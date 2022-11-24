ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy

Hundreds of people took to the streets in Shanghai and Beijing on Sunday to protest against China's zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state. A deadly fire on Thursday in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has become a fresh catalyst for public anger, with many blaming lengthy Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts.
The Hill

Fauci says ‘we need to keep the politics out of’ investigating COVID origins

Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s outgoing chief medical adviser, on Sunday urged officials to “keep the politics out of” investigating the origins of COVID-19 in China. Speaking with moderator Margaret Brennan on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Fauci said he is keeping an open mind, but he reiterated that the evidence is “quite strong” that the virus occurred naturally.

