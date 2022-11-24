Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Wales v Australia: Head coach Wayne Pivac accepts 'a lot at stake' against Wallabies
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Wales head coach Wayne Pivac says he knows the importance of the final autumn international against Australia with...
Dyslexic M&S worker wins payout after being sacked over mistakes in emails
A dyslexic Marks and Spencer worker has won more than £50,000 after losing her job following concerns about mistakes in her emails.Rita Jandu, who worked for the company for more than two decades, struggled to read and write lengthy messages and preferred to communicate using bullet points.She was “singled out” by bosses who selected her for redundancy for appearing to rush her work and repeated inaccuracies in her emails and other written work, a hearing was told.The tribunal ruled M&S managers ignored the impact her dyslexia had on her work including her ability to concentrate and communicate.Ms Jandu has now...
Michelle Mone PPE firm revelations prompt anger in Commons
MPs across house condemn what one called ‘sickening, shameful’ disclosures about Covid procurement
Migration to UK rises to record 504,000 with Ukraine and Hong Kong schemes
Jump in number of international students a factor in figure that is at least 400,000 higher than home secretary is aiming for
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
BBC
Wales' regional players just want job 'security' - Josh Turnbull
Cardiff captain Josh Turnbull believes "there is not a lot going right with rugby in Wales at the moment". Financial negotiations are ongoing between the regions and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), with players coming to the end of their contracts in limbo. "It's hard for the players... they just...
Wales 34-39 Australia: Autumn Nations Series – as it happened
Wales were left stunned after Lachlan Lonergan completed a wild comeback win for Australia
BBC
Newcastle Great Park Academy opening delayed until 2025
The opening of a secondary school on a Tyneside housing development has been delayed until at least 2025 - five years after its initial target date. School chiefs said the Department for Education had been unable to appoint a contractor for Great Park Academy, on the Newcastle Great Park estate.
Mick Lynch says RMT no closer to calling off rail strikes as transport minister states there is ‘deal to be done’ – as it happened
Mark Harper says all parties want rail dispute to end but RMT general secretary says union will not move to end strikes until ‘reasonable offer is on the table’
CNBC
Foreign students to reportedly be barred from UK unless studying at top universities
LONDON — Foreign students wanting to study in Britain may be turned away unless they have secured a place at a "top university," according to a report by The Times newspaper. Ministers were allegedly discussing how to reduce flows to the U.K. after record levels of net migration were...
BBC
Wales v Australia: Josh Adams starts after Leigh Halfpenny's late withdrawal
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off:15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Full-back Leigh Halfpenny was a late withdrawal from the Wales side to face Australia on Saturday (15:15 GMT), with...
BBC
Calais migrants: French rescuers failed to help sinking boat
There's growing evidence that French rescue services failed to respond adequately to a migrant boat that sank in the Channel last November, with at least 33 people on board. Only two of the passengers survived the disaster. Transcripts of emergency calls made to the French coastguard, seen by the BBC,...
BBC
Gwent Police horrified by racism claims, says commissioner
Officers have been horrified to learn of allegations of racism and misogyny in Gwent Police, according to the police and crime commissioner. Jeff Cuthbert said he expected all police officers and staff to adhere to "proper standards of behaviour". Four Gwent Police officers have now been suspended as part of...
BBC
Cost of living: 'Each week, we are fighting to survive'
A couple say they are "fighting to survive" due to the increasing cost of energy. Stacey McDonnell and Darren Setford live in Leicester and are full-time carers for family members. They say that by the time they have paid their £700 a month rent, there is not a lot to...
Comments / 0