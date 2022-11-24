Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Free dinners were served all across Western Montana for Thanksgiving
Coming to Syke's Dinner free Thanksgiving dinner meal has become a tradition for many people in Kalispell.
St. Luke employees donate nearly 1,600 lbs. of food
During a monthlong food drive, St. Luke Community Healthcare employees recently collected 1,571 lbs. of non-perishable food and almost $1,000 to donate to the food banks in Ronan, St. Ignatius, and Polson. The donations help these essential community organizations keep essential holiday items on hand going into the holiday season. The four-week interdepartmental competition has become a tradition for the organization and comes at an important time for local families. The drive focuses on holiday-related baking and cooking items, along with favorite holiday sides and snacks. The top four departments to bring the most items and/or dollars were treated to a...
Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention
Sporting traditional blue jackets and winning medals, Shaun Billingsley and Gus Turner of Missoula County Public Schools got a round of applause this month for bringing home a first place award from the national FFA convention — a first for the Missoula FFA team and first Montana win in more than a decade, according to […] The post Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Town Pump offers matching funds for local food banks
As Montana’s food banks deal with record demand in the wake of soaring food costs and other everyday expenses, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation is matching $1 million to help raise $4 million during its annual fundraising campaign for food banks, including the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Polson and the Bread Basket Food Pantry in Ronan. Over 100 food banks statewide are participating this year in the “Be A Friend in Deed” campaign, which began in 2001. Organizers of the campaign, which runs through Nov. 30, hope to raise $4 million for the food banks this year. Locally, the...
Flathead Beacon
Cinnamon Rolls and Christmas Shopping on Main Street
Angie Boehm never anticipated owning a bakery. Especially, she admits with a laugh, because she can’t eat gluten. Now, however, sitting in the warm lobby of Wheat Montana with the clattering of kitchen tools and the aromas of coffee and cinnamon as a backdrop, Boehm looks like she’s been doing it her whole life.
Queersgiving provides safe holiday space for LGBTQ+ in Missoula
The Center in Missoula hosted a Thanksgiving meal for members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community on Thanksgiving.
Flathead Lakers raise funds to preserve natural area
This GivingTuesday, Nov. 29, the Flathead Lakers are raising funds to support the purchase of a 442-acre conservation easement on the Owen Sowerwine property along the Flathead and Stillwater Rivers. The proposed easement would generate income for schools as well as ensure the land's natural values continue to be protected and open to the public for conservation education, bird-watching, fishing, walking and hunting. The overall project will cost approximately $775,000 and the Flathead Lakers have committed to raising $70,000 to contribute to the project. Any funds raised above and beyond the organization’s goal on Giving Tuesday will go directly to the...
Polson Seniors: Thanksgiving feast served Nov. 18
Mid-Term elections are over. Stay vigilant. Be aware. Congratulations to those elected to office – in your positions please be sensitive to the needs of the senior citizens and others (all of them) that you represent. Driftwood Arts/Crafts is sponsoring a meet and greet for those interested in working with driftwood at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at the center. Activities coming up at the Polson Senior Center include: bowling for fun, 1 p.m. Tuesdays; bridge, 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays (beginners welcome); pinochle, 12:30-3 p.m. Thursdays; and bingo, 7 p.m. Fridays. The pool table is open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays. Seniors have...
406mtsports.com
The Alford brand: Montana Grizzly senior Eli Alford striving to do good by his family name
MISSOULA – Montana Grizzly defensive lineman Eli Alford walked out of the locker room and into the Adams Center concourse. At 6-foot-1, nearly 300 pounds, the metal folding chair he sat in looked tiny underneath him. As he folded his arms across the top of his legs, settling into...
Jeffrey Jay Andrews
Jeffrey Jay Andrews of Polson passed early Sunday morning, Nov. 13, 2022. He was overcome by cancer at the young age of 64 years. Jeff lived life like every day was his last. One of his favorite sayings was, “If I drive fast, I don’t have to drive safe near as long.” Jeff was born Jan. 21, 1958, in Missoula. He graduated from Sentinel High School and received a Bachelor of Business degree at the University of Montana. He trained with his father in Missoula to become a State Farm agent, and then received the opportunity to run his own agency...
Karol Newgard
On the evening of Nov. 16, 2022, Karol Newgard, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at home of heart failure. She was 86. Karol was born on June 22, 1936, in Kendall, Wisc., to Dr. Hiram and Myrtle Koehler. She joined her older brothers William Tippett and David Koehler, whom she adored. Karol grew up in Polson and loved skiing, ballet and playing in the lake. She graduated high school in 1954. She attended Northern College in Havre and received her teaching certificate. She started her career in a one-room schoolhouse near Lolo, just outside of Missoula. On Oct. 13,...
