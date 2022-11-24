ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Senior Center offers menu

Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

The Chowan Senior Center offers lunches for seniors age 60 and older for $1 per meal, Monday through Friday for its members.

Membership is also free for all Chowan senior residents and we encourage local seniors to enjoy all of our programs. The Senior Center is located at 204 Church Street in Edenton.

Friday, Nov. 25

Closed

Monday, Nov. 28

Salisbury Steak with gravy, peas and carrots, pineapple, mashed potatoes with gravy, roll, apple crisp, milk

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Chicken Salad, three bean salad, fresh orange, macaroni salad, crackers, Jello, milk

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Baked ham, cabbage, pears, sweet potato with marshmallows, roll, milk

Thursday, Dec. 1

Turkey sandwich with cheese, garden salad fruit cup, wheat bread, cake and milk

Friday, Dec. 2

Over fried chicken, pears, garden pea, butter potatoes with sour cream, wheat roll, cookie, milk

The CSC also handles the Meals on Wheels program for shut-ins.

For more information call 252-482-2242

