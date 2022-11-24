Read full article on original website
Whitefish Mountain Resort reminds skiers to avoid construction zone
MISSOULA, Mont. — Whitefish Mountain Resort officials are reminding skiers and snowboarders to stay away from the construction zone around the ski area's new chairlift. They warn entering the construction zone interrupts work on the lift and puts people in significant danger. A 14-day preseason period for uphill recreation...
People are offering free dinner for Thanksgiving across Western Montana
People across the area are hosting dinners, whether for free or by donation - just to make sure everyone has a seat at the table.
Forest Service turns back Holland Lake proposal, for now
A Utah-based developer is going to have to go back to the drawing board after the Flathead National Forest rejected its initial plan to expand and upgrade the Holland Lake Lodge in Condon. The plan had received significant opposition from locals in the Swan Valley who alleged that the expansion would negatively impact both the community and the environment there.
Cinnamon Rolls and Christmas Shopping on Main Street
Angie Boehm never anticipated owning a bakery. Especially, she admits with a laugh, because she can’t eat gluten. Now, however, sitting in the warm lobby of Wheat Montana with the clattering of kitchen tools and the aromas of coffee and cinnamon as a backdrop, Boehm looks like she’s been doing it her whole life.
North Valley Food Bank seeing an all-time high in food assistance needs
Food assistance needs are at a 40 year high in the Flathead and the North Valley Food Bank saw the numbers while distributing Thanksgiving dinner meal kits.
Passing the torch at the Pocketstone Cafe
Dave Vale took a chance on opening a restaurant in downtown Bigfork in 2010, in partnership with his wife Carolyn and their friend Karie Stidham. More than a decade later, Vale said it’s time to pass the torch to another couple who carry the same excitement and enthusiasm for the cafe that they had when they first opened it. Back then, they didn’t know much about how to run a restaurant. “Our experience in restaurants at that point had been mostly eating and so we basically put together a restaurant that was a place we wanted to eat at, and...
Jeffrey Jay Andrews
Jeffrey Jay Andrews of Polson passed early Sunday morning, Nov. 13, 2022. He was overcome by cancer at the young age of 64 years. Jeff lived life like every day was his last. One of his favorite sayings was, “If I drive fast, I don’t have to drive safe near as long.” Jeff was born Jan. 21, 1958, in Missoula. He graduated from Sentinel High School and received a Bachelor of Business degree at the University of Montana. He trained with his father in Missoula to become a State Farm agent, and then received the opportunity to run his own agency...
RSV cases on the rise in Western Montana
Dr. Alex Kon, a Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Community Medical Center in Missoula says RSV combined with other viruses, even common colds, is a recipe for disaster.
Town Pump offers matching funds for local food banks
As Montana’s food banks deal with record demand in the wake of soaring food costs and other everyday expenses, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation is matching $1 million to help raise $4 million during its annual fundraising campaign for food banks, including the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Polson and the Bread Basket Food Pantry in Ronan. Over 100 food banks statewide are participating this year in the “Be A Friend in Deed” campaign, which began in 2001. Organizers of the campaign, which runs through Nov. 30, hope to raise $4 million for the food banks this year. Locally, the...
Karol Newgard
On the evening of Nov. 16, 2022, Karol Newgard, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at home of heart failure. She was 86. Karol was born on June 22, 1936, in Kendall, Wisc., to Dr. Hiram and Myrtle Koehler. She joined her older brothers William Tippett and David Koehler, whom she adored. Karol grew up in Polson and loved skiing, ballet and playing in the lake. She graduated high school in 1954. She attended Northern College in Havre and received her teaching certificate. She started her career in a one-room schoolhouse near Lolo, just outside of Missoula. On Oct. 13,...
Polson Seniors: Thanks to those who help seniors
Even though this article was written a week before Thanksgiving, I can safely tell you that I will overeat. I can also tell you that pumpkin spice is out and eggnog is in, and I still have leaves to rake as soon as the snow melts in March. A special thanks to the employees, officers, and volunteers serving the seniors in our community. Activities coming up at the Polson Senior Center include: bowling for fun, 1 p.m. Tuesdays; bridge, 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays (beginners welcome); pinochle, 12:30-3 p.m. Thursdays; and bingo, 7 p.m. Fridays. The pool table is open 8 a.m.-3...
Native American Heritage Day: Polson students study heritage and traditions
Students at Polson Middle School set aside their regular studies Tuesday to learn about the cultural and artistic traditions of Salish and Kootenai people during the seventh annual Native American Heritage Day. D’Arcy Ellis, an artist and teacher, helped students learn about traditional indigenous dress, hair styles and embellishments. Students experimented with different materials and patterns as they adorned paper-doll size cutouts. “We’re going around from the beginning of school until lunch learning about Native American heritage,” said eighth grader Morgan Delaney as she put finishing touches on a doll. Tim Ryan, department head for the Salish Kootenai College’s Culture...
