buttesports.com
Montana Tech falls to #1
PHOENIX, Ariz. – No. 18 Montana Tech traveled to No. 1 Arizona Christian for their toughest opponent of the 2022-23 season. The Orediggers went at the top team, but a late rally by the Firestorm stopped the upset short 84-80. The Firestorm (5-1) used a 10-4 run late in the second half pulling ahead 73-72 with 4:48 to go in the game.
Here’s our list of the top 10 athletes from Montana
Sports aren't the first thing most people think of when it comes to Montana. In fact, Montana has never had a professional team belonging to any of the big-four sports. The University of Montana and Montana State University are without a doubt the biggest teams in the state. However, that doesn't mean we haven't had plenty of athletes find professional success in their respective fields.
406mtsports.com
The Alford brand: Montana Grizzly senior Eli Alford striving to do good by his family name
MISSOULA – Montana Grizzly defensive lineman Eli Alford walked out of the locker room and into the Adams Center concourse. At 6-foot-1, nearly 300 pounds, the metal folding chair he sat in looked tiny underneath him. As he folded his arms across the top of his legs, settling into...
406mtsports.com
Five keys to the game: No. 19 Montana hosts OVC champion Southeast Missouri State in FCS playoffs
MISSOULA – Montana and Southeast Missouri State will meet on the football field for the first time Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The game is set for 8 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPN2. It marks the second time Montana will appear on ESPN this year, with its game versus Sacramento State also on ESPN2.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention
Gus Turner, right, and Shaun Billingsley talked about a Missoula FFA team taking a national FFA win this year. (Keila Szpaller/The Daily Montanan) Sporting traditional blue jackets and winning medals, Shaun Billingsley and Gus Turner of Missoula County Public Schools got a round of applause this month for bringing home a first place award from the national FFA convention — a first for the Missoula FFA team and first Montana win in more than a decade, according to a presentation to trustees.
montanaoutdoor.com
Seth Nelson from Missoula bags nice bull
Seth Nelson, from Missoula, bagged a nice bull bison between Hebgen lake and West Yellowstone off of Rainbow Point Road.
eagle933.com
Black Friday Tips For Montana Residents
Black Friday in years gone by has earned its meme-worthy reputation: frantic shoppers pelting each other with elbows, fists, and feet clad in Clogs as they shove their way through the aisles trying to secure the last doohickey on the shelf. It's laughable thinking that behavior like that was/is expected the day after Thanksgiving, and it actually seems encouraged as department stores and retailers ramped up their Black Friday ad campaigns leading up to what we now know the last Friday of November to be: a swath of shoppers cutting their way through aisles, leaving trails of muddy snow from their boots and unfolded pants off the racks in their wake.
A Railroad Strike Could Cost America Up to $2 Billion a Day
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana consumers and businesses, as well as those throughout the country, will be deeply affected if railroad workers go on strike and freight trains no longer roll through the country. KGVO News spoke to Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of Montana Bureau of Business...
Flathead Beacon
Cinnamon Rolls and Christmas Shopping on Main Street
Angie Boehm never anticipated owning a bakery. Especially, she admits with a laugh, because she can’t eat gluten. Now, however, sitting in the warm lobby of Wheat Montana with the clattering of kitchen tools and the aromas of coffee and cinnamon as a backdrop, Boehm looks like she’s been doing it her whole life.
Wake-up shake up: Small earthquake rattles valley
“It rattled the whole house,” reported Charlo resident Martha Hyvonen of the 3.7 magnitude temblor that shook many Mission Valley residents awake last Wednesday. Theodora Lambson, who lives southeast of St. Ignatius just 2.5 miles from the epicenter, said it felt like a corner of her house collapsed. “A waker-upper,” said Joanne Bigcrane on Facebook. “I stood up and my house started shaking, my window rattling, and the rez girl in me gave out a 'YE! Good Morning to you too Creator, let's get started with a shake!,’” wrote Vina LittleOwl. “Biggest earthquake I ever felt in Montana,” wrote Michelle Miner. Even...
Jeffrey Jay Andrews
Jeffrey Jay Andrews of Polson passed early Sunday morning, Nov. 13, 2022. He was overcome by cancer at the young age of 64 years. Jeff lived life like every day was his last. One of his favorite sayings was, “If I drive fast, I don’t have to drive safe near as long.” Jeff was born Jan. 21, 1958, in Missoula. He graduated from Sentinel High School and received a Bachelor of Business degree at the University of Montana. He trained with his father in Missoula to become a State Farm agent, and then received the opportunity to run his own agency...
Queersgiving provides safe holiday space for LGBTQ+ in Missoula
The Center in Missoula hosted a Thanksgiving meal for members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community on Thanksgiving.
Free dinners were served all across Western Montana for Thanksgiving
Coming to Syke's Dinner free Thanksgiving dinner meal has become a tradition for many people in Kalispell.
Karol Newgard
On the evening of Nov. 16, 2022, Karol Newgard, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at home of heart failure. She was 86. Karol was born on June 22, 1936, in Kendall, Wisc., to Dr. Hiram and Myrtle Koehler. She joined her older brothers William Tippett and David Koehler, whom she adored. Karol grew up in Polson and loved skiing, ballet and playing in the lake. She graduated high school in 1954. She attended Northern College in Havre and received her teaching certificate. She started her career in a one-room schoolhouse near Lolo, just outside of Missoula. On Oct. 13,...
Flathead Lakers raise funds to preserve natural area
This GivingTuesday, Nov. 29, the Flathead Lakers are raising funds to support the purchase of a 442-acre conservation easement on the Owen Sowerwine property along the Flathead and Stillwater Rivers. The proposed easement would generate income for schools as well as ensure the land's natural values continue to be protected and open to the public for conservation education, bird-watching, fishing, walking and hunting. The overall project will cost approximately $775,000 and the Flathead Lakers have committed to raising $70,000 to contribute to the project. Any funds raised above and beyond the organization’s goal on Giving Tuesday will go directly to the...
NBCMontana
Whitefish Mountain Resort reminds skiers to avoid construction zone
MISSOULA, Mont. — Whitefish Mountain Resort officials are reminding skiers and snowboarders to stay away from the construction zone around the ski area's new chairlift. They warn entering the construction zone interrupts work on the lift and puts people in significant danger. A 14-day preseason period for uphill recreation...
Char-Koosta News
Roman Allen Leon
RONAN — Roman Allen Leon was born November 17th, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 6 oz. Parents are Emmanuel and Justine Leon of Ronan. Roman joins siblings Larissa, Emma, Leticia, and Natilee.
Native American Heritage Day: Polson students study heritage and traditions
Students at Polson Middle School set aside their regular studies Tuesday to learn about the cultural and artistic traditions of Salish and Kootenai people during the seventh annual Native American Heritage Day. D’Arcy Ellis, an artist and teacher, helped students learn about traditional indigenous dress, hair styles and embellishments. Students experimented with different materials and patterns as they adorned paper-doll size cutouts. “We’re going around from the beginning of school until lunch learning about Native American heritage,” said eighth grader Morgan Delaney as she put finishing touches on a doll. Tim Ryan, department head for the Salish Kootenai College’s Culture...
Forest Service turns back Holland Lake proposal, for now
A Utah-based developer is going to have to go back to the drawing board after the Flathead National Forest rejected its initial plan to expand and upgrade the Holland Lake Lodge in Condon. The plan had received significant opposition from locals in the Swan Valley who alleged that the expansion would negatively impact both the community and the environment there.
Lake County Leader
Lake County, MT
ABOUT
The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.https://leaderadvertiser.com/
