ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Frasier's David Hyde Pierce Isn't Returning For The Paramount+ Revival, Kelsey Grammer Explains Why

By Adam Holmes
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tnanc_0jM9pfrk00

When Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier Crane moved back to Seattle, Washington following the conclusion of Cheers for the Frasier spinoff (a show packed with behind-the-scenes facts) , it introduced audiences to the character’s father, John Mahoney’s Martin, and brother, David Tye Pierce’s Niles. Sadly, Mahoney passed in 2018 at the age of 77 , but with a Frasier revival coming exclusively to Paramount+ subscribers , there was the opportunity to see Frasier and Niles reunited. Alas, that won’t be happening, and Grammer has explained why.

It’s safe to say that Niles Crane is David Hyde Pierce’s most famous role, with the actor having won four Primetime Emmy Awards during his time on Frasier and been nominated seven other times. And yet, according to Kelsey Grammer, Pierce wasn’t willing to reprise the character nearly 20 years after Frasier went off the air. In Grammer’s words:

David basically decided he wasn't really interested in repeating the performance of Niles.

Kelsey Grammer shared this update while speaking with People about where things currently stand with the Frasier revival, also mentioning that rehearsals will begin in February. We already knew that the revival would see Frasier Crane living in a new city and surrounded by new faces , so it was to be expected that David Hyde Pierce wasn’t going to be a series regular. However, per Grammer’s update, even Niles making a guest appearance isn’t on the table anymore, as Pierce has moved on from Niles. Maybe he’ll change his mind if the Frasier revival goes for multiple seasons, but for now, don’t expect to see Fraiser and Niles engaging in witty repartee and enjoying glasses of sherry together like in the old days.

This ended up working out for Kelsey Grammer, who welcomed having Frasier Crane not simply rehashing the past with this revival, calling his character the “brave little soldier that continues on in life, finding new challenges and a new love and new people and a new city and stuff like that.” In addition to reiterating that this revival will “honor the fact that John Mahoney died and that Martin is no longer with us,” it will also acknowledge Niles being absent, as well as Peri Gilpin’s Roz Doyle and Jane Leeves’ Daphne Moon. Grammer continued:

We'll certainly be responsive about the fact that there was a brother and such. But the new world for Frasier is one of new friendships — and some new twists and turns he didn't know were still in there.

The Frasier revival was officially greenlit at Paramount+ back in February 2021, and last month, it was revealed that the show scored a 10-episode order. Specific plot details remain under wraps, but we’ll keep you apprised on the project’s progress as more news comes in. Look through our 2022 TV schedule to see what programming is left to debut this year.

Comments / 1

Related
Parade

Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
DoYouRemember?

Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son

John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
tvinsider.com

‘The Conners’: Surprise Return of Original ‘Roseanne’ Character Coming Soon

The Conners showrunners been teasing the return of a past Roseanne character for some time now, and it sounds like it’s finally almost here. Executive producers Dave Caplan and Bill Helford hinted in September that fans should look out for an original Roseanne character in the fifth season. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford told TVLine at the time, before adding, “It was a very memorable appearance when this person was there, and this person is coming back.”
Looper

NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama Was Ready To Cause Chaos As Soon As He Joined The Show

Although it's beaten out by "Law & Order: SVU" as the longest-running crime drama ever (via NBC), "NCIS" is still incredibly popular after all of this time. In fact, Season 19 helped "NCIS" even become the most-watched television series of the 2021-2022 season, according to a report from Variety. It's almost natural that television shows start to fall off a little as they go on, but "NCIS" has proven to be an exception.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
msn.com

Star Trek: Voyager Actor Has Passed Away

John Aniston, who counted among his credits the two-part “Workforce” on Star Trek: Voyager, has died at the age of 89. The actor was much better known for his longtime role on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, and as the father of Friends star Jennifer Aniston. According to the report from Deadline, no cause of death has been released.
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
People

Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett and Hallmark's Wise Men Unite for Christmas Con: See All the Panels

More than 30 fan favorites will attend the festive annual gathering taking place in Edison, New Jersey, from Dec. 9-11 Good tidings are heading to New Jersey this December, where holiday movie fan favorites will be coming together for Christmas Con. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the packed lineup of panels featuring the stars of Hallmark, Lifetime, Great American Family and more. In between sips of hot cocoa and rows of booths to shop, fans will get to see Mean Girls costars Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett back...
EDISON, NJ
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
165K+
Followers
40K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy