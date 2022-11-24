This year one may want to make it a Creswell Christmas.

The postage stamp sized town of Creswell, the gateway to Somerset Place and their Christmas Open House, is experiencing a retail revival of which locals and visitors alike can be proud.

It began just over a year ago with the opening of the now famous Barnyard Betty’s. Owned by Paulique Horton, the red barn styled eatery serves a variety of Hoagies and Cheesesteaks that would make Lord Sandwich proud. Betsys Barnyard is on Main Street in Creswell.

A highlight of the restaurant, which has a few seats inside and a large outdoor dining area is the warmth Horton and her relatives exude while creating their culinary offerings. Betty’s, named in honor of Horton’s Aunt, is open on Sunday — a definite dining plus.

Across Main Street, Big Blue 252 is the latest coffee shop to open this side of the Outer Banks in recent years. The contemporary space is owned by Alfreida and Eroy Williams who have spent the last 18 months developing and building the space themselves.

The couple offer a variety of pastries, cakes and muffins, along with coffee drinks and an espresso machine that pumps out beautiful crema.

Nate’s Corner Market is the newest addition to Creswell’s rebirth. The market is open on Saturdays and offers a selection of seasonal vegetables, preserves and gift baskets for the holidays. Nate’s Corner is also home to a few crafters and other farm vendors.

Following tradition, Somerset Place is holding their holiday open house the first Sunday in December.

Mark the calendar for Sunday, Dec. 4 when Somerset Place opens its doors from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a Holiday Open house that will warm the spirit. Celebrating its 32 year, the event has become an annual tradition.

Visitors will be inspired by traditional holiday decorations of fresh natural and floral arrangements adorning the exterior and interior of the site buildings. They can explore the plantation on a self-guided tour with staff members and volunteers available to answer questions.

A costumed doctor from the mid-nineteenth century will also be on hand to discuss antebellum medicine in the plantation hospital.

Guests will be invited to sip hot spiced tea, and sample black-eyed peas, hearth-cooked cornbread and delicious desserts while enjoying background period Christmas music.

For younger audiences, jolly Saint Nicholas will mingle on the grounds from 2 p.m. — 4 p.m.

Somerset Place State Historic Site is located at 2572 Lake Shore Road in Creswell.