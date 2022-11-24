ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Sun

Daniel Craig needed his Bond to die so he could move forward

By By Mark Olsen Los Angeles Times
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBCKh_0jM9jxa800

You might call the timeline of this transitional period in Daniel Craig’s career circuitous, even tangled.

In the three-plus years since filming his final scene as James Bond, Craig saw the release of “No Time to Die,” the last of his five movies as the British super-spy, delayed multiple times by the COVID-19 pandemic; witnessed “Knives Out,” in which he played Southern detective Benoit Blanc, bring in more than $300 million worldwide and earn an Oscar nomination for writer-director Rian Johnson; and completed the next installment in the emergent franchise, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Just don’t ask Craig to unravel it.

“Sure, if you say so,” Craig said when asked of the overlap between “Knives Out,” “No Time to Die” and “Glass Onion” during a recent Zoom call from his home in Brooklyn, New York, noting that exactly when he did what is a blur.

That may explain why the 54-year-old actor hasn’t had adequate time to reflect on his run as one of the most iconic characters in movie history, or what it meant to him personally and professionally.

“I’d love to give you a very succinct and proper answer to that, but I don’t think I have one,” Craig said. “It’s just too big of a thing to really get into a pithy comment. It’s been a large part of my life and has taken up most of my working life for the past 17, 18 years now. And to really put that into some sort of perspective, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to do it. Really. It’s not that I’ll not want to, but to sort of sum it up, how does one sum that up?”

TRANSFORMED THE ROLE

With the announcement that Craig had been chosen as Bond in 2005, the relatively little-known character actor suddenly became one of the world’s most famous leading men. And as a performer, Craig transformed the role in a way none of his predecessors had, bringing a Cold War-era character firmly into the 21st century with emotional interiority, even vulnerability, alongside the bruising hardman.

Craig’s recent work, from the sly, comedic Blanc to his explosive turn in “Macbeth” on Broadway opposite Ruth Negga to the recent Belvedere vodka ad, directed by Taika Waititi, that finds Craig dancing through a Paris luxury hotel, point to an actor finding his footing as he puts Bond behind him. But Craig takes issue with that assessment.

“You’re making the mistake that I somehow have a plan,” Craig said with a laugh. “I don’t give it that much thought. This isn’t post-Bond for me. I don’t have a game plan. The things that happen in my life professionally, the decisions I make about them are gut, mainly.

“They’re not like, ‘Oh, I need to do this now and I should do this and I should do this,’” said Craig. “I used to do that a little bit when I first got Bond and the shock to the system of it, and it’s a fool‘s errand. You can’t balance life out like that. I don’t think life works in that way. ‘Knives’ Out came along and who knew? I mean, certainly I didn’t, Rian didn’t, [producer] Ram [Bergman] didn’t. None of us knew that it would be a success or that people would like it.”

‘GLASS ONION’

“Glass Onion,” in theaters for a limited one-week engagement a month before its streaming debut on Netflix Dec. 23, finds Blanc on the private island of a tech billionaire (Edward Norton) who has invited a group of old friends — played by Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista and Janelle Monáe — for a weekend-long murder mystery party. Secrets are revealed, truths told and finding out who gets killed is as much a part of the movie’s fun as finding out the killer.

The soft pastels, creamy safari suits, high waists and jaunty neckerchiefs of Craig’s costumes in “Glass Onion” — which he described as a cross between Cary Grant in “To Catch a Thief” and Jacques Tati in “Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday” — signal a bolder, broader movie than “Knives Out.” (Perhaps no surprise, given the $450 million deal Netflix reportedly made for “Glass Onion” and another sequel.)

“The movie itself definitely is a little bit bigger. It was actually entirely a function of who and what it’s yelling about,” Johnson said. “I think once I started writing to these characters and to this situation and to the stuff that the movie was talking about, its voice just naturally raised a couple of decibels.”

Johnson and Craig first met when Johnson was putting together his 2008 movie, “The Brothers Bloom,” which ultimately starred Mark Ruffalo, Adrien Brody and Rachel Weisz. (Imagine the timeline shift had Weisz and Craig, who married in 2011 and have a child together, co-starred in “Bloom.”)

