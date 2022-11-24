Bertie Schools to Offer High Impact Tutoring

The impact the COVID Pandemic has had on the school students across the country is staggering.

School districts are reporting “stunted behavioral and socio-emotional development” in their students due to the pandemic.

The future, however, looks brighter than the past for Bertie County students needing a catch-up educational booster.

Bertie County Schools have partnered with Teach for America in launching the organization’s Ignite Fellowship, a high-impact tutoring initiative providing personalized, customized small group learning opportunities for students designed to accelerate learning and foster belonging while building a diverse leadership group in Eastern North Carolina.

Sourced from a national talent pool of exceptional and diverse leaders, the Ignite Fellows are part of a historic expansion of the services Teach For America offers to North Carolina. The ignite tutors will offer personalized learning experiences for students while also receiving coaching and support from veteran teachers.

Teach For America works toward the day when every child will receive an excellent and equitable education. The organization, founded in 1990, finds and nurtures leaders who commit to expanding opportunity for low-income students, beginning with at least two years teaching in a public school.

“As our students are still recovering from learning loss due to the pandemic, we are excited about this opportunity to partner with Teach For America to assist Bertie County Schools with our efforts to provide our middle school students rich opportunities to ensure they will experience positive academic outcomes,” said Dr. Otis L. Smallwood, Superintendent of Bertie County Public Schools.

The Ignite program model leverages best practices for high-impact tutoring, including alignment with school academic curriculum, low fellow-to-student ratios, and sessions at least three times weekly during the school day. Fellows receive ongoing training from Teach For America and their schools, and Teach For America will measure the academic and personal growth of students through surveys and school-based assessments.

The organization is committed to diversifying the educator workforce and removing barriers to the teaching profession, as research shows that students benefit from having teachers who share their racial and cultural backgrounds.

The Ignite Fellowship is bringing a diverse group of exceptional, equity-minded leaders into classrooms virtually to expand access to individualized learning for students in Eastern North Carolina.

In its pilot year, the Ignite Fellowship brought 728 tutors to dozens of public schools across the country in the 2021-2022 school year, 61 percent of whom identified as Black, Indigenous, or People of Color. Nearly 100 percent of the inaugural cohort of Fellows said they gained new insights about the state of education and their role in working towards educational equity.

“We are eager to build capacity in classrooms in an innovative and responsive way to help students make up for lost learning, and this first service expansion for Teach For America in North Carolina aligns with that,” said Dr. Monique Perry-Graves, executive director of Teach For America North Carolina. “Our hope is that Ignite will provide students with the support they need in order to thrive, while also attracting a diverse cohort of strong leaders to North Carolina who are committed to educational equity.”

The Ignite Fellowship is one of several key initiatives Teach For America has launched to drive progress towards its 2030 goal, in which they aim to double the number of students reaching key educational milestones, indicating that they are on a path to economic mobility and co-creating a future filled with possibility.

“What differentiates Teach For America in some ways is our ability to leverage our national talent pool to attract leaders to the state in service of educational equity—Ignite is not any different,” said Dr. Perry-Graves. “We need as many leaders as possible in this work to holistically meet the needs of our students right now, particularly in North Carolina.”

Unequal access to opportunity existed long before the pandemic, but these past few years have been especially hard for our most vulnerable kids. The pandemic has disproportionately affected low-income communities and communities of color. We see this moment as an opportunity to start building the education system we’ve been fighting for over the last 30 years: one that allows every child to learn, lead, thrive, and co-create a future filled with possibility.