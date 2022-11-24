Steinburg pitches commissioners on lobbying proposal

Even though Bertie County has never entered into an agreement with a Raleigh-based lobbyist, things could be changing.

Last week, former North Carolina State Senator Bob Steinburg presented the Bertie County Commissioners a proposal to hire his firm, Wolfestein, LLC. as a lobby representative for the county.

“Bertie County has wonderful opportunities for funding and I think I can assist with that,” said Steinburg. “If you are looking for help from the state in regards to funding, it helps to have someone who has access to the people handing out the money”.

“I spent 10 years in Raleigh. I know the people and I know the system and I can help in securing funding,” Steinburg said.

Currently, due to the pandemic and the “Build Back Better Act,” there are numerous avenues for funding on the state and federal level.

Steinberg claims he has access to leaders, budget writers and has the insight to find additional funding opportunities that otherwise would not be available.

The soon-to-be lobbyist has presented his services to numerous surrounding counties and has received positive response from Tyrrell, Washington, Hartford and Gates counties.

“I am working very hard on Eastern North Carolina, as we are underserved and I know I’ll be able to help in Raleigh,” he said.

Steinburg, who lost his bid for re-election in the May Republican primary, resigned from the state senate July 31 to work as a lobbyist.

Currently, the former senator is able to recruit clients, but he can’t officially begin lobbying until Feb. 1, 2023 as state law requires that state lawmakers spend a “six-month cooling off period” after leaving the General Assembly before becoming a lobbyist.

“Bertie Commissioner John Trent and I were in a conversation and he was explaining the opportunities in Bertie and he suggested I speak with the commissioners,” explained Steinburg.

“Commissioner Trent just loves Bertie County,” said Steinburg, adding, “He told me that he was going to die in Bertie, he loved it so much.”

Trent has been an advocate for another grocery store and added retail in the county for some time and is looking to expand the affordable housing market. Lobbying efforts could assist with these goals.

One of the benefits Steinburg highlights is his recently formed association with Jones Street Associates.

“Jackson Stencil is one of the top 25 lobbyists in Raleigh,” stated Steinburg. “This association allows me to spend time in the district learning what my clients need, while Jackson has a presence in Raleigh. This is a huge plus.

“Most lobbyists see their clients one or twice a year. I will be on hand, in the district when they need me,” said Steinburg.

While the commission is waiting for more information on the proposal, Bertie County Commissioner Ron Wesson was weighing the options.

“Between now and our January meeting, we will see the lay of the land and where the board stands. We have some big plans on the burner for the new year and Bob may be able to improve our chances of funding,” said Wesson.