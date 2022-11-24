Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Town Pump offers matching funds for local food banks
As Montana’s food banks deal with record demand in the wake of soaring food costs and other everyday expenses, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation is matching $1 million to help raise $4 million during its annual fundraising campaign for food banks, including the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Polson and the Bread Basket Food Pantry in Ronan. Over 100 food banks statewide are participating this year in the “Be A Friend in Deed” campaign, which began in 2001. Organizers of the campaign, which runs through Nov. 30, hope to raise $4 million for the food banks this year. Locally, the...
Poverello Center provides Thanksgiving meals for homeless in Missoula
The Poverello Center and the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter provided holiday meals for those experiencing homelessness.
Free dinners were served all across Western Montana for Thanksgiving
Coming to Syke's Dinner free Thanksgiving dinner meal has become a tradition for many people in Kalispell.
Char-Koosta News
Roman Allen Leon
RONAN — Roman Allen Leon was born November 17th, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 6 oz. Parents are Emmanuel and Justine Leon of Ronan. Roman joins siblings Larissa, Emma, Leticia, and Natilee.
Flathead Beacon
Cinnamon Rolls and Christmas Shopping on Main Street
Angie Boehm never anticipated owning a bakery. Especially, she admits with a laugh, because she can’t eat gluten. Now, however, sitting in the warm lobby of Wheat Montana with the clattering of kitchen tools and the aromas of coffee and cinnamon as a backdrop, Boehm looks like she’s been doing it her whole life.
Missoula businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday is here and you are sure to find a treasure or two at the shops in downtown Missoula.
Queersgiving provides safe holiday space for LGBTQ+ in Missoula
The Center in Missoula hosted a Thanksgiving meal for members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community on Thanksgiving.
Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention
Sporting traditional blue jackets and winning medals, Shaun Billingsley and Gus Turner of Missoula County Public Schools got a round of applause this month for bringing home a first place award from the national FFA convention — a first for the Missoula FFA team and first Montana win in more than a decade, according to […] The post Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Karol Newgard
On the evening of Nov. 16, 2022, Karol Newgard, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at home of heart failure. She was 86. Karol was born on June 22, 1936, in Kendall, Wisc., to Dr. Hiram and Myrtle Koehler. She joined her older brothers William Tippett and David Koehler, whom she adored. Karol grew up in Polson and loved skiing, ballet and playing in the lake. She graduated high school in 1954. She attended Northern College in Havre and received her teaching certificate. She started her career in a one-room schoolhouse near Lolo, just outside of Missoula. On Oct. 13,...
Crisis Levy Failure Filtering Down to Many Missoula Services
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The failure on November 8 of the $5.5 million yearly Crisis Services Levy is just beginning to reverberate through Missoula city and county agencies and services. KGVO News spoke with the Director of Community Planning, Development, and Innovation for the City of Missoula, Erin Pehan...
Montana brings in state Capitol Christmas tree from Powell County timber project
On the Rancho Deluxe Vegetation Project, one of the trees they’ve taken down is particularly special – it’s now the new Christmas tree in the Montana State Capitol rotunda.
Polson Seniors: Thanksgiving feast served Nov. 18
Mid-Term elections are over. Stay vigilant. Be aware. Congratulations to those elected to office – in your positions please be sensitive to the needs of the senior citizens and others (all of them) that you represent. Driftwood Arts/Crafts is sponsoring a meet and greet for those interested in working with driftwood at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at the center. Activities coming up at the Polson Senior Center include: bowling for fun, 1 p.m. Tuesdays; bridge, 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays (beginners welcome); pinochle, 12:30-3 p.m. Thursdays; and bingo, 7 p.m. Fridays. The pool table is open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays. Seniors have...
Wake-up shake up: Small earthquake rattles valley
“It rattled the whole house,” reported Charlo resident Martha Hyvonen of the 3.7 magnitude temblor that shook many Mission Valley residents awake last Wednesday. Theodora Lambson, who lives southeast of St. Ignatius just 2.5 miles from the epicenter, said it felt like a corner of her house collapsed. “A waker-upper,” said Joanne Bigcrane on Facebook. “I stood up and my house started shaking, my window rattling, and the rez girl in me gave out a 'YE! Good Morning to you too Creator, let's get started with a shake!,’” wrote Vina LittleOwl. “Biggest earthquake I ever felt in Montana,” wrote Michelle Miner. Even...
406mtsports.com
The Alford brand: Montana Grizzly senior Eli Alford striving to do good by his family name
MISSOULA – Montana Grizzly defensive lineman Eli Alford walked out of the locker room and into the Adams Center concourse. At 6-foot-1, nearly 300 pounds, the metal folding chair he sat in looked tiny underneath him. As he folded his arms across the top of his legs, settling into...
Free turkey feasts on tap
Polson offers Grab ‘n Go Thanksgiving dinner Organizers are gearing up to roast 50 turkeys, slice 125 loaves of bread for dressing, and peel 450 pounds of potatoes for next week’s grab-and-go community dinner served out of the Elks Club on Main Street in Polson. According to Tracy Plaiss, last year’s event served 1,396 meals, which can be either picked up or delivered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The Polson Community Dinner was launched about 24 years ago when the Polson Senior Center made dinner for about eight folks who had nowhere else to go. By 2019, the...
A Railroad Strike Could Cost America Up to $2 Billion a Day
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana consumers and businesses, as well as those throughout the country, will be deeply affected if railroad workers go on strike and freight trains no longer roll through the country. KGVO News spoke to Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of Montana Bureau of Business...
montanaoutdoor.com
Seth Nelson from Missoula bags nice bull
Seth Nelson, from Missoula, bagged a nice bull bison between Hebgen lake and West Yellowstone off of Rainbow Point Road.
Subdivision planned near Meadow Lake Resort
Hungry Horse News Schellinger Construction has plans for a 103-lot subdivision near Meadow Lake Resort. The subdivision will extend the private road network and connect to public sewer and water facilities. It was originally part of the Tamarack Heights development — the lots had preliminary plat approval back in 2006 but the plat has since expired. It includes 47 acres of open space, as well as a fenced area for RV storage at the north end. The north end of the property abuts the Bonneville Power Administration power lines. The proposed subdivision follows the same design as the original subdivision. The property is located along Gleneagles Trail and Turnberry Terrace, Columbia Falls city officials note. The Columbia Falls City-County planning board will take up the application at its Dec. 13 meeting at 6:30 p.m. The city council is expected to take up the application at its Jan. 3 meeting at 7 p.m. There will be public hearings on the subdivision at both meetings.
Polson woman pleads not guilty to meth charges
Marcyanna Rose Dimond, 44, of Polson appeared in Missoula Nov. 17 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto and pled not guilty on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth. If convicted of the most serious crime, Dimond faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Dimond was detained pending further proceedings. The Northwest Drug Task Force, Flathead Tribal Police Department and Montana Probation and Parole investigated the case.
Lake County Leader
Harlan Vaska found guilty of 11th DUI
Harlan Gerald Vaska sat before a jury and District Court Judge Robert Whelan Monday after pleading not guilty to an 11th DUI charge dating back to 2021. After a 20-minute deliberation the jury returned a verdict of guilty. The charge dates back to May 2021 when Lake County deputy Brooke...
Lake County Leader
Lake County, MT
416
Followers
639
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT
The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.https://leaderadvertiser.com/
Comments / 0