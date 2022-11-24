Finger pointing...

Republicans have been hard at work pointing fingers at the culprits responsible for the disappointing results of the mid-term elections. They would be better off pointing fingers in the direction of strategies that will produce better results in 2024.

Mitch McConnell has been blamed for losing the Senate by misdirecting the funds at his disposal to his favorite candidates rather than to Republicans in close races. Whether or not that criticism is fair, McConnell had to overcome a phalanx of senators who voted against him in the party election for Minority Leader.

Guilty or not, “The Turtle” will have a difficult time thwarting Democrat ambitions over the next two years.

Dissidents in the House also pointed fingers. Although Kevin McCarthy will hold the Speaker’s gavel over the next two years, the Republican Freedom Caucus withheld support for him, declaring that McCarthy will have to bend in their direction if he wants anything passed by the House.

The greatest number of castigating fingers, however, have been pointed directly at Donald Trump, the party’s nominal leader. The former president had chosen to support primary candidates who echoed his claim of a stolen 2020 presidential election rather than more-qualified candidates with far better chances of defeating clearly beatable Democrats.

In all, over 20 Republican “Stop the Steal” candidates for high office lost winnable races.

The most stunning of these was the charismatic Kari Lake who repeatedly said she was 100 percent sure of winning the governorship of Arizona. But this red state’s Republicans, who had supported out-going governor Doug Ducey by double-digit margins, did not show up at the polls. Was it a coincidence that they were turned off by Lake’s most vocal insistence on 2020’s defeat having been a grand theft?

As one wag put it, 60 percent of the voters who pulled the lever for Joe Biden in 2020 did not vote for him — they voted against Donald Trump. The same kind of disapproval of Trump’s brand of misguided politics was clearly at play this year. It follows then that if Republicans want to regain power in 2024, they must first disavow allegiance to the former president.

Vocal “traitors” are emerging, even among Trump’s closest allies. Vice President Mike Pence leads a rebellion that includes former Secretary of Defense Mike Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and two chiefs of staff — John Kelly and Mick Mulvaney.

Trump still enjoys the undying loyalty of millions of supporters, but that number is clearly dwindling. Republican leaders realize that to regain the majority, the party must choose a new standard-bearer for 2024, even at the risk of losing fervid Trump supporters who cannot bring themselves to support anyone else.

Has Trump begun to realize that he must accept the results of the 2020 elections if he is to be chosen to carry the Republican banner in 2024? Maybe the message is coming through.

In the speech in which he declared his 2024 candidacy, he did not mention the 2020 elections, nor did he resume his attacks on potential opponents in the 2024 primaries. He may have realized that calling Ron DeSantis “Desancrtimonious” was a blunder, as was his promise to release dirt on DeSantis if he were to seek the GOP nomination.

The pity is that these internecine battles do not need to happen. Even Republicans who oppose Trump agree with his policies on tax reduction, deregulation, immigration and energy. They should have led to a resounding victory in 2020. But Trump’s ego and character got in the way. To Republicans thirsty for power, this must not happen again.