Keeping in touch, Johnson and Craig next batted around the idea of the actor appearing in Johnson’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” — “This will be the headline: ‘Daniel was supposed to be in “Star Wars,’” Craig joked — but the pair didn’t end up working together until “Knives Out.”

Johnson typically does not write for specific actors, so writing “Glass Onion” knowing that Craig would be returning to the role presented him with an unexpected difficulty.

“I didn’t like it,” Johnson said. “It was an obstacle, actually. It was hard because I didn’t want to write an imitation of him from the first movie.”

Likewise, Craig was concerned, while working again with dialect coach Diego Daniel Pardo, that Blanc’s deep Southern accent not become a parody of itself.

“I just was nervous about returning to something and sort of doing an impression of my impression,” Craig said.

Perhaps the biggest addition to the character of Benoit Blanc in the new film is the acknowledgement that he is queer. One flashback scene reveals Blanc at home during the early days of the pandemic — the film is very specifically set in 2020 — and his live-in partner opens the door to a visitor. (Just who that partner is played by is among the film’s many delightful cameos, including the late Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury.)

“It felt very naturally what the character was,” said Johnson, who notes that the idea arose while shooting “Knives Out” but didn’t solidify until writing the second film. “I had this opportunity to get, like, one glimpse of his home life and it made sense to me that he was queer.”

“We didn’t talk about it very much. There was no kind of great discussion about it,” Craig said. “When it came down to it in this one, it just felt like a good choice.

“Without spoiling the movie, it’s like, who wouldn’t want to live with that human being?” he continued. “There’s no great depth to it. It made a lot of sense to me.”

BOND INJURIES

During his tenure as Bond, Craig suffered multiple injuries that at times delayed production, which became emblematic of the seriousness he brought to the part. However, it also led to incidents such as the notorious comment that he would rather “slash my wrists” than play Bond again just after finishing 2015’s “Spectre.” Looking back, Craig feels the emphasis on the physical toll the productions took on him may have overshadowed his other contributions to the Bond films.

“It’s my fault because I kind of didn’t shut up about the fact that I had all these injuries. I’m pissed off at myself that I ever even spoke about them,” Craig said. “I put way more work into the creative side of those movies than I did into the physical side of those movies. The physical side of the movies was just the job. I had to do it. I trained, learned the fights, that’s kind of my brain not working.

“The rest of it, the look, the feel, the kind of the temperature of the movies, getting Sam Mendes in to direct ‘Skyfall,’ that’s where the hard work was. Going to the gym is hard work, but it’s not really brain hard work.”

Johnson pointed out that Craig brings that same dedication to the Benoit Blanc films.

“I know he deeply loved doing Bond and I know how deeply emotionally committed he was to it. They also were big, physically demanding movies. They were hard,” Johnson said. “But I don’t want to underplay the amount of work he puts into these movies. He works his ass off and in order to make it look cool and breezy and effortless, a hell of a lot of effort goes in on his part behind the scenes.”

KILLING BOND

Craig has often recounted the story of how he told Bond co-producer Barbara Broccoli in the back of a car after the premiere of his first Bond film, “Casino Royale,” that he wanted Bond to die at the end of his final film. And indeed, at the end of “No Time to Die,” Bond sacrifices himself to a deadly missile attack so that the woman he loves and the daughter he just learned he had could live on.

Craig explained why it was important to end his run in that legendary character in such dramatic fashion.

“Two things, one for myself and one for the franchise,” Craig said. “One, for the franchise, was that resets start again, which [the franchise] did with me. And I was like, ‘Well, you need to reset again.’ So let’s kill my character off and go find another Bond and go find another story. Start at [age] 23, start at 25, start at 30.

“The other was so that I could move on. I don’t want to go back,” Craig said. “I suppose I should be so lucky if they were to ask me back, but the fact is I need to move on from it. The sacrifice that he makes in the movie was for love and there’s no greater sacrifice. So it seemed like a good thing to end on.”

While Johnson admits he is only “in the very top soil” of working on a third Benoit Blanc mystery, he noted, “Nothing’s as creatively exciting to me right now as figuring out what the third one could be that’s completely different from both ‘Glass Onion’ and ‘Knives Out.’”

And even if Craig is reluctant to speak in such terms, this latest phase of his career finds him with an enviable freedom, leaving Bond behind, moving forward with Blanc and leaving space for whatever else he wants to do.

