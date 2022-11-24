Williamston native part of album dedicated to The Dare Challenge

Williamston native Connie Francis Taylor, a singer with The Captain’s Crew, is part of a new album helping raise public awareness and funding for The Dare Challenge of the Outer Banks, a faith-based drug and alcohol rehabilitation program.

In 1997, The Captain’s Crew released their first album, “Amazing Grace.”

Now, 25 years later, The Crew released their 10th album, “Friends, Faith & Songs of The Sea.” The 13-song collection has an acoustic/bluegrass flavor with a nautical theme. The album is dedicated to Dare Challenge of the Outer Banks.

Taylor, who grew up in Williamston, has been with The Captain’s Crew since its inception. She sings lead on “Love is Free” and background vocals on the new album.

Representing eight different churches, the musicians include Taylor and other members of the Crew, as well as artists who have joined the band at concerts, fairs, festivals and churches, including The North Carolina State Fair, The Midnight Jamboree, The Nashville Cowboy Church, Merle Fest and Singing on the Mountain.

The band has appeared with such notable artists as The Dixie Melody Boys, The Laymen, John Anderson, Ricky Van Shelton, The Kingston Trio, Ronnie McDowell, The Chairman of the Board, the late George Hamilton IV, The Anchormen, Just Inspired, Undivided, Michael Combs, The Greenes and Wanda Jackson.

The Captain’s Crew sang to a nationwide audience when they appeared on the TV special, “An Outer Banks Christmas” and the “George Hamilton” special on the NC PBS Network. Two of their nine previous albums were listed for eligibility for Grammy consideration, and their songs can be heard on radio stations around the world including XM Satellite Radio.

“There’s an Anchor in the Boat” debuted at No. 1 on the Music to Radio FM Charts.

The group has been rated in the top 200 popular groups in Europe. The single, “Don’t Let the Devil Dance” with Taylor singing lead, was No. 1 on the Texas Swing charts, while “We Will Meet Again” reached No. 1 on both Country and Southern Gospel Charts, and the Christmas single, “There’s a New Kid in Town” reached the top 10, on the Independent European charts.

All proceeds from the sale of this new collection will go to benefit the ongoing work of the Dare Challenge Organization.

The mission at Outer Banks Dare Challenge is to help people who have life-controlling problems and initiate the discipleship process to the point where the student can function as a Christian in society, applying spiritually motivated Biblical principles to relationships in the family, local church, chosen vocation and the community.

Dare Challenge endeavors to help people become mentally sound, emotionally balanced, socially adjusted, physically well and spiritually alive.

For more information or to offer support to Dare Challenge visit www.outerbanksdarechallenge.org or call 252-473-6462.

The Captain’s Crew, “Friends, Faith & Songs of the Sea” can be streamed on all major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Napster and Pandora. You can find the band online at www.thecaptainsmusic.com.