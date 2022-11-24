Read full article on original website
BBC
Bridgnorth retailers discuss business improvement scheme
Retailers from a town in Shropshire are in talks over creating a Business Improvement District (BID). Some businesses in a BID area would be asked to pay a levy for services such as maintenance and marketing. Sally Themans of Love Bridgnorth, a Facebook group which helps promote the town, said...
Pay more tax, get less in return: this budget lays bare the bleak reality of Britain’s economy
Sometimes it feels as though you’re running ever faster just to stand still. No matter how hard you work or how careful you are with money, it’s never enough. Life feels more of an uphill struggle than it was, for reasons you can’t always identify, especially if you have in the past been comfortable enough. That feeling of treading water is already grimly familiar to many Britons and will shortly become familiar to an awful lot more.
BBC
Shropshire Council ordered to pay homeless man who lived in car
A council has been ordered following an ombudsman inquiry to pay £4,000 to a homeless man who lived in his car and a garage during winter. The man asked Shropshire Council for help when he became homeless in 2021 and was given temporary accommodation. But he moved out complaining...
Martin Lewis gives verdict after government launches tax hiking Budget
Rachel Reeves: 'Britain can no longer afford a Conservative government'. Martin Lewis has given his verdict on the Budget after the government unveiled its autumn statement, including billions of pounds worth of tax hikes and spending cuts. Jeremy Hunt promised to “tackle the cost-of-living crisis” and “rebuild our economy” as...
Second-home owners in Gwynedd face 150% council tax premium
‘Immoral’ that one in 10 properties in area is a second home while homelessness has increased by 47%, say councillors
‘People are living in vans’: Porthmadog considers vexed issue of second homes
As final vote on raising council tax to tackle homelessness looms, some worry tourism will be affected if people sell up
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
Disabled care home residents evicted in charity’s dispute with councils
Exclusive: Leonard Cheshire says it can no longer afford to subsidise care services inadequately funded by councils
BBC
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
BBC
Awaab Ishak mould death: Housing association loses £1m extra funding
The housing association which rented out a mould-ridden flat to the family of Awaab Ishak is to be stripped of £1m for new housing from the government. The toddler died from a respiratory condition caused by exposure to mould in his family's flat, a coroner ruled. Housing Secretary Michael...
A hundred UK companies sign up for four-day week with no loss of pay
Thousands of employees to be moved permanently to four days in policy described as ‘transformative’
BBC
Croydon Council threatens tax hike after declaring bankruptcy
Council tax in a south London borough could increase by more than 5% as the authority aims to fill a £130m hole in its budget. Croydon Council issued a bankruptcy notice on Tuesday, admitting it would not be able to balance its budget in the next financial year. It...
BBC
Vote delay reopens Conservative divisions over housing
A backbench rebellion over the government's housebuilding plans has reopened Conservative divisions over housing targets. Nearly 50 rebels are backing a plan to ban mandatory targets in England, prompting ministers to delay a vote scheduled for Monday. The rebels argue government-set targets are excessive and undermine local councils. But other...
Boris Johnson and Liz Truss join rebellion by Tory backbenchers to support onshore wind farms
Former PMs Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have joined a Tory backbench rebellion in a bid to overturn a ban on new onshore wind farms. In a challenge to their successor Rishi Sunak's authority, they have signed an amendment to allow onshore farms where there is local consent. They backed...
Sir Keir Starmer faces backlash over plans for a 20% VAT hike on private school fees that could push 90,000 extra pupils into already stressed state system
Sir Keir Starmer was facing a fierce backlash last night over a proposed 'class-war' tax of 20 per cent on private schools, which critics said would restrict access for all but the children of the super-rich. The Labour leader, who was a pupil at Reigate Grammar School when it transitioned...
BBC
Council's legal action over Wisbech migrant hotel dismissed
A council's application for an injunction to prevent the Home Office temporarily placing migrants in a hotel has been dismissed by the High Court. Fenland District Council in Cambridgeshire sought action regarding the hotel in Wisbech. Its lawyers said Wisbech had "a history of migrant exploitation". Refusing the injunction,...
Dyslexic M&S worker wins payout after being sacked over mistakes in emails
A dyslexic Marks and Spencer worker has won more than £50,000 after losing her job following concerns about mistakes in her emails.Rita Jandu, who worked for the company for more than two decades, struggled to read and write lengthy messages and preferred to communicate using bullet points.She was “singled out” by bosses who selected her for redundancy for appearing to rush her work and repeated inaccuracies in her emails and other written work, a hearing was told.The tribunal ruled M&S managers ignored the impact her dyslexia had on her work including her ability to concentrate and communicate.Ms Jandu has now...
BBC
Tory MP Andrew Bridgen to fight possible suspension from Commons
A Conservative MP is appealing against a recommendation to suspend him from the House of Commons for breaking lobbying rules. Andrew Bridgen, MP for North West Leicestershire, was found to have breached the MPs' code of conduct earlier this month. The Commons Standards Committee said he had displayed a "very...
Cost-of-living support should be ‘more targeted’ for vulnerable – Tesco chief
The boss of Tesco has said the Government should make cost-of-living support “more targeted” for the vulnerable as he warned over food poverty.Ken Murphy, chief executive of the supermarket giant, said he has seen positive signs of shopping behaviour in Tesco stores since energy bill support was handed out to UK households from October.However, he suggested that improvements could still be made to financial support.Mr Murphy told the PA news agency: “It looks like the action by the Government has helped but I believe it can be more targeted in the form of who it helps, to help the vulnerable.“There...
