NBCMontana
Missoula man sentenced to 8 years in prison for meth trafficking
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula man who admitted to selling methamphetamine was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by four years of supervised release. Devin Neil Farley, 40, pleaded guilty in August to distributing meth in the community for more than a year. The Department of Justice released...
Missoula Police Arrest Man for Having 87 Pills and 3.35 Grams of Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 21st, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer observed a vehicle fail to come to a stop while emerging onto Broadway Street from the Thunderbird Motel parking lot. The officer caught up to the vehicle and observed it slow down at the intersection of Broadway and Van Buren. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Man in custody for negligent homicide after 17-year-old dies near Mission Dam
David Hammer Jr., 17, of St. Ignatius was found injured and unconscious by family members near Mission Dam in the early morning hours of Nov. 20. After calling Lake County 911, the family loaded the injured boy in their vehicle and met emergency medical services in St. Ignatius, where Hammer was determined to be deceased. Lake County deputies were also dispatched to investigate his death, which resulted in the arrest of 18-year-old Tommy Mahseelah from St. Ignatius. He was cited by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for negligent homicide and failure to give notice of an accident by quickest means. Mahseelah made his first court appearance Monday and bond was set at $20,000. He is required to comply with alcohol monitoring if he posts bail. Hammer’s death remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff and Coroner’s Office and his body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner.
Man Attacks Man at a Missoula Bar Over a Pair of Sunglasses
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 19, 2022, 58-year-old Michael Quinn was contacted by Missoula Police Department officers regarding an altercation at a local bar. Officers also contacted the male victim who had visible injuries to his face. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more. “Officers responded to...
NBCMontana
St. Ignatius police seek information on person involved in property theft
MISSOULA, Mont. — The St. Ignatius Police Department is looking for a person of interest involved in property theft around Sept. 17-18. Officials said several items of significant value were taken. Anyone with information on this person of interest should contact St. Ignatius police at 406-745-3881.
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Car Drives Through Montana Storefront
It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
RSV cases on the rise in Western Montana
Dr. Alex Kon, a Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Community Medical Center in Missoula says RSV combined with other viruses, even common colds, is a recipe for disaster.
KULR8
17-year-old boy found dead near Mission Dam
ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - On November 20, 2022, at about 0300 hours, Lake County 911 took a report that an injured and unconscious 17-year-old male was located in the roadway near Mission Dam by his family. The family loaded the injured boy in their vehicle and rendezvoused with EMS in St. Ignatius. Lake County Deputies also responded to investigate. Upon meeting with EMS, it was determined the 17-year-old was deceased. The deceased is identified as David Hammer Jr. of St. Ignatius.
eagle933.com
Missoula Condominium Owner Reacts To Hit & Run Property Damage
On Thursday November 17th, pictures of damage at the 4100 Mullan Condominiums complex surfaced on social media. The aftermath of the incident saw a parking lot overhang collapse on several vehicles. We spoke with the owner of one of these vehicles who declined to be named. When asked about how...
Wake-up shake up: Small earthquake rattles valley
“It rattled the whole house,” reported Charlo resident Martha Hyvonen of the 3.7 magnitude temblor that shook many Mission Valley residents awake last Wednesday. Theodora Lambson, who lives southeast of St. Ignatius just 2.5 miles from the epicenter, said it felt like a corner of her house collapsed. “A waker-upper,” said Joanne Bigcrane on Facebook. “I stood up and my house started shaking, my window rattling, and the rez girl in me gave out a 'YE! Good Morning to you too Creator, let's get started with a shake!,’” wrote Vina LittleOwl. “Biggest earthquake I ever felt in Montana,” wrote Michelle Miner. Even...
Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed
MISSOULA — Lonna Fox moved to Missoula in 1994 when her daughter, Sarah Koke, had her first baby, and “Grandma Lonna” has lived near her family ever since. She helped raise her grandkids even though she’s in a wheelchair from an old spinal cord injury. In 2013, Fox needed extra help, and she moved into […] The post Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Flathead Lakers raise funds to preserve natural area
This GivingTuesday, Nov. 29, the Flathead Lakers are raising funds to support the purchase of a 442-acre conservation easement on the Owen Sowerwine property along the Flathead and Stillwater Rivers. The proposed easement would generate income for schools as well as ensure the land's natural values continue to be protected and open to the public for conservation education, bird-watching, fishing, walking and hunting. The overall project will cost approximately $775,000 and the Flathead Lakers have committed to raising $70,000 to contribute to the project. Any funds raised above and beyond the organization’s goal on Giving Tuesday will go directly to the...
Jeffrey Jay Andrews
Jeffrey Jay Andrews of Polson passed early Sunday morning, Nov. 13, 2022. He was overcome by cancer at the young age of 64 years. Jeff lived life like every day was his last. One of his favorite sayings was, “If I drive fast, I don’t have to drive safe near as long.” Jeff was born Jan. 21, 1958, in Missoula. He graduated from Sentinel High School and received a Bachelor of Business degree at the University of Montana. He trained with his father in Missoula to become a State Farm agent, and then received the opportunity to run his own agency...
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Polson City Commission considers lakeshore regs
The question of how best to update Polson’s antiquated Lakeshore Protection Regulations was posed to the city commission at Monday’s meeting. Community development director Rob Edington briefed commissioners on the history of the city’s regulations, which were adopted in 1998 to mimic Lake County’s regulations. The county then adopted a new version in 2001, along with amendments in 2014, 2021 and again in 2022, and is currently working on an extensive update. Meanwhile, Polson’s version has remained unchanged for 24 years. The city is required by state law to have criteria in place in order to issue or deny permits...
St. Luke employees donate nearly 1,600 lbs. of food
During a monthlong food drive, St. Luke Community Healthcare employees recently collected 1,571 lbs. of non-perishable food and almost $1,000 to donate to the food banks in Ronan, St. Ignatius, and Polson. The donations help these essential community organizations keep essential holiday items on hand going into the holiday season. The four-week interdepartmental competition has become a tradition for the organization and comes at an important time for local families. The drive focuses on holiday-related baking and cooking items, along with favorite holiday sides and snacks. The top four departments to bring the most items and/or dollars were treated to a...
Town Pump offers matching funds for local food banks
As Montana’s food banks deal with record demand in the wake of soaring food costs and other everyday expenses, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation is matching $1 million to help raise $4 million during its annual fundraising campaign for food banks, including the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Polson and the Bread Basket Food Pantry in Ronan. Over 100 food banks statewide are participating this year in the “Be A Friend in Deed” campaign, which began in 2001. Organizers of the campaign, which runs through Nov. 30, hope to raise $4 million for the food banks this year. Locally, the...
The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.https://leaderadvertiser.com/
