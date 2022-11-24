ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
cryptopotato.com

$500 Million Hack Against FTX Turns Out to Be Bahamas’ Regulator Seizing Assets

Much of the information regarding the shocking events around FTX turns out to be quite different than expected. The cryptocurrency industry saw the spectacular collapse of one of its giants earlier this month, which ultimately resulted in FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after, though, there were suspicious movements...
cryptoglobe.com

How Much Shiba Has Been Burned? A Look at $SHIB token Burn Schedule

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a popular digital currency born as the memecoin rival of Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk’s beloved dog-themed currency. The SHIB token had a rather chaotic bullish rally in 2021 as fear of missing out (FOMO) invaded users into buying a currency that was reaching unbelievable heights. In October of that year, SHIB reached a peak price of $0.00002913, or a 43.8 million percent increase. You read that right, a 43.8 million percent price jump since its creation in August 2020.
dailycoin.com

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gifted in Millions by Top Japanese Exchange as Burn Rate Soars 249%

The Japanese guard dog-themed memecurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has finally come home, as Bitpoint announced the listing of the canine coin by the end of November 2022. Further on, the Japanese cryptocurrency exchange is preparing a welcome gift of 1,000,000 SHIB tokens for newly registered users. Moreover, according to the official announcement, the one million SHIB giveaway is one out of four campaigns that will run in celebration of the listing.
NEWSBTC

Is it Too Late To Buy Dogecoin? Here’s the opinion of some experts

Dogecoin was a path-breaker in 2021. It proved how community support and hype can drive the crypto movement. Things have been a little disappointing for the coin and the community this year, however. It has shed most of its value amid the series of crypto crashes. Does DOGE have what...
CoinTelegraph

FTX’s collapse could change crypto industry governance standards for good

The crypto market is often referred to as the Wild West of the finance world. However, the events that have unfolded within this space recently would put to shame even the hardiest of cowboys from the day of yore. As a quick refresher, on Nov. 8, FTX, the second-largest cryptocurrency...
NEWSBTC

Chainlink Extends Accumulation By 200 Days; Will Bulls Push For A Breakout?

LINK’s price retraces to its 200 days range as the price aims for a breakout ahead of its staking scheduled in December 2022. LINK’s price remains strong as bulls reclaim $6 despite uncertainty in the market traders and investors remain cautious. LINK’s price bounces from a low of...
coinchapter.com

Bitcoin’s Collapse Is Close, Says Daniel Jones a Crypto Analyst

LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin the world’s leading digital asset value is down by more than 70% this year as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continued to ripple through the crypto market. Following the unfortunate series of events that has plagued the crypto space this year,...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin To Plunge Further? Long-Term Holders Ramp Up Selling

On-chain data shows Bitcoin long-term holders have ramped up their selling recently, something that could lead to further plunge in the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Exchange Inflow CDD Has Spiked Up Over The Last Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the current rise in the...

