Jeffrey Jay Andrews
Jeffrey Jay Andrews of Polson passed early Sunday morning, Nov. 13, 2022. He was overcome by cancer at the young age of 64 years. Jeff lived life like every day was his last. One of his favorite sayings was, “If I drive fast, I don’t have to drive safe near as long.” Jeff was born Jan. 21, 1958, in Missoula. He graduated from Sentinel High School and received a Bachelor of Business degree at the University of Montana. He trained with his father in Missoula to become a State Farm agent, and then received the opportunity to run his own agency...
Wake-up shake up: Small earthquake rattles valley
“It rattled the whole house,” reported Charlo resident Martha Hyvonen of the 3.7 magnitude temblor that shook many Mission Valley residents awake last Wednesday. Theodora Lambson, who lives southeast of St. Ignatius just 2.5 miles from the epicenter, said it felt like a corner of her house collapsed. “A waker-upper,” said Joanne Bigcrane on Facebook. “I stood up and my house started shaking, my window rattling, and the rez girl in me gave out a 'YE! Good Morning to you too Creator, let's get started with a shake!,’” wrote Vina LittleOwl. “Biggest earthquake I ever felt in Montana,” wrote Michelle Miner. Even...
Polson woman pleads not guilty to meth charges
Marcyanna Rose Dimond, 44, of Polson appeared in Missoula Nov. 17 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto and pled not guilty on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth. If convicted of the most serious crime, Dimond faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Dimond was detained pending further proceedings. The Northwest Drug Task Force, Flathead Tribal Police Department and Montana Probation and Parole investigated the case.
Polson Seniors: Thanks to those who help seniors
Even though this article was written a week before Thanksgiving, I can safely tell you that I will overeat. I can also tell you that pumpkin spice is out and eggnog is in, and I still have leaves to rake as soon as the snow melts in March. A special thanks to the employees, officers, and volunteers serving the seniors in our community. Activities coming up at the Polson Senior Center include: bowling for fun, 1 p.m. Tuesdays; bridge, 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays (beginners welcome); pinochle, 12:30-3 p.m. Thursdays; and bingo, 7 p.m. Fridays. The pool table is open 8 a.m.-3...
James R. Jones
James R. Jones, known to many as Jimmy, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, surrounded by four of his sons while hunting elk in Eastern Montana. Jim was born in Glendive on Feb. 25, 1954, to Jim and Clara Jones. The Jones family moved to Polson in 1961 where they owned and operated the Pondera Bar and Restaurant. Upon graduation from Polson High School in 1972, Jim enlisted in the Navy as a Seabee during the Vietnam War where he was assigned to a team that built the base at Diego Garcia. He met Debra Pruitt in California as he...
Town Pump offers matching funds for local food banks
As Montana’s food banks deal with record demand in the wake of soaring food costs and other everyday expenses, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation is matching $1 million to help raise $4 million during its annual fundraising campaign for food banks, including the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Polson and the Bread Basket Food Pantry in Ronan. Over 100 food banks statewide are participating this year in the “Be A Friend in Deed” campaign, which began in 2001. Organizers of the campaign, which runs through Nov. 30, hope to raise $4 million for the food banks this year. Locally, the...
Death notice: Jeff Andrews
Jeff Andrews, age 64, died Nov. 13. He was a well-respected Polson businessman, who owned the State Farm Insurance office on First St. Services are pending and will be announced by The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Man in custody for negligent homicide after 17-year-old dies near Mission Dam
David Hammer Jr., 17, of St. Ignatius was found injured and unconscious by family members near Mission Dam in the early morning hours of Nov. 20. After calling Lake County 911, the family loaded the injured boy in their vehicle and met emergency medical services in St. Ignatius, where Hammer was determined to be deceased. Lake County deputies were also dispatched to investigate his death, which resulted in the arrest of 18-year-old Tommy Mahseelah from St. Ignatius. He was cited by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for negligent homicide and failure to give notice of an accident by quickest means. Mahseelah made his first court appearance Monday and bond was set at $20,000. He is required to comply with alcohol monitoring if he posts bail. Hammer’s death remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff and Coroner’s Office and his body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner.
Myrtle Ann Crouch Stinger
Myrtle Ann Crouch Stinger, age 93, passed from this life to join her loved ones in Heaven on Nov. 9. She was born to Charles Crouch and Francis Putt Crouch on Oct. 11, 1929. She was married to James L. Stinger who sadly, preceded her in death. They had 3 children. She lived most of her life in Polson. She lived a long and healthy life, and was a very honorable, strong-willed woman who devoted her life to raising her kids and caring for her aging parents. She was a gifted ceramist and artist, teaching students from her own studio for more than 40 years. She is survived by her children, Jim Stinger, Sheryl (Jim) Steele and Mike Stinger; brother Jim Crouch (Pat); and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and special friends. She will be dearly missed. A memorial service is planned for the spring to allow family and friends to attend a celebration of her life. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Free turkey feasts on tap
Polson offers Grab ‘n Go Thanksgiving dinner Organizers are gearing up to roast 50 turkeys, slice 125 loaves of bread for dressing, and peel 450 pounds of potatoes for next week’s grab-and-go community dinner served out of the Elks Club on Main Street in Polson. According to Tracy Plaiss, last year’s event served 1,396 meals, which can be either picked up or delivered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The Polson Community Dinner was launched about 24 years ago when the Polson Senior Center made dinner for about eight folks who had nowhere else to go. By 2019, the...
