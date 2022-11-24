ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For these things I am thankful

By David Friedman Columnist
 3 days ago

Happy Thanksgiving!

I have so much to be thankful for this year and I have a great platform from which to give thanks, so I am going to do exactly that. Let’s start with the obvious.

I’m thankful for this. Another year alive to celebrate Thanksgiving and another opportunity to do so here with you. I appreciate you taking the time to read this, and thank you for supporting the local newspaper.

I am thankful for my family and friends. Their numbers are not large, but their love and support has sustained me in times when I needed it most. Also, they put up with me and I know I can be odd. It is a byproduct of all the awesome I create.

I am thankful to be a Tar Heel fan. I know some of y’all hate that and that’s okay because, even after the football team recently lost to Georgia Tech again, it’s been a great year to be a Tar Heel.

I think we all remember what the basketball team did against Duke. I don’t mean that time in Durham during Coach K’s last home game when UNC won, but that time in the Final Four during Coach K’s last game ever when UNC won. That was so awesome I don’t even remember what happened during the next game.

Then my favorite football team, the North Carolina Tar Heels, discovered they have the headliner for next year’s Heisman Trophy race on their roster along with one of the best wide receivers in college football. That’s a really exciting combination to watch.

They don’t have much of a defense yet and their offensive line needs a lot of help via recruiting and the transfer portal, but they are good enough to have won the coastal division of the ACC and have earned the right to play Clemson in the championship game. We won’t talk about what will probably happen because I am still being thankful.

I am thankful that my second favorite football team, the Miami Dolphins, are exciting to watch as well. The best quarterbacks I have had since the days of Dan Marino were guys who didn’t get kept by the New York Jets like Chad Pennington and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Don’t get me wrong, I cheered hard for both of those guys, but if your plan for years at quarterback was to use whoever the Jets no longer wanted, seeing a fella like Tua run your offense years later is simply a delight.

As thankful as I am for Tua, I am just as thankful (if not more) for Coach Mike McDaniel. We had Tua for a year and he suffered from some injuries, but it seems he also suffered from a coach who didn’t believe in him. This one does and has surrounded him with weapons.

As a result, the Dolphins are no longer the team that makes people say “aww” and tilt their head when I comment on my fandom.

Last, but not least, I’m thankful for Team USA, especially now as World Cup competition begins. We are young, not coached very well and are unlikely to advance out of our group, but they will play England and were good enough to beat Mexico, the only rival we really care about in soccer.

David Friedman is a long-time sports writer and lifelong Tar Heel fan.

David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

