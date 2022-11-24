Be thankful, make a joyful noise

According to two sources, the first recorded instance of our annual Thanksgiving holiday tradition in America dates back to either 1619 or 1637. It was not until 1863 that President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving an official U.S. holiday, placing it on the calendar as the last Thursday of November.

In December 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt changed Thanksgiving to the fourth Thursday in November to avoid confusion in years where there is a fifth Thursday in November. He also reasoned that this change would slightly lengthen the holiday season, which was good for the economy.

Today, families celebrate this traditional holiday in much the same way. Friends and family gather to feast on roasted turkey, corn, potatoes and cranberries. Some may watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Others may watch the Lions at Bills, the Cowboys at the Giants, the Patriots at the Vikings, or even all three NFL games. Hordes of people clamor over Black Friday (nearly a holiday in and of itself) sales and events.

But do we truly take time to give thanks, or are we lost in all the revelry? Our Sunday School teachers required us as young children to memorize Bible passages. One in particular was Psalms 100.

Naturally, this is the Scripture my thoughts turn to when giving thanks: “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands. Serve the Lord with gladness; come before his presence with singing. Know ye that the Lord, he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people and the sheep of his pasture. Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise; be thankful unto him, and bless his name. For the Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting, and his truth endureth to all generations.”

Turn back in your Bible to Psalm 98:4: “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all the earth: make a loud noise, and rejoice, and sing praise.” Our world is full of noise, not all of which is good. God commands us to be “noisy” in worshiping Him. There are times for quiet reverence in His presence; however, God also delights in our outward displays of worship.

God is our creator! Some people live as though they created themselves and are the center of their own little world. They’re even their own biggest fans. Of course, this leads to greedy possessiveness.

What if we were more like Job? Although God allowed Satan to take away all of Job’s worldly possessions, he (Job) maintained his faith in and love for the Master.

When we recognize God is our creator and gives us all we have, we will want to give to others as God gave to us. 1 Corinthians 9:8 tells us, “And God is able to make all grace (every favor and earthly blessing) come to you in abundance, so that you may always and under all circumstances and whatever the need be self-sufficient” possessing enough to require no aid or support and furnished in abundance for every good work and charitable donation. But if all is lost, we still have God and must always make opportunities to give thanks — it is His command.

Psalms 100 is an invitation to enter joyfully into God’s presence. Do we enter into praise and worship out of habit, just going through the motions? Or do we treat it as a social event? This Psalm is a reminder to us of God’s goodness and dependability: “Be thankful unto him and bless his name.”

Psalms 95:2 reminds us, “Let us come before his presence with thanksgiving, and make a joyful noise unto him with psalms.” Time and again, we are encouraged, even commanded to come before Him with a joyful noise.

Recall when Paul and Silas were imprisoned after being whipped and beaten. They were cast into the deepest part of the jail, the dungeon, and placed in leg irons. Just imagine how loud and strong their voices must have been to rise from the dungeon, the very belly of the prison, upward throughout the entire prison! In Acts 16:25, we read: “But about midnight, as Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns of praise to God, and the [other] prisoners were listening to them.” A joyful noise indeed!

The thanksgiving or joyful noise God desires does not draw attention to the noise-maker or disrupt others. It begins with a pure heart in ways that honor God. When our joy overflows, our actions reflect that joy. Allow the fruit of the Spirit to dominate our lives.

Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.