BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
BBC
Council's legal action over Wisbech migrant hotel dismissed
A council's application for an injunction to prevent the Home Office temporarily placing migrants in a hotel has been dismissed by the High Court. Fenland District Council in Cambridgeshire sought action regarding the hotel in Wisbech. Its lawyers said Wisbech had "a history of migrant exploitation". Refusing the injunction,...
BBC
Topcliffe: Call for action over lorry drivers ignoring village HGV ban
Residents of a North Yorkshire village have appealed for more action against HGV drivers ignoring a ban on lorries. The number of trucks being driven through Topcliffe had made it dangerous for residents and was damaging historic buildings, the parish council said. While authorities were given footage of 1,000 lorries...
Shamed former mayor, 37, who was caught driving her BMW while high on cannabis is suspended as a councillor for two months
A shamed former mayor has been suspended from the council after she was convicted of driving her BMW under the influence of cannabis. Police stopped hairdresser Louise Wride, 37, as she was driving her BMW in October 2020. Officers tested her for drugs after they believed they could smell cannabis from the then mayor.
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
BBC
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
Gove warns tens of thousands of homes unsafe in wake of Awaab Ishak’s death
At least tens of thousands of homes are unsafe because of damp and mould, the Housing Secretary has said as he vowed to block funding from failing associations.Michael Gove said he will hold talks on Thursday with the housing association that owned the flat two-year-old Awaab Ishak died in after prolonged exposure to mould.He blocked the £1 million in funding Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) was due to receive to build new homes, as part of a wider crackdown on poor standards.Awaab died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat in Rochdale,...
Three men arrested after car ‘screeches’ into crowded Christmas market in Cheshire
Three men have been arrested after a car drove into a crowded Christmas market in Cheshire.The silver Volkswagen Golf drove into the crowd at 50mph in the town of Congleton.No one was hurt in the incident this afternoon (26 November) and the incident does not appear to be terror-related, police said.A spokesman for Congleton Police said: “Three people have been arrested following an incident in Congleton town centre this afternoon.“It occurred shortly after 4pm and involved a solver Volkswagen Golf which turned down the pedestrianised area of Bridge Street where the market was taking place, causing alarm to shoppers and...
BBC
Intensive care delirium: 'I hallucinated that I'd been kidnapped'
When Jan Ehtash woke up she immediately began to panic. She was lying on her back, paralysed from the neck down and was terrified about what was happening to her. "I thought 'I've been kidnapped, I'm here now, can't move, I can't talk and there's all these weird people walking around with great big helmet-type things'," she says.
BBC
Police dogs detect suspected Class A drugs stash
Police dogs helped officers detect a suspected "Class A" drugs stash in north Cornwall. Acting on intelligence and assisted by dogs Bond and Cooper, officers searched a property in Bude on Thursday morning. They carried out the warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act and seized "a quantity" of suspected...
BBC
Woman stabbed in head in Birmingham kitchen row, court hears
A woman was stabbed by her housemate multiple times in her head and neck, leaving so much blood they slipped on it, a court has heard. Shannon Stanley, 27, died at the property she shared with defendant Pablo Hoad and his girlfriend in Small Heath, Birmingham. Their friend Waqar Ali...
BBC
Awaab Ishak mould death: Housing association loses £1m extra funding
The housing association which rented out a mould-ridden flat to the family of Awaab Ishak is to be stripped of £1m for new housing from the government. The toddler died from a respiratory condition caused by exposure to mould in his family's flat, a coroner ruled. Housing Secretary Michael...
BBC
Stalking super-complaint launched against police
Campaigners have launched a super-complaint against the police over their approach to stalking. The National Stalking Consortium has claimed officers are failing to identify offenders, properly investigate crimes or protect victims. Only 5% of stalking cases in England and Wales result in a charge, it added. Clive Ruggles, whose daughter...
BBC
Assault case against Warwickshire police officer dropped
A charge against a police officer accused of assaulting a man after an arrest has been dropped. PC Corey Smith of Warwickshire Police was charged after an alleged incident in Bourton-on-Dunsmore in May 2021. But his defence team successfully applied to Warwick Crown Court to get the charge dismissed. The...
Dyslexic M&S worker wins payout after being sacked over mistakes in emails
A dyslexic Marks and Spencer worker has won more than £50,000 after losing her job following concerns about mistakes in her emails.Rita Jandu, who worked for the company for more than two decades, struggled to read and write lengthy messages and preferred to communicate using bullet points.She was “singled out” by bosses who selected her for redundancy for appearing to rush her work and repeated inaccuracies in her emails and other written work, a hearing was told.The tribunal ruled M&S managers ignored the impact her dyslexia had on her work including her ability to concentrate and communicate.Ms Jandu has now...
BBC
Colchester: Britain's oldest recorded town poised to formally become a city
Colchester - long known as Britain's oldest recorded town - will formally become a city later when its mayor is presented with letters patent. The former Roman settlement was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. On Wednesday, the parchment letters patent...
BBC
Black Country councils spent £2m on housing plan before scrapping it
Councils in the Black Country spent more than £2m on a major housebuilding plan before it was controversially scrapped, the BBC has learned. The Draft Black Country Plan, which set out to identify future housing and employment need by 2039, was drawn up jointly by four councils. But Dudley...
