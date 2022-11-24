ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Entertainment director inspires students during PCC visit

By PCC News Services
The Standard
 3 days ago

WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College students preparing for careers in the fields of fine arts and graphic design heard from a leader at one of the nation’s largest entertainment industry companies this week.

On Monday, Janice Walker, senior art director with DC Entertainment’s Creative Affairs Division, visited campus to discuss her role with the production arm of DC Comics — the company responsible for bringing the world superheroes like Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, as well as villains, including The Joker, Penguin and Lex Luthor. Walker has spent nearly four decades with DC Entertainment, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery, after being hired as a graphic designer by illustrator Joe Orlando in 1986.

“Janice’s visit was just incredible,” said Charity Valentine, chair of PCC’s Fine Arts Department. “She is the first visiting artist we’ve had come to campus since the pandemic, and it was the best-attended artist talk we’ve ever had.”

With the original 3D character sculpture of Superman nearby, Walker spoke with students gathered in PCC’s Davenport Multipurpose Room about taking classes at a Michigan community college as a high school student before moving on to New York’s Pratt Institute to study Graphic Design and Illustration. She discussed her career background and the evolution of her job responsibilities with DC Entertainment in a presentation that touched on a wide range of topics.

“Ms. Walker’s visit was particularly timely for our students,” said Dr. Eleanor Willard, chair of PCC’s Advertising and Graphic Design Department. “Her explanation of using Pantone colors for character skin tones and costumes and her insight into comic character art and development lined up perfectly with what I was covering in class this week. It was awesome to be able to reference her presentation. Doing so gave so much more validity to what the students are learning in the classroom and really brought the material to life.”

Walker, who recently moved to North Carolina from California to be closer to family, works remotely for DC Entertainment. In addition to design work and hiring artists, she oversees various projects for TV, movies, merchandise and more. Though her role has become more administrative in nature over the years, Walker is still “living (her) best life” in the DC Universe. She says she’s always “hungry for more” and loves the hands-on nature of creative content design.

Drawing from an employment background that includes physically handling text and images for a newspaper, creating cover illustrations for a black history magazine and arranging merchandise displays for Macy’s in New York City, Walker offered PCC students some sage career advice:

Give any job at least a year to interact with other professionals and learn as much as possible.Know when it’s time to move on from a company.Work through difficult times and “keep your head down to hone your skills as long as you are learning.”Resolve conflicts by meeting them head on and being kind while determining what’s really at issue.

At the conclusion of her remarks, Walker fielded questions from students and gave away more than 45 pieces of DC/Warner Bros. memorabilia.

“The students stayed to talk with Ms. Walker long after the event ended; the questions just kept coming,” Valentine said. “It was wonderful to see the students so inspired.”

Report: Success rates improve

PCC administrators heard welcome news regarding the effectiveness of measures the college has taken to improve student success.

During a Curriculum Review Committee meeting in October, PCC Vice President of Planning and Research Brian Miller presented a report that showed improvement to Pitt’s six-year completion, retention and persistence rates and percentage of students completing at least 24 credits within an academic year.

“The success documented in the report is a product of PCC’s dedication to student completion,” Pitt President Lawrence Rouse said. “Because we’re grateful for every student who chooses PCC for higher education, our faculty and staff are committed to seeing them finish their academic goals.”

According to Miller, PCC’s six-year completion rate of 49.57% was its highest-ever and exceeded the National Student Clearinghouse (NSC) rate by 7.4%. He said the rate represented the percentage of students who started at Pitt in the fall of 2015 and completed an educational credential at any institution by the fall of 2021.

Miller said Pitt’s retention rate, a measure of students who continued their PCC enrollment from one fall to the next, was 53.49% for the fall 2019 student cohort, surpassing the NSC rate of 52.94%.

“This was the first [PCC] cohort to do that in the measured timeframe,” he said, adding that 23.84% of students enrolled at the college in the fall of 2021 earned at least 24 college credits within the 2021-22 academic year.

Pitt’s persistence rate — the percentage of students who start at Pitt in a fall semester and continue enrollment at any other institution the ensuing fall — has surpassed the NSC rate in three of the six years most recently measured. Miller said that includes PCC’s Fall 2018 (63.08% vs. 62.81%) and Fall 2019 (61.07% vs. 59.35%) cohorts.

“With the strong transfer ties (PCC) enjoys with East Carolina University and numerous other four-year institutions, this is to be expected,” he said.

In addition to well-established transfer ties and articulation agreements emphasizing completion of Pitt curricula prior to transfer, Rouse said the improved student success rates could be attributed to many factors. Among the ones he cited were improved academic advising, professional development for employees, and comprehensive student support services, including loaner laptops and expanded in-person and online tutorial services.

Collectively, PCC academic deans said the college’s adoption of more student-focused policies, like grade forgiveness, had positively impacted student success. They also mentioned increased course availability and delivery options.

“Whenever possible, PCC offers classes through multiple delivery methods … so students can choose the learning format they prefer,” said PCC Business Division Dean Katherine Clyde. “We also do our best to offer courses at multiple times to accommodate student schedules while keeping in mind many of our students work full- or part-time jobs or are parents.”

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