Here’s our list of the top 10 athletes from Montana
Sports aren't the first thing most people think of when it comes to Montana. In fact, Montana has never had a professional team belonging to any of the big-four sports. The University of Montana and Montana State University are without a doubt the biggest teams in the state. However, that doesn't mean we haven't had plenty of athletes find professional success in their respective fields.
montanaoutdoor.com
Seth Nelson from Missoula bags nice bull
Seth Nelson, from Missoula, bagged a nice bull bison between Hebgen lake and West Yellowstone off of Rainbow Point Road.
Free turkey feasts on tap
Polson offers Grab ‘n Go Thanksgiving dinner Organizers are gearing up to roast 50 turkeys, slice 125 loaves of bread for dressing, and peel 450 pounds of potatoes for next week’s grab-and-go community dinner served out of the Elks Club on Main Street in Polson. According to Tracy Plaiss, last year’s event served 1,396 meals, which can be either picked up or delivered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The Polson Community Dinner was launched about 24 years ago when the Polson Senior Center made dinner for about eight folks who had nowhere else to go. By 2019, the...
Forest Service turns back Holland Lake proposal, for now
A Utah-based developer is going to have to go back to the drawing board after the Flathead National Forest rejected its initial plan to expand and upgrade the Holland Lake Lodge in Condon. The plan had received significant opposition from locals in the Swan Valley who alleged that the expansion would negatively impact both the community and the environment there.
Subdivision planned near Meadow Lake Resort
Hungry Horse News Schellinger Construction has plans for a 103-lot subdivision near Meadow Lake Resort. The subdivision will extend the private road network and connect to public sewer and water facilities. It was originally part of the Tamarack Heights development — the lots had preliminary plat approval back in 2006 but the plat has since expired. It includes 47 acres of open space, as well as a fenced area for RV storage at the north end. The north end of the property abuts the Bonneville Power Administration power lines. The proposed subdivision follows the same design as the original subdivision. The property is located along Gleneagles Trail and Turnberry Terrace, Columbia Falls city officials note. The Columbia Falls City-County planning board will take up the application at its Dec. 13 meeting at 6:30 p.m. The city council is expected to take up the application at its Jan. 3 meeting at 7 p.m. There will be public hearings on the subdivision at both meetings.
Wake-up shake up: Small earthquake rattles valley
“It rattled the whole house,” reported Charlo resident Martha Hyvonen of the 3.7 magnitude temblor that shook many Mission Valley residents awake last Wednesday. Theodora Lambson, who lives southeast of St. Ignatius just 2.5 miles from the epicenter, said it felt like a corner of her house collapsed. “A waker-upper,” said Joanne Bigcrane on Facebook. “I stood up and my house started shaking, my window rattling, and the rez girl in me gave out a 'YE! Good Morning to you too Creator, let's get started with a shake!,’” wrote Vina LittleOwl. “Biggest earthquake I ever felt in Montana,” wrote Michelle Miner. Even...
A Railroad Strike Could Cost America Up to $2 Billion a Day
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana consumers and businesses, as well as those throughout the country, will be deeply affected if railroad workers go on strike and freight trains no longer roll through the country. KGVO News spoke to Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of Montana Bureau of Business...
buttesports.com
Montana Tech falls to #1
PHOENIX, Ariz. – No. 18 Montana Tech traveled to No. 1 Arizona Christian for their toughest opponent of the 2022-23 season. The Orediggers went at the top team, but a late rally by the Firestorm stopped the upset short 84-80. The Firestorm (5-1) used a 10-4 run late in the second half pulling ahead 73-72 with 4:48 to go in the game.
Polson Senior Center: Thanks to poll workers and veterans
If you did not vote in the recent election, you have no one to blame. Election Day may be over, but the days it takes to count could number more than one. Thanks to all those poll workers who volunteered to guarantee a safe and efficient process, free from interference. Considering the alternatives, we have the best system in the world: a democratic republic. Veteran’s Day is Nov. 11. You know their story. Never forget. Thank a vet. Those here, those lost, we are in your debt. Those wiht proof of armed forces service receive a $2 rebate on the cost...
Lake County Leader
Lake County, MT
416
Followers
639
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT
The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.https://leaderadvertiser.com/
Comments / 0