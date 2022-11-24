Read full article on original website
St. Luke employees donate nearly 1,600 lbs. of food
During a monthlong food drive, St. Luke Community Healthcare employees recently collected 1,571 lbs. of non-perishable food and almost $1,000 to donate to the food banks in Ronan, St. Ignatius, and Polson. The donations help these essential community organizations keep essential holiday items on hand going into the holiday season. The four-week interdepartmental competition has become a tradition for the organization and comes at an important time for local families. The drive focuses on holiday-related baking and cooking items, along with favorite holiday sides and snacks. The top four departments to bring the most items and/or dollars were treated to a...
Poverello Center provides Thanksgiving meals for homeless in Missoula
The Poverello Center and the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter provided holiday meals for those experiencing homelessness.
Cinnamon Rolls and Christmas Shopping on Main Street
Angie Boehm never anticipated owning a bakery. Especially, she admits with a laugh, because she can’t eat gluten. Now, however, sitting in the warm lobby of Wheat Montana with the clattering of kitchen tools and the aromas of coffee and cinnamon as a backdrop, Boehm looks like she’s been doing it her whole life.
Queersgiving provides safe holiday space for LGBTQ+ in Missoula
The Center in Missoula hosted a Thanksgiving meal for members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community on Thanksgiving.
Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention
Sporting traditional blue jackets and winning medals, Shaun Billingsley and Gus Turner of Missoula County Public Schools got a round of applause this month for bringing home a first place award from the national FFA convention — a first for the Missoula FFA team and first Montana win in more than a decade, according to […] The post Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Forest Service rejects current Holland Lake Lodge expansion plan
U.S. Forest Service officials have rejected POWDR's proposal for expansion at Holland Lake Lodge. They cite inaccuracies between the master development plan and the proposed plan.
Wake-up shake up: Small earthquake rattles valley
“It rattled the whole house,” reported Charlo resident Martha Hyvonen of the 3.7 magnitude temblor that shook many Mission Valley residents awake last Wednesday. Theodora Lambson, who lives southeast of St. Ignatius just 2.5 miles from the epicenter, said it felt like a corner of her house collapsed. “A waker-upper,” said Joanne Bigcrane on Facebook. “I stood up and my house started shaking, my window rattling, and the rez girl in me gave out a 'YE! Good Morning to you too Creator, let's get started with a shake!,’” wrote Vina LittleOwl. “Biggest earthquake I ever felt in Montana,” wrote Michelle Miner. Even...
Passing the torch at the Pocketstone Cafe
Dave Vale took a chance on opening a restaurant in downtown Bigfork in 2010, in partnership with his wife Carolyn and their friend Karie Stidham. More than a decade later, Vale said it’s time to pass the torch to another couple who carry the same excitement and enthusiasm for the cafe that they had when they first opened it. Back then, they didn’t know much about how to run a restaurant. “Our experience in restaurants at that point had been mostly eating and so we basically put together a restaurant that was a place we wanted to eat at, and...
Polson City Commission considers lakeshore regs
The question of how best to update Polson’s antiquated Lakeshore Protection Regulations was posed to the city commission at Monday’s meeting. Community development director Rob Edington briefed commissioners on the history of the city’s regulations, which were adopted in 1998 to mimic Lake County’s regulations. The county then adopted a new version in 2001, along with amendments in 2014, 2021 and again in 2022, and is currently working on an extensive update. Meanwhile, Polson’s version has remained unchanged for 24 years. The city is required by state law to have criteria in place in order to issue or deny permits...
Seth Nelson from Missoula bags nice bull
Seth Nelson, from Missoula, bagged a nice bull bison between Hebgen lake and West Yellowstone off of Rainbow Point Road.
Jeffrey Jay Andrews
Jeffrey Jay Andrews of Polson passed early Sunday morning, Nov. 13, 2022. He was overcome by cancer at the young age of 64 years. Jeff lived life like every day was his last. One of his favorite sayings was, “If I drive fast, I don’t have to drive safe near as long.” Jeff was born Jan. 21, 1958, in Missoula. He graduated from Sentinel High School and received a Bachelor of Business degree at the University of Montana. He trained with his father in Missoula to become a State Farm agent, and then received the opportunity to run his own agency...
