Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: ‘I don’t think the kid has any weaknesses’

4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
NBA world reacts to horrible Lakers news
The Phoenix Suns‘ 115-105 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night was marred by an altercation between teams after Lakers guard Patrick Beverley shoved Suns center Deandre Ayton to the floor: PAT BEVERLEY KNOCKS DOWN AYTON FOR TAUNTING AUSTIN REAVES pic.twitter.com/R0G44gQnc4 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 23, 2022 “Pat Beverley knocks down Ayton for Read more... The post NBA world reacts to horrible Lakers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kevin Durant Admits He's One Of The Cousins That 'Takes A Walk On Thanksgiving'
Kevin Durant reveals his Thanksgiving plans in hilarious new video.
The Blockbuster Deal The Warriors Should Accept For Klay Thompson
Golden State Warriors could trade Klay Thompson this season and land a Chicago Bulls star in his prime.
Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes The Relationship Between Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan
Shaquille O'Neal spoke about the Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan relationship, saying it looks 'bad.'
LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA
LeBron James was offered a $90 million deal by Reebok and a $10 million check on the spot, but he rejected it despite being fresh out of high school.
Charles Barkley Explains Why He Hasn’t Spoken to Michael Jordan in Nearly 10 Years
The NBA analyst and Hall of Famer weighed in on his severed relationship with the NBA legend.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Andre Iguodala Savagely Destroys Mikal Bridges On Instagram After Being Call 'Oldhead'
Andre Iguodala had a big response to Mikal Bridges after the Phoenix Suns player disrespected him.
Video: Stephen Curry's Son Canon Does His Father's "Night-Night" Celebration After The Warriors Beat Clippers
The four-year-old was seen sharing an adorable moment with his father after the Warriors notched up a convincing 124-107 win.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Thinks Patrick Beverley Shove Proof Of Team Chemistry
But, you know, he's wrong.
Kevin Durant Takes Hilarious Shot At Kendrick Perkins After He Says He's Eating 6 Plates Of Thanksgiving Dinner
Kevin Durant savagely roasts Kendrick Perkins in viral Tweet.
Stephon Marbury Shows Support To Kyrie Irving With Denzel Washington's Legendary Quote
Former NBA player Stephon Marbury uses Hollywood legend Denzel Washington's quote to show support for Kyrie Irving.
Celtics president Brad Stevens speaks on Jaylen Brown's recent entanglements in Ye, Kyrie scandals
Star Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown is no stranger to using his platform for good but has recently found some of his social media activity under scrutiny for ties to people promoting hateful views. This caught the attention of Boston Globe sportswriter Dan Shaughnessy, who wrote that he has “no interest in reading or hearing (Brown’s) well-intentioned words promoting social justice and spreading love” after the incidents in question.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Doppelganger In A Cameroon Jersey: "So This Is Why LeBron Been Out The Last 5 Games"
The doppelganger meme had fans in splits as the Lakers prepare for their back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs.
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups reveals why Knicks star Jalen Brunson reminds him of himself
Friday night produced quite a sepctacle between the New York Knicks and the Portland Trail Blazers. The game needed an extra period to decide a winner in what turned out to be a thrilling encounter. Unfortunately for the Knicks, it was the Blazers that emerged victorious in overtime, 132-129. It...
Opinion: The Denver Nuggets Should Bring Back This 10x NBA All-Star
I believe the Denver Nuggets should bring back ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony.
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Gordon Hayward And Mason Plumlee
Los Angeles Lakers have been linked with both Gordon Hayward and Mason Plumlee in proposed trade.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Return To The Lakers: "He Needs To Stop Dribbling So Much... All Them Turnovers Hurt The Team."
NBA fans reacted to LeBron James' performance on his return to the Lakers against the Spurs after missing 5 games with an adductor strain.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (conditioning) starting Friday for Denver; Davon Reed back to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will start Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray had been in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Now out, the team has decided his conditioning level is good enough to start to kick off the weekend. His return to the court will send Davon Reed back to the bench.
Deadspin
Come home, Kevin Durant
The NBA’s greatest epics have been built around a meteoric star crash landing in a small market, galvanizing the city around their greatness in hopes of delivering glory. Think LeBron James in Cleveland, Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, Tim Duncan in San Antonio, Isiah Thomas in Detroit, Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and Bill Walton in Portland. Kevin Durant deserves to be on that list. But he would be the only one unable to bring a championship to the city that drafted him. Only James can relate to the acrimonious divorce both sides felt when he left in 2016.
