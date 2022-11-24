The Japanese guard dog-themed memecurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has finally come home, as Bitpoint announced the listing of the canine coin by the end of November 2022. Further on, the Japanese cryptocurrency exchange is preparing a welcome gift of 1,000,000 SHIB tokens for newly registered users. Moreover, according to the official announcement, the one million SHIB giveaway is one out of four campaigns that will run in celebration of the listing.

