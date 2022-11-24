ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Tesla's early moves in the EV space should continue to pay off for years to come. Amazon's reach in e-commerce, cloud computing, and advertising shouldn't be overlooked. Apple is a tech behemoth that continues to put up impressive results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
tipranks.com

After Brutal 76% Fall, is Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA) a Buy?

Shares of Alibaba have been obliterated over the past couple of years. Based on its financials, the stock appears to be incredibly cheap. Nevertheless, Alibaba’s investment case is utterly speculative. Alibaba (NASDAQ: BABA) stock has declined by 41% over the past year and about 76% from its all-time high...
tipranks.com

What Is the Best Time of Day to Buy Stocks?

The stock market has three trading sessions running from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time. The market is most stable at noon, making this the best time for beginner investors to buy shares. If you are investing for the long-term, there is no point trying to time the market....
tipranks.com

Is Now the Time to Sell XOM and MRO Stocks?

XOM and MRO stocks have delivered massive gains in 2022. However, the decline in oil prices could hurt their profitability. Energy stocks, including Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had a great run in 2022. For instance, XOM stock has gained about 87% year-to-date. Meanwhile, MRO is up approximately 84%. However, as crude oil prices reversed most of their gains in 2022, now could be a time to book profits in these energy stocks.
NASDAQ

3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
NASDAQ

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

Microsoft is well-positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth through the end of the decade. PayPal is a highly accepted digital wallet, and it recently formed new partnerships with Apple and Amazon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
tipranks.com

3 Best Retail Stocks to Own, Post Black Friday Frenzy

Are all of the best deals gone, now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed? Not necessarily, as Wall Street’s offering up three high-conviction stocks as retail giants rake in the holiday revenue. Inflation? What inflation? Shoppers across the nation defied expectations and beat the CPI blues in...
tipranks.com

ZIM, DAC: What’s Behind the Painful Retreat of Shipping Stocks?

A drop in demand is taking a toll on the container market and companies operating in this space. Shares of the ocean transport operators ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) have lost about 60% and 32% of their value in six months, respectively (refer to the graph below). The normalization of demand following the last year’s peak is taking a toll on these marine shipping companies.
tipranks.com

Sony (NYSE:SONY) Strengthens Distribution Business With Legendary Deal

Sony has agreed to handle the marketing and distribution of movies released by Legendary Entertainment globally, with the exception of China. Sony Group’s (NYSE:SONY) unit Sony Pictures has inked a multi-year deal with Legendary Entertainment to distribute the latter’s movie releases on a global level. Further, Sony will also take care of the home entertainment and TV distribution of those releases.

