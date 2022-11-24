Hungry Horse News Schellinger Construction has plans for a 103-lot subdivision near Meadow Lake Resort. The subdivision will extend the private road network and connect to public sewer and water facilities. It was originally part of the Tamarack Heights development — the lots had preliminary plat approval back in 2006 but the plat has since expired. It includes 47 acres of open space, as well as a fenced area for RV storage at the north end. The north end of the property abuts the Bonneville Power Administration power lines. The proposed subdivision follows the same design as the original subdivision. The property is located along Gleneagles Trail and Turnberry Terrace, Columbia Falls city officials note. The Columbia Falls City-County planning board will take up the application at its Dec. 13 meeting at 6:30 p.m. The city council is expected to take up the application at its Jan. 3 meeting at 7 p.m. There will be public hearings on the subdivision at both meetings.

COLUMBIA FALLS, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO