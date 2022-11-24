David Hammer Jr., 17, of St. Ignatius was found injured and unconscious by family members near Mission Dam in the early morning hours of Nov. 20. After calling Lake County 911, the family loaded the injured boy in their vehicle and met emergency medical services in St. Ignatius, where Hammer was determined to be deceased. Lake County deputies were also dispatched to investigate his death, which resulted in the arrest of 18-year-old Tommy Mahseelah from St. Ignatius. He was cited by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for negligent homicide and failure to give notice of an accident by quickest means. Mahseelah made his first court appearance Monday and bond was set at $20,000. He is required to comply with alcohol monitoring if he posts bail. Hammer’s death remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff and Coroner’s Office and his body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner.

LAKE COUNTY, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO