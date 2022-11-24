Giving thanks early

Thanksgiving came early in the town of Robersonville this Saturday.

Through the coordinated efforts of local ministries, community members were given the treat of a warm Thanksgiving lunch, free of charge, via drive-through at the Robersonville Community Center.

The Rev. Dr. Rodney Coles Sr. of Churches Outreach Ministries helped coordinate the event, along with Robersonville’s Faith Community Outreach food pantry.

Over 1,000 meals were served.

According to Robersonville Mayor Tina Brown, 1,023 meals were given away, to be exact.

She said the event was the culmination of a multitude of volunteers and those who provided donations.

This is the third year in a row a meal has been served to the community in conjunction with the Thanksgiving holiday.

When Covid made it impossible for large groups to gather, the ministries decided to coordinate and serve the meals to go, drive-through style.

Coles said he hoped the tradition of the meal continues.

“I just thank God that Churches Outreach Network can be a blessing to this area,” said Coles. “It is about serving the people.”

Brown said Churches Outreach Network provided the chicken.

Robersonville Housing Authority grilled the meat, beginning in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

“They cleaned the chickens and cooked (them),” Brown said amazed.

By 10 a.m. cars had begun to line up for the meal which was slated to begin at noon and go through 2 p.m.

Brown said she began cooking and serving a holiday meal through the food pantry about eight years ago between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

“I started it because there is a need,” she said. “Many, in our community — especially our seniors, don’t have family in the area and a lot of them don’t get a holiday meal.”

The thought behind the meal was to give those without a lot of family a nice warm meal, she added.

Saturday’s meal included sweet potatoes, rice, cabbage, green beans, stuffing, cranberry sauce and dessert.

Brown said she misses the fellowship that was shared among patrons before Covid changed the way they had to serve the meals.

“With Covid, we just don’t want to take any chances,” she explained.

Penco Products made a donation of $500 to offset the cost of the food and provided 15 volunteers to help serve and hand out the food.

Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning handed out plates and helped direct traffic.

Volunteers came from several area churches and included people from Hamilton, Oak City and Williamston.

Brown said the Thanksgiving meal was prepared completely with donations.

Ruth’s Kitchen LLC from Robersonville, donated food, as well as Food Lion.

She said many of her volunteers are certified food handlers, so they did the cooking.

Meals were delivered to Robersonville residents who were unable to leave their homes.

Martin County Council on Aging picked up plates for each area in the county.

Brown said the reason they have done the meal for so long is they want to bless others.

“We just want to be a blessing to the community,” she said. “Some of the people in the area have been affected by loss of jobs or wages, unemployment,” she said. “We just wanted to brighten somebody’s holiday.”

She said everyone who helped seemed to enjoy the camaraderie.

“We were out there having a great time, laughing and joking around,” she added. “Those ladies [in the kitchen] come from all different churches.

“The volunteers just want to be a part of something to give back. Some people can’t give you their money but they can give you their time,” Brown continued. “Hopefully next year we will get more donors. Prices are going up on food.”

Brown said occasionally the food pantry serves more casual hot meals, like soup and sandwiches.

“When it comes to feeding people [meals] we open it up to anyone one. We don’t turn anyone away, because we don’t know their circumstances,” Brown added.

Faith Community Outreach Inc. Food Pantry is dedicated to the hunger relief program which provides supplemental nutritional foods weekly to Western Martin County residents with a satellite location in Hamilton. Call 252-217-2283 for more information.