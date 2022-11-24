ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Perquimans Weekly

Be thankful, make a joyful noise

By By Pat Throckmorton Columnist
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FnaYZ_0jM9pLPK00

According to two sources, the first recorded instance of our annual Thanksgiving holiday tradition in America dates back to either 1619 or 1637. It was not until 1863 that President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving an official U.S. holiday, placing it on the calendar as the last Thursday of November.

In December 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt changed Thanksgiving to the fourth Thursday in November to avoid confusion in years where there is a fifth Thursday in November. He also reasoned that this change would slightly lengthen the holiday season, which was good for the economy.

Today, families celebrate this traditional holiday in much the same way. Friends and family gather to feast on roasted turkey, corn, potatoes and cranberries. Some may watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Others may watch the Lions at Bills, the Cowboys at the Giants, the Patriots at the Vikings, or even all three NFL games. Hordes of people clamor over Black Friday (nearly a holiday in and of itself) sales and events.

But do we truly take time to give thanks, or are we lost in all the revelry? Our Sunday School teachers required us as young children to memorize Bible passages. One in particular was Psalms 100.

Naturally, this is the Scripture my thoughts turn to when giving thanks: “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands. Serve the Lord with gladness; come before his presence with singing. Know ye that the Lord, he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people and the sheep of his pasture. Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise; be thankful unto him, and bless his name. For the Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting, and his truth endureth to all generations.”

Turn back in your Bible to Psalm 98:4: “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all the earth: make a loud noise, and rejoice, and sing praise.” Our world is full of noise, not all of which is good. God commands us to be “noisy” in worshiping Him. There are times for quiet reverence in His presence; however, God also delights in our outward displays of worship.

God is our creator! Some people live as though they created themselves and are the center of their own little world. They’re even their own biggest fans. Of course, this leads to greedy possessiveness.

What if we were more like Job? Although God allowed Satan to take away all of Job’s worldly possessions, he (Job) maintained his faith in and love for the Master.

When we recognize God is our creator and gives us all we have, we will want to give to others as God gave to us. 1 Corinthians 9:8 tells us, “And God is able to make all grace (every favor and earthly blessing) come to you in abundance, so that you may always and under all circumstances and whatever the need be self-sufficient” possessing enough to require no aid or support and furnished in abundance for every good work and charitable donation. But if all is lost, we still have God and must always make opportunities to give thanks — it is His command.

Psalms 100 is an invitation to enter joyfully into God’s presence. Do we enter into praise and worship out of habit, just going through the motions? Or do we treat it as a social event? This Psalm is a reminder to us of God’s goodness and dependability: “Be thankful unto him and bless his name.”

Psalms 95:2 reminds us, “Let us come before his presence with thanksgiving, and make a joyful noise unto him with psalms.” Time and again, we are encouraged, even commanded to come before Him with a joyful noise.

Recall when Paul and Silas were imprisoned after being whipped and beaten. They were cast into the deepest part of the jail, the dungeon, and placed in leg irons. Just imagine how loud and strong their voices must have been to rise from the dungeon, the very belly of the prison, upward throughout the entire prison! In Acts 16:25, we read: “But about midnight, as Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns of praise to God, and the [other] prisoners were listening to them.” A joyful noise indeed!

The thanksgiving or joyful noise God desires does not draw attention to the noise-maker or disrupt others. It begins with a pure heart in ways that honor God. When our joy overflows, our actions reflect that joy. Allow the fruit of the Spirit to dominate our lives.

Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.

Comments / 0

Related
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: For Christians, 'thanksgiving' password to God's clubhouse

Perhaps like many of us, when you were a child you were a club member or had a clubhouse with a secret password that only your closest friends knew. If you did not know the password, you could not enter the clubhouse, or unless you had the password, you could not join the club. God has a password to enter His gates, too. But He gives His password to the entire world and invites all humanity to enter. In Psalm 100, we receive the invitation...
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: Giving to others is how we express true thanksgiving

The words “give” and “thanks” are forever connected. Thanksgiving Day is a reminder of the truth that gratitude and generosity are tied to one another. A fundamental part of us needs a physical representation of an inner feeling. We want to display our personal impressions publicly. Baptism is a symbolic giving of ourselves to God. Communion is a symbol of our gratitude for Christ’s giving to us. A wedding is...
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: Love is the greatest commandment

“And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love.” — 1 Corinthians 13:13. “But the greatest of these is love.” How it outshines the other graces! Someone is always falling in or out of love. Love, or lack of it, is portrayed in movies, television, theatres, and fiction — in every walk of life. Families are based on or destroyed by love. Children grow up with many affective disorders because of a lack of love and affection in...
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: We need to put the 'thanks' in Thanksgiving again

Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. There are two concrete reasons why Thanksgiving is great: The first is that it’s so American and local. I’m not saying this as a nationalist by a long shot: and don’t mistake me here, I’m very much a patriot. Every nation should have a Thanksgiving, as do Canada, Grenada, Saint Lucia, Liberia, Germany, Japan, and probably others. ...
The Perquimans Weekly

‘Ever Forward’…

I wrote this after attending a Veteran’s Day Ceremony recently. This, and Memorial Day, always touch my heart. We are fortunate to have those men and women who have given their time, and too often, their lives for the freedoms we enjoy. I was not a veteran, but recognize the sacrifice they made for our country. My father served with the Army during World War II, and will always be...
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
427
Followers
872
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy