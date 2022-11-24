Sweet drop in time for the holidays

It was a sweet day to be in Robersonville Friday.

Forty thousand pounds of sweet potatoes were delivered to House of Refuge Ministries at 200 East Academy St., free for anyone who could use them.

The pile of potatoes was the second half of 80,000 pounds of sweet potatoes dropped on Friday through Churches Outreach Network, the ministry of the Rev. Dr. Rodney Coles Sr. The first drop came in Bethel earlier that morning.

Coles said he coordinated efforts with Jason Brown, a former National Football League lineman, who owns First Fruits Farm, a ministry to aid in hunger relief in eastern North Carolina. He contributed to the heap of sweet potatoes and also helped Coles coordinate with area farmers to get the root vegetables to the two communities.

Coles said he also coordinated efforts with the Food Bank of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City.

The community was asked to bring their own boxes, bags buckets or wagons to fill.

Gabbriella Outlaw, 4, had been looking forward to the event all day, according to her mother, Adrianna. Gabbriella excitedly helped her mother fill their own bags, then volunteered to help climb the pile to help others get some of the smaller tubers near the top.

Robersonville Mayor Tina Brown said the pounds of potatoes were a “wonderful blessing” to people in the area because the price of food continues to rise. She estimated about 200 people came to claim a share of the bounty.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the sweet potato is packed with nutrients & antioxidants. The tubers are higher in beta carotene than many other vegetables and are a good source of potassium, fiber, and vitamin C. They also are fat free and are low in cholesterol.

If stored correctly, in a dark, cool, well-ventilated space, (not in the refrigerator) sweet potatoes can last four to six months, according to mashed.com.

Since 1971, North Carolina has been the No. 1 producer of sweet potatoes in the U.S. N.C., producing 1.8 billion pounds in 2021.