said several items of significant value were taken. Anyone with information on this person of interest should contact St. Ignatius police at 406-745-3881.
NBCMontana
Missoula man sentenced to 8 years in prison for meth trafficking
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula man who admitted to selling methamphetamine was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by four years of supervised release. Devin Neil Farley, 40, pleaded guilty in August to distributing meth in the community for more than a year. The Department of Justice released...
eagle933.com
Missoula Condominium Owner Reacts To Hit & Run Property Damage
On Thursday November 17th, pictures of damage at the 4100 Mullan Condominiums complex surfaced on social media. The aftermath of the incident saw a parking lot overhang collapse on several vehicles. We spoke with the owner of one of these vehicles who declined to be named. When asked about how...
Man Attacks Man at a Missoula Bar Over a Pair of Sunglasses
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 19, 2022, 58-year-old Michael Quinn was contacted by Missoula Police Department officers regarding an altercation at a local bar. Officers also contacted the male victim who had visible injuries to his face. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more. “Officers responded to...
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Polson City Commission considers lakeshore regs
The question of how best to update Polson’s antiquated Lakeshore Protection Regulations was posed to the city commission at Monday’s meeting. Community development director Rob Edington briefed commissioners on the history of the city’s regulations, which were adopted in 1998 to mimic Lake County’s regulations. The county then adopted a new version in 2001, along with amendments in 2014, 2021 and again in 2022, and is currently working on an extensive update. Meanwhile, Polson’s version has remained unchanged for 24 years. The city is required by state law to have criteria in place in order to issue or deny permits...
Karol Newgard
On the evening of Nov. 16, 2022, Karol Newgard, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at home of heart failure. She was 86. Karol was born on June 22, 1936, in Kendall, Wisc., to Dr. Hiram and Myrtle Koehler. She joined her older brothers William Tippett and David Koehler, whom she adored. Karol grew up in Polson and loved skiing, ballet and playing in the lake. She graduated high school in 1954. She attended Northern College in Havre and received her teaching certificate. She started her career in a one-room schoolhouse near Lolo, just outside of Missoula. On Oct. 13,...
Woman Throws Fentanyl Pills in the Snow in Front of Missoula Police
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 14, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was patrolling near a casino on Brooks Street when he observed a vehicle parked in the lot with a female in the driver’s seat. The officer saw the female enter the casino at around 1:45 a.m.
Montana brings in state Capitol Christmas tree from Powell County timber project
On the Rancho Deluxe Vegetation Project, one of the trees they’ve taken down is particularly special – it’s now the new Christmas tree in the Montana State Capitol rotunda.
Flathead Lakers raise funds to preserve natural area
This GivingTuesday, Nov. 29, the Flathead Lakers are raising funds to support the purchase of a 442-acre conservation easement on the Owen Sowerwine property along the Flathead and Stillwater Rivers. The proposed easement would generate income for schools as well as ensure the land's natural values continue to be protected and open to the public for conservation education, bird-watching, fishing, walking and hunting. The overall project will cost approximately $775,000 and the Flathead Lakers have committed to raising $70,000 to contribute to the project. Any funds raised above and beyond the organization’s goal on Giving Tuesday will go directly to the...
Wake-up shake up: Small earthquake rattles valley
“It rattled the whole house,” reported Charlo resident Martha Hyvonen of the 3.7 magnitude temblor that shook many Mission Valley residents awake last Wednesday. Theodora Lambson, who lives southeast of St. Ignatius just 2.5 miles from the epicenter, said it felt like a corner of her house collapsed. “A waker-upper,” said Joanne Bigcrane on Facebook. “I stood up and my house started shaking, my window rattling, and the rez girl in me gave out a 'YE! Good Morning to you too Creator, let's get started with a shake!,’” wrote Vina LittleOwl. “Biggest earthquake I ever felt in Montana,” wrote Michelle Miner. Even...
Forest Service turns back Holland Lake proposal, for now
A Utah-based developer is going to have to go back to the drawing board after the Flathead National Forest rejected its initial plan to expand and upgrade the Holland Lake Lodge in Condon. The plan had received significant opposition from locals in the Swan Valley who alleged that the expansion would negatively impact both the community and the environment there.
Poverello Center provides Thanksgiving meals for homeless in Missoula
The Poverello Center and the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter provided holiday meals for those experiencing homelessness.
montanaoutdoor.com
Seth Nelson from Missoula bags nice bull
Seth Nelson, from Missoula, bagged a nice bull bison between Hebgen lake and West Yellowstone off of Rainbow Point Road.
A Railroad Strike Could Cost America Up to $2 Billion a Day
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana consumers and businesses, as well as those throughout the country, will be deeply affected if railroad workers go on strike and freight trains no longer roll through the country. KGVO News spoke to Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of Montana Bureau of Business...
Lake County Leader
Lake County, MT
416
Followers
639
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT
The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.https://leaderadvertiser.com/
Comments / 0