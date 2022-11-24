Myrtle Ann Crouch Stinger, age 93, passed from this life to join her loved ones in Heaven on Nov. 9. She was born to Charles Crouch and Francis Putt Crouch on Oct. 11, 1929. She was married to James L. Stinger who sadly, preceded her in death. They had 3 children. She lived most of her life in Polson. She lived a long and healthy life, and was a very honorable, strong-willed woman who devoted her life to raising her kids and caring for her aging parents. She was a gifted ceramist and artist, teaching students from her own studio for more than 40 years. She is survived by her children, Jim Stinger, Sheryl (Jim) Steele and Mike Stinger; brother Jim Crouch (Pat); and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and special friends. She will be dearly missed. A memorial service is planned for the spring to allow family and friends to attend a celebration of her life. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

POLSON, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO