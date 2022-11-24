ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertie County, NC

Bertie Schools to Offer High Impact Tutoring

By John Foley Staff Writer
Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 3 days ago

The impact the COVID Pandemic has had on the school students across the country is staggering.

School districts are reporting “stunted behavioral and socio-emotional development” in their students due to the pandemic.

The future, however, looks brighter than the past for Bertie County students needing a catch-up educational booster.

Bertie County Schools have partnered with Teach for America in launching the organization’s Ignite Fellowship, a high-impact tutoring initiative providing personalized, customized small group learning opportunities for students designed to accelerate learning and foster belonging while building a diverse leadership group in Eastern North Carolina.

Sourced from a national talent pool of exceptional and diverse leaders, the Ignite Fellows are part of a historic expansion of the services Teach For America offers to North Carolina. The ignite tutors will offer personalized learning experiences for students while also receiving coaching and support from veteran teachers.

Teach For America works toward the day when every child will receive an excellent and equitable education. The organization, founded in 1990, finds and nurtures leaders who commit to expanding opportunity for low-income students, beginning with at least two years teaching in a public school.

“As our students are still recovering from learning loss due to the pandemic, we are excited about this opportunity to partner with Teach For America to assist Bertie County Schools with our efforts to provide our middle school students rich opportunities to ensure they will experience positive academic outcomes,” said Dr. Otis L. Smallwood, Superintendent of Bertie County Public Schools.

The Ignite program model leverages best practices for high-impact tutoring, including alignment with school academic curriculum, low fellow-to-student ratios, and sessions at least three times weekly during the school day. Fellows receive ongoing training from Teach For America and their schools, and Teach For America will measure the academic and personal growth of students through surveys and school-based assessments.

The organization is committed to diversifying the educator workforce and removing barriers to the teaching profession, as research shows that students benefit from having teachers who share their racial and cultural backgrounds.

The Ignite Fellowship is bringing a diverse group of exceptional, equity-minded leaders into classrooms virtually to expand access to individualized learning for students in Eastern North Carolina.

In its pilot year, the Ignite Fellowship brought 728 tutors to dozens of public schools across the country in the 2021-2022 school year, 61 percent of whom identified as Black, Indigenous, or People of Color. Nearly 100 percent of the inaugural cohort of Fellows said they gained new insights about the state of education and their role in working towards educational equity.

“We are eager to build capacity in classrooms in an innovative and responsive way to help students make up for lost learning, and this first service expansion for Teach For America in North Carolina aligns with that,” said Dr. Monique Perry-Graves, executive director of Teach For America North Carolina. “Our hope is that Ignite will provide students with the support they need in order to thrive, while also attracting a diverse cohort of strong leaders to North Carolina who are committed to educational equity.”

The Ignite Fellowship is one of several key initiatives Teach For America has launched to drive progress towards its 2030 goal, in which they aim to double the number of students reaching key educational milestones, indicating that they are on a path to economic mobility and co-creating a future filled with possibility.

“What differentiates Teach For America in some ways is our ability to leverage our national talent pool to attract leaders to the state in service of educational equity—Ignite is not any different,” said Dr. Perry-Graves. “We need as many leaders as possible in this work to holistically meet the needs of our students right now, particularly in North Carolina.”

Unequal access to opportunity existed long before the pandemic, but these past few years have been especially hard for our most vulnerable kids. The pandemic has disproportionately affected low-income communities and communities of color. We see this moment as an opportunity to start building the education system we’ve been fighting for over the last 30 years: one that allows every child to learn, lead, thrive, and co-create a future filled with possibility.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Joy Soup Kitchen continues work of feeding homeless

For decades, the Joy Community Center and Soup Kitchen has fed hundreds during the holiday season. A Thanksgiving lunch on Wednesday continued that tradition. Joy Soup Kitchen continues work of feeding homeless. For decades, the Joy Community Center and Soup Kitchen has fed hundreds during the holiday season. A Thanksgiving...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Farmville officials relax food-truck regulations. That’s a win for everyone

In 2019, barbeque pitmaster Mark Shirley of Walstonburg decided to test his entrepreneurial skills by launching his own food truck business, Ole Time Smokehouse. If he succeeded, he thought, he might eventually expand into a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Ole Time Smokehouse was indeed a hit, as Shirley built up a base...
FARMVILLE, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount’s eponymous rocky mounds are among its most recognizable features, but so does its historical charm. Located in the counties of Nash and Edgecombe, this city in North Carolina thrives with an abundance of theme parks and recreational sites. It’s also home to rising industries, including pharmaceuticals and...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
High School Football PRO

Tarboro, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Northampton County High School football team will have a game with Tarboro High School on November 25, 2022, 15:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
TARBORO, NC
High School Football PRO

Rocky Mount, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Triton High School football team will have a game with Northern Nash High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Greene Central football player killed in crash

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene Central High School football player is dead after an automobile crash this weekend, according to the school’s Facebook page. The post refers to Jah’Tayvious Edwards as a leader and great teammate to all. Coach Jay Wilson tells WITN Edwards was “always...
SNOW HILL, NC
WNCT

Nobody injured in explosion at Pitt Co. pool house

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Nobody was hurt in an explosion that happened at a pool house in Pitt County Friday night. An official at the Ayden Fire & Rescue Department told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright the explosion happened at a home on County Home Road in the Winterville area, near South Oak Lane. Officials believe it […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Silver Alert canceled for Beaufort County man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing man. Beaufort County deputies say Daniel Coward has been located and is now back home. The Silver Alert was issued for the 51-year-old man this morning after he was last seen...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
ourstate.com

A Legendary Peanut Butter Pie in Rocky Mount

A man once put a $10,000 check on the counter of Lucille George’s Carolina Café — or so one version of the story goes — in an attempt to buy her peanut butter pie recipe. Countless others tried, too. But Mrs. George always chuckled and waved them off. “I’m not going to give [the recipe] away,” she told the Rocky Mount Telegram when she closed the community institution in 1987 after 45 years of business. “I’m going to carry it with me.”
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Greenville police report missing woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville say a missing woman may have an intellectual disability and has a history of running away. The Greenville Police Department says Malayshia Condery, 20, was last seen on Tuesday evening in the area of 620 Red Banks Road. She was last seen wearing pink fuzzy pajama bottoms and a pink sweatshirt.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at Greenville Mall

Greenville police were on the scene after two men were shot inside Greenville Mall on Friday. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on the shooting and the latest on the investigation. Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at Greenville …. Greenville police were on the scene after two...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville woman charged with killing husband

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Thanksgiving holiday turned deadly in one Greenville neighborhood. Greenville police say a woman is accused of shooting her husband in the front yard of their home. Latoria Anderson is charged with the murder of her husband, 31-year-old Travion Williams. Williams and his wife were involved...
GREENVILLE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Two charged with murder

WINDSOR – Two men from Northampton County have been arrested for the Oct. 13 murder of an Aulander man. Timarcus Lavonnte Britt, 25, of Rich Square and 24-year-old Jafari Seven Blythe of Conway are charged with murder in the shooting death of Tony L. Harrell, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Windsor, NC
401
Followers
690
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bertie Ledger-Advance is a North Carolina Press Association award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Bertie County, NC with the office being located in the beautiful downtown Windsor, NC.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/bertie/

Comments / 0

Community Policy