“I’m very, very fortunate as an actor to have got to a stage in my career where I can now go, ‘You know what? I’m gonna pick and choose,’” Craig said. “I have a family that I need to be with most of the time, until they hate me, and then I can go away and do some work. That’s more important to me right now.

“And also I just want to do the work I really desperately want to do, as opposed to work that I should do. I want to be passionate about the jobs I do, so I try and be as picky as I can.”

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations

The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Reveals He Was Offered James Bond After Playing Wolverine

After he was plucked from relative obscurity at the end of the millennium, Hugh Jackman found himself as a household name when brought Marvel's Wolverine to life in the first X-Men movie. The Australian actor would go on to play the part for literal decades and is set to reprise it once again in Marvel Studios' upcoming new Deadpool movie with Ryan Reynolds. Following the runaway success of X-Men however, Jackman found himself subject to a lot of offers in Hollywood, including the part that many action-oriented stars would kill for, Ian Fleming's James Bond 007.
Variety

Letitia Wright Opens Up About Traumatic ‘Black Panther 2’ Set Accident: ‘I’m Still Working Through It in Therapy’

Letitia Wright said as part of Variety’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cover story that she is still in therapy processing the “traumatic” accident that happened to her on the set of the $250 million Marvel tentpole. The actor was injured in late August 2021 after a set accident involving a motorcycle sent her to the hospital with a fractured shoulder and a concussion, among other injuries. The accident occurred on the “Wakanda Forever” set in Boston. Wright was shooting a chase sequence that placed her on a “biscuit rig,” which allowed the camera to shoot her riding a motorcycle in a...
IndieWire

Eric Roberts Compares Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance to Elizabeth Taylor, Predicts Oscar Win

As the awards race begins to take shape, one massive wild card remains: “Babylon.”. Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Old Hollywood epic has all the makings of an Oscar darling, but without any festival screenings, the content and quality of the film largely remain a mystery. Still, the A-list cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Chazelle’s proven ability to tell stories about Hollywood, make it a formidable contender.
NME

Hugh Jackman turned down role of James Bond in 2006’s ‘Casino Royale’

Hugh Jackman has revealed that he was initially offered the role of James Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale, but turned down the part due to the demands of playing Wolverine in the X-Men franchise. Jackman played Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men before reprising the role in 2003’s X-Men 2, 2006’s...
The Hollywood Reporter

Margot Robbie Says ‘I, Tonya’ Made Her Realize She Was a “Good Actor” (Prompting Her to Email Quentin Tarantino)

Margot Robbie made history in London on Tuesday, becoming the youngest-ever star to be given a special “BAFTA: A Life in Pictures” tribute. Usually an event reserved for actors and filmmakers with decades of work under their belts, BAFTA welcomed the 32-year-old two-time Oscar nominee to its London headquarters in full acknowledgment of her achievements since breaking out in 2013 with both About Time and The Wolf of Wolf Street, noting that she had appeared in almost 30 films while also carving out a hugely successful career as a producer. More from The Hollywood Reporter"A Picture of Women's Issues...
The Independent

Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega explains how she avoided ‘ripping off’ Christina Ricci’s Addams Family performance

Jenna Ortega, the star of Netflix’s Wednesday, has explained how she avoided “ripping off” Christina Ricci.Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in the new series, adapted from the characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams. The role was previously played by Ricci in two live-action films in the 1990s: The Addams Family and its sequel, Addams Family Values.Wednesday has garnered mixed reviews from critics – including a critical two-star write up from The Independent’s Nick Hilton – but has been warmly received by viewers, with its Rotten Tomatoes score setting a milestone for Addams Family adaptations.Ricci also appears in the series, playing...
ComicBook

Knives Out 3 Already Being Teased by Rian Johnson

The contained nature of 2019's Knives Out meant that when writer/director Rian Johnson announced he was developing a sequel, fans were surprised and delighted, and with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery out now in theaters, Johnson confirmed that he's already begun thinking about what he'll explore in a third film. Given the satisfying nature of the original film and how it tied up loose threads, Johnson opted to solely focus on Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc embarking on a new adventure for the sequel, with a third film sure to see the filmmaker partner with Craig once again. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery hits Netflix on December 23rd.
CONNECTICUT STATE
epicstream.com

The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return

With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy