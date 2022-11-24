A dyslexic Marks and Spencer worker has won more than £50,000 after losing her job following concerns about mistakes in her emails.Rita Jandu, who worked for the company for more than two decades, struggled to read and write lengthy messages and preferred to communicate using bullet points.She was “singled out” by bosses who selected her for redundancy for appearing to rush her work and repeated inaccuracies in her emails and other written work, a hearing was told.The tribunal ruled M&S managers ignored the impact her dyslexia had on her work including her ability to concentrate and communicate.Ms Jandu has now...

29 MINUTES AGO