Free turkey feasts on tap
Polson offers Grab ‘n Go Thanksgiving dinner Organizers are gearing up to roast 50 turkeys, slice 125 loaves of bread for dressing, and peel 450 pounds of potatoes for next week’s grab-and-go community dinner served out of the Elks Club on Main Street in Polson. According to Tracy Plaiss, last year’s event served 1,396 meals, which can be either picked up or delivered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The Polson Community Dinner was launched about 24 years ago when the Polson Senior Center made dinner for about eight folks who had nowhere else to go. By 2019, the...
Polson woman pleads not guilty to meth charges
Marcyanna Rose Dimond, 44, of Polson appeared in Missoula Nov. 17 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto and pled not guilty on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth. If convicted of the most serious crime, Dimond faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Dimond was detained pending further proceedings. The Northwest Drug Task Force, Flathead Tribal Police Department and Montana Probation and Parole investigated the case.
Legals for November, 16 2022
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE To be sold for cash at a Trustee’s Sale on March 13, 2023, at 11:00 AM on the front steps at the Lake County Courthouse located at 106 4th Avenue East, Polson, MT 59860, the following described real property situated in Lake County, State of Montana: Lot 12 of Sparrow Addition-Phase 2, a subdivision of Lake County, Montana, according to the map or plat thereof on file in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Lake County, Montana. More commonly known as 35901 Warbler Dr, Ronan, MT 59864. Matthew James Nicolai, as Grantor, conveyed said real property to...
The Alford brand: Montana Grizzly senior Eli Alford striving to do good by his family name
MISSOULA – Montana Grizzly defensive lineman Eli Alford walked out of the locker room and into the Adams Center concourse. At 6-foot-1, nearly 300 pounds, the metal folding chair he sat in looked tiny underneath him. As he folded his arms across the top of his legs, settling into...
Here’s our list of the top 10 athletes from Montana
Sports aren't the first thing most people think of when it comes to Montana. In fact, Montana has never had a professional team belonging to any of the big-four sports. The University of Montana and Montana State University are without a doubt the biggest teams in the state. However, that doesn't mean we haven't had plenty of athletes find professional success in their respective fields.
Arlee voters approve bonds for building project
Arlee School District voters approved two bond issues in last Tuesday’s election, clearing the way for the district to build a new 20,000-square foot structure to house grades 3-6. The building project will replace the Arlee Upper Elementary School, which was erected in 1936 and according to the district website, has dated heating, ventilation and electrical systems, environmental hazards, structural problems and accessibility issues. District residents voted 467 to 246 to authorize the district to sell and issue general obligation bonds for up to $6 million, to be repaid by taxpayers over the next 25 years. They also voted 474 to...
Death notice: Jeff Andrews
Jeff Andrews, age 64, died Nov. 13. He was a well-respected Polson businessman, who owned the State Farm Insurance office on First St. Services are pending and will be announced by The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Lakeshore regs worth reviewing
The Lake County Commissioners held a public hearing last week to consider adopting the newly revised Lakeshore Protection Regulations (LPR’s). As citizens commented, it became clear that there appeared to be a lack of understanding of the LPR’s, it’s purpose, how it came about and what it meant for lakeshore land owners and citizens of Lake County. The 1975 Montana State Legislature passed a law tasking county government with establishing regulations for development within 20 feet of the shoreline and out into lakes larger than 160 acres. Nearly any project, repair or maintenance in the lakeshore zone has required a permit...
Harlan Vaska found guilty of 11th DUI
Harlan Gerald Vaska sat before a jury and District Court Judge Robert Whelan Monday after pleading not guilty to an 11th DUI charge dating back to 2021. After a 20-minute deliberation the jury returned a verdict of guilty. The charge dates back to May 2021 when Lake County deputy Brooke...
