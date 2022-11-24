This GivingTuesday, Nov. 29, the Flathead Lakers are raising funds to support the purchase of a 442-acre conservation easement on the Owen Sowerwine property along the Flathead and Stillwater Rivers. The proposed easement would generate income for schools as well as ensure the land's natural values continue to be protected and open to the public for conservation education, bird-watching, fishing, walking and hunting. The overall project will cost approximately $775,000 and the Flathead Lakers have committed to raising $70,000 to contribute to the project. Any funds raised above and beyond the organization’s goal on Giving Tuesday will go directly to the...

KALISPELL, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO