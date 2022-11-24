ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: For Christians, 'thanksgiving' password to God's clubhouse (copy)

By By Chuck Hartman Columnist
Perhaps like many of us, when you were a child you were a club member or had a clubhouse with a secret password that only your closest friends knew. If you did not know the password, you could not enter the clubhouse, or unless you had the password, you could not join the club.

God has a password to enter His gates, too. But He gives His password to the entire world and invites all humanity to enter. In Psalm 100, we receive the invitation and the password.

Shout with joy to God, everyone! Worship Him with gladness — coming before him, singing joyfully. Acknowledge God! He made us; we are His. Enter His gates with thanksgiving; go into His courts with praise. Gratefully praise His name because God is good. His love is trustworthy, continuing always. As it says in Psalm 100, God’s faithfulness endures to each generation.

Psalm 100 opens with an invitation to all humanity:

Shout with joy all the earth.

Worship God with gladness.

Come before God, singing with joy.

We still need the password; the above list is merely how we approach the gates. We come with such joy because the sovereign of the universe has offered us an invitation to His presence. If a world leader you admire offered you an invitation to their home, you would be overjoyed. How much more should God’s invitation overjoy us?

We can come shouting joyfully because God alone has the authority to rule and achieve His purposes. God will accomplish His plans for creation. Through His sovereignty, He leads His people to salvation.

The password is gratitude. Enter God’s gates with thanksgiving, and go into God’s courts with praise. Give thanks to God and praise His Name. The psalmist explains why thanksgiving is the password.

We can confidently come to God with thanksgiving because He alone is good. Jesus declared in Luke 18:19 that no one is good — except God. In 1 John 1:5, we are reminded that God is light; in Him, there is no darkness. So, when we declare that God is good, it means that God always acts according to what is proper, trustworthy and sound. God alone is the standard of all that is good.

His unfailing love continues forever. God’s love is best revealed in His act of salvation. According to John 3:16, God loved the world so much that He gave His only begotten son so everyone who believes in Jesus can live.

His unfailing love and faithfulness go together in many ways. God’s faithfulness finds expression in His action of love. Each act is purpose-filled. All of God’s actions carry out His steadfast promises. His goodness, love, faithfulness and sovereignty are constants; we can always count on Him and His character.

As we celebrate Thanksgiving Day, remember Thanksgiving is not just a one-day event. For the Christian, thanksgiving is the password — opening the gates into the presence of our Father. We celebrate what Jesus has done for us with grateful hearts. Jesus has done for us what we could never do for ourselves. Salvation is a gift. (See: John 4:10; Romans 5:15; Romans 6:23; Romans 8:32; 2 Corinthians 9:15; Ephesians 2:8.) Today, shout joyfully to God, acknowledge His providence and enter His presence with His password: Thanksgiving.

Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends. He can be reached at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.