Port Polson Players reprise “No Coward’s Epitaph”
The Port Polson Players are reviving their popular musical, “No Coward’s Epitaph.” A cast of 14 Mission Valley performers presents the story of Thomas Francis Meagher, Montana’s first acting territorial governor, for four days, Nov. 10-13 at Polson’s Theatre on the Lake. Curtain time for this final encore production is 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Following an enthusiastic world premier last fall, the Players remounted “No Coward’s Epitaph” in May; the second sold-out weekend was canceled due to COVID. But, says Players Artistic Director Karen Lewing, “We’re as determined as Thomas Francis Meagher...
Hearing on lakeshore regulations draws crowd
A surprisingly crowded council chamber awaited Lake County Commissioners last Thursday for a hearing on a resolution to amend the Lakeshore Protection Regulations. Around 20 lakeshore property owners were on hand, with many protesting the “complex and overreaching” document. Regulations have been on the books since 1979, in keeping with legislation requiring county governments to monitor development within 20 feet of the shoreline and out into lakes larger than 160 acres. Portions of Flathead Lake, Swan Lake and Lake Mary Ronan fall into the county’s regulatory purview. According to Steve Rosso, chair of the Lake County Planning Board, “nearly any project,...
Legals for November, 16 2022
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE To be sold for cash at a Trustee’s Sale on March 13, 2023, at 11:00 AM on the front steps at the Lake County Courthouse located at 106 4th Avenue East, Polson, MT 59860, the following described real property situated in Lake County, State of Montana: Lot 12 of Sparrow Addition-Phase 2, a subdivision of Lake County, Montana, according to the map or plat thereof on file in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Lake County, Montana. More commonly known as 35901 Warbler Dr, Ronan, MT 59864. Matthew James Nicolai, as Grantor, conveyed said real property to...
County governments pressured to object to CSKT compact
As the deadline approaches to file objections to water rights claims set out in the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes-Montana Water Compact, some local officials are considering the effects of the landmark deal. Mineral County Deputy Attorney Wally Congdon, for one, believes there is reason to object. Congdon, an attorney with a history working on water rights cases, led a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Sanders County commissioners chambers, where he advocated for individuals, and the county itself, to file objections. The meeting brought together several dozen people, as attendees lined the walls and watched from the doorway. The compact between...
Griffith Howell Davies III
Griffith Howell Davies III passed away Nov. 1, 2022, at his home in Big Arm at the age of 77 years. He was born in Scottsbluff, Neb., June 13, 1945, to Thelma Beatrice (Smith) Davies and Griffith Howell Davies II. They moved to Billings in 1954 where he attended schools and graduated in 1963 from Billings West High School. He attended Eastern Montana College and St. Vincent’s Nursing School, and his goal was to become a nurse anesthetist because three of his friends were in the program. He eventually transferred to Montana State University and graduated with a BS in...
Fall Mack Days: Big whopping winds
Big, whopping, unrelenting wind hit Flathead Lake over the eighth week of 2022 Fall Mack Days. These seasoned anglers were resilient and knew how to stay out on the water, seeking out bays, coves, or tucking behind an island. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes sponsors the Mack Days fishing events as a management tool to reduce the non-native lake trout in Flathead Lake. Up to $200,000 in cash and prizes that will be awarded at the conclusion of the fall event. A total of 314 lake trout were entered on Friday. Saturday was the worst day for wind and...
City collecting leaves on Mondays
The City of Polson is again collecting leaves on Mondays through November (weather permitting). Residents need to place leaves, unencumbered by rocks or garbage, in biodegradable bags and place them by the curb. Visit the new leaf pickup page on the City of Polson website, www.cityofpolson.com/streets/page/leaf-removal-0, for more information.
Both sides comment on lopsided election
Predictably, representatives for local Republicans and Democrats voiced very different views of the outcomes from last Tuesday’s general election. State Sen. Greg Hertz of Polson views results, which yielded an even larger Republican majority in the Legislature, as vindication of his party’s policies. Democratic spokesman Craig McClure, on the other hand, believes a national climate of fear and anger has infected politics at the local level. “The tone at the national level Is terrible, and it’s playing out here,” he said. “In Lake County folks used to get beyond the R&D a little bit more.” Two local races for the...
View from the North Lake County Library
What a wonderful fall we have had. It looks like winter is going to try to settle in, which is the perfect time to curl up with your favorite cozy blanket, a warm cup of something yummy and a good book. Did you know that we add on average 100 books to our collection each month? I’m sure we have something you will love, and if not, I’m sure one of our partner libraries will. This time of year, I love to check out the holiday magazines with craft ideas, recipes and decorating tips. We have two digital platforms where...
