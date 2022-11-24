Reza Dormishian, Iranian filmmaker and producer of Dariush Mehrjui’s A Minor, which is set to have it world premiere in competition at the on-going International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, has not been granted a permit to leave Iran, so is unable to attend the event. Dormishian’s passport was confiscated at the airport and he was referred to the court of law for prosecution. Throughout the nationwide protests in Iran, Dormishian has been sharing posts on his Instagram account to show support for the protestors. Dormishian is a screenwriter, director, documentary filmmaker, and producer, born in 1981 in Tehran. The...

37 MINUTES AGO