St. Luke employees donate nearly 1,600 lbs. of food
During a monthlong food drive, St. Luke Community Healthcare employees recently collected 1,571 lbs. of non-perishable food and almost $1,000 to donate to the food banks in Ronan, St. Ignatius, and Polson. The donations help these essential community organizations keep essential holiday items on hand going into the holiday season. The four-week interdepartmental competition has become a tradition for the organization and comes at an important time for local families. The drive focuses on holiday-related baking and cooking items, along with favorite holiday sides and snacks. The top four departments to bring the most items and/or dollars were treated to a...
Polson City Commission considers lakeshore regs
The question of how best to update Polson’s antiquated Lakeshore Protection Regulations was posed to the city commission at Monday’s meeting. Community development director Rob Edington briefed commissioners on the history of the city’s regulations, which were adopted in 1998 to mimic Lake County’s regulations. The county then adopted a new version in 2001, along with amendments in 2014, 2021 and again in 2022, and is currently working on an extensive update. Meanwhile, Polson’s version has remained unchanged for 24 years. The city is required by state law to have criteria in place in order to issue or deny permits...
Hearing on lakeshore regulations draws crowd
A surprisingly crowded council chamber awaited Lake County Commissioners last Thursday for a hearing on a resolution to amend the Lakeshore Protection Regulations. Around 20 lakeshore property owners were on hand, with many protesting the “complex and overreaching” document. Regulations have been on the books since 1979, in keeping with legislation requiring county governments to monitor development within 20 feet of the shoreline and out into lakes larger than 160 acres. Portions of Flathead Lake, Swan Lake and Lake Mary Ronan fall into the county’s regulatory purview. According to Steve Rosso, chair of the Lake County Planning Board, “nearly any project,...
Polson woman pleads not guilty to meth charges
Marcyanna Rose Dimond, 44, of Polson appeared in Missoula Nov. 17 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto and pled not guilty on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth. If convicted of the most serious crime, Dimond faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Dimond was detained pending further proceedings. The Northwest Drug Task Force, Flathead Tribal Police Department and Montana Probation and Parole investigated the case.
Death notice: Jeff Andrews
Jeff Andrews, age 64, died Nov. 13. He was a well-respected Polson businessman, who owned the State Farm Insurance office on First St. Services are pending and will be announced by The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Man in custody for negligent homicide after 17-year-old dies near Mission Dam
David Hammer Jr., 17, of St. Ignatius was found injured and unconscious by family members near Mission Dam in the early morning hours of Nov. 20. After calling Lake County 911, the family loaded the injured boy in their vehicle and met emergency medical services in St. Ignatius, where Hammer was determined to be deceased. Lake County deputies were also dispatched to investigate his death, which resulted in the arrest of 18-year-old Tommy Mahseelah from St. Ignatius. He was cited by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for negligent homicide and failure to give notice of an accident by quickest means. Mahseelah made his first court appearance Monday and bond was set at $20,000. He is required to comply with alcohol monitoring if he posts bail. Hammer’s death remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff and Coroner’s Office and his body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner.
Myrtle Ann Crouch Stinger
Myrtle Ann Crouch Stinger, age 93, passed from this life to join her loved ones in Heaven on Nov. 9. She was born to Charles Crouch and Francis Putt Crouch on Oct. 11, 1929. She was married to James L. Stinger who sadly, preceded her in death. They had 3 children. She lived most of her life in Polson. She lived a long and healthy life, and was a very honorable, strong-willed woman who devoted her life to raising her kids and caring for her aging parents. She was a gifted ceramist and artist, teaching students from her own studio for more than 40 years. She is survived by her children, Jim Stinger, Sheryl (Jim) Steele and Mike Stinger; brother Jim Crouch (Pat); and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and special friends. She will be dearly missed. A memorial service is planned for the spring to allow family and friends to attend a celebration of her life. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Highway 93 updates
Work begins on Ronan-North project Riverside Contracting anticipates starting work on the U.S. Highway 93 Ronan-North project this week, weather permitting. According to a press release from the Montana Department of Transportation (MDOT), crews will be clearing surface and underground vegetative materials alongside the road, including grass, trees, roots and topsoil, in preparation for construction in early 2023. Earthwork operations on Baptiste Road may also begin if weather cooperates. Travelers may expect to encounter speed reductions and shoulder closures, with occasional brief single-lane road closures. MDOT advises drivers to adhere to “the three Ss of work zone safety: speed, space, and stress. Slow...
