Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news

The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
BOSTON, MA
RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade

The Golden State Warriors’ title defense is starting off on the wrong foot. At 8 – 10, the team has just not looked good as of late. With most of their young guns struggling, speculation about potential trade targets are afoot. One of these rumored players for the Warriors is Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder. […] The post RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
Celtics exec Brad Stevens breaks silence on Jaylen Brown backlash over Kyrie Irving, Kanye West support

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been on the receiving end of some heavy criticism over his decision to offer his support for both Kyrie Irving and Kanye West over their respective antisemitic scandals. Brown initially called for understanding after Ye blatantly took shots at Jewish people on Twitter, while the Celtics All-Star has stood behind Kyrie following the latter’s decision to push an antisemitic movie on social media as well as during his subsequent suspension. Unsurprisingly, Brown has taken a lot of stick for his supposed unwillingness to stand up against hate and racism.
BOSTON, MA
LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs

LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 […] The post LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LeBron James sends subtle Myles Turner trade hint to Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers might be playing better now, but that doesn’t mean that potential trades are out of the question now. There are still glaring holes with the team that needs to be addressed if they want to compete for the championship. It’s not really surprising, then, that LeBron James is sending out subliminal hints for the front office to make a move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LeBron James’ final status for Lakers vs. Spurs after Anthony Davis gets sidelined

As if there was ever any doubt, LeBron James will suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game of their back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs. James just returned on Friday after a five-game absence due to a left adductor strain, so there were some concerns that the Lakers would opt to […] The post LeBron James’ final status for Lakers vs. Spurs after Anthony Davis gets sidelined appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘Slid that one by for years’: Suns still harboring racist icon despite Sarver exit, claims Lamar Odom

The Phoenix Suns went through a whirlwind of controversy this past offseason which led to the eventual exit of longtime owner Robert Sarver. While the team is trying to turn the page toward the next chapter of their franchise’s history, former NBA veteran Lamar Odom claims there’s still an unwelcome leftover from the previous regime: […] The post ‘Slid that one by for years’: Suns still harboring racist icon despite Sarver exit, claims Lamar Odom appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
Markelle Fultz’s Magic season debut could come in revenge game vs. Sixers

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz could reportedly make his season debut on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, per Khobi Price. The contest will be a revenge game of sorts for Fultz, who is a former 76er, if he does end up playing. Markelle Fultz was once considered one of the NBA’s brightest young stars. And […] The post Markelle Fultz’s Magic season debut could come in revenge game vs. Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
Russell Westbrook left bloodied after brutal hit from Zach Collins

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook looked as though he just came home from a brutal street fight after getting elbowed in the head by San Antonio Spurs big man Zach Collins Saturday night. Russell Westbrook takes a shot from Zach Collins and is bleeding from his forehead 😳pic.twitter.com/SXDNXnvSlL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 27, […] The post Russell Westbrook left bloodied after brutal hit from Zach Collins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bulls star Nikola Vucevic slaps critics with harsh reality over desire to undo trade with Magic

Last week, the Chicago Bulls suffered a tough loss to the Orlando Magic, 108-107. It was an opportunity for Nikola Vucevic to face off against his former team, which unsurprisingly, drew out all sorts of narratives pertaining to his previous spell with Orlando. The critics went hard on Vucevic and the Bulls after the loss, […] The post Bulls star Nikola Vucevic slaps critics with harsh reality over desire to undo trade with Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Jason Kidd drops truth bomb on OG Anunoby’s hot start to the season

The Toronto Raptors have been struck hard by the injury bug this season, but one player in particular who has managed to avoid any serious injuries this year is OG Anunoby. Before Anunoby’s Raptors were set to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd heaped some heavy praise on Anunoby […] The post Jason Kidd drops truth bomb on OG Anunoby’s hot start to the season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This is home’: Lakers’ Lonnie Walker speaks out on ‘very emotional’ return to San Antonio

It was an emotional evening for Lonnie Walker on Friday as the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Los Angeles Lakers. This was Walker’s first time being back in his old stomping ground following his summer move to Hollywood. The 23-year-old had another noteworthy performance as he helped LA to a 105-94 win over his former […] The post ‘This is home’: Lakers’ Lonnie Walker speaks out on ‘very emotional’ return to San Antonio appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RUMOR: Tobias Harris’ future with Sixers gets telling update amid trade rumors swirling

The rumor mill on Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has been quite active again of late, which does not come as a huge surprise at this point. Tyrese Maxey has made a strong claim as the third star in the Sixers Big 3 along with Joel Embiid and James Harden, which to some extent, has […] The post RUMOR: Tobias Harris’ future with Sixers gets telling update amid trade rumors swirling appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
