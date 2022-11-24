ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic Old Tucson film studio reopens after 2 years

It’s time again to step back into the Old West of Hollywood, with cowpokes and desperadoes, livery stables and a dirt main street lined with burnt adobe buildings. Historic Old Tucson, which was shut down by COVID-19 in 2020, reopened in October under new management. In April, American Heritage...
TUCSON, AZ
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years

A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.
MESA, AZ
themesatribune.com

Building trades seek youth to fill jobs

Gilbert High School seniors Mason Reading and Lucas Beals attended this year’s Arizona Construction Career Days because they wanted to know more about the industry. Clarissa Tonkin, a student at the East Valley Institute of Technology, was there because she hopes to take her construction training into a decorative arts career.
GILBERT, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants in Surprise, AZ

Surprise, Arizona, is a wonderful place to live and work. The city has a diverse population and offers many amenities, including shopping centers, hospitals, and golf courses. Surprise also has many restaurants that serve delicious food at reasonable prices. Here are the 15 best restaurants in Surprise, Arizona. Nicks Diner...
SURPRISE, AZ
12 News

2 adults found dead in car near Goodyear, MCSO said

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people who were found in a car west of Goodyear. The two adults were found deceased Friday morning in a car parked near MC-85 and Cotton Lane, deputies said. MCSO has...
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

What employees at Arizona's Family are thankful for

Thatcher Johnson, 13, wasn’t sure what to expect when he developed alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out and, in some cases, not grow back. Veteran reflects on her service at Scottsdale Veterans Day commemoration. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:30 PM MST. |. An Army...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: A Phoenix Family Massacre

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On November 16th 2022, the Hudgens family of five was found dead inside their Phoenix home. Wife Marla Hudgens, her 3-year-old son Christopher, and her 6-month-old twin girls Faye and Gwen were all found with trauma on their bodies, and her husband Jasen Hudgens was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police believe Jasen killed his family before taking his own life. Time may have been ticking down to the house exploding, because first responders found a disconnected gas line in the home with propane tanks on the property. The Hudgens family seemingly had everything going for them: Beautiful kids, successful careers, and a lot of community involvement. The question is: What went wrong?
PHOENIX, AZ
azpm.org

The Buzz: What is the future of Southern Arizona's shopping malls?

Your browser does not support the audio element. The weekend following Thanksgiving has traditionally been the start of the holiday shopping season, with Black Friday deal-seekers leading the way into the retail sector's busy time. But the days of crowds lined up outside of shopping malls and big box stores...
TUCSON, AZ
Pizza Marketplace

Mountain Mike's Pizza opens 3rd Arizona location

California-based Mountain Mike's Pizza has opened in Tucson, marking the brand's third location in Arizona, according to a press release. The restaurant is owned and operated by Pelican Foods LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa and parts of Phoenix as part of a multi-unit development deal. "When we...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town

A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Friends remember family of 4 killed in Peoria car crash

Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder surgery from overeating on Thanksgiving. In some cases, gallbladders have exploded. Arizona businesses hoping for big turnout on 'Small Business Saturday. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. According to a LendingTree survey, 42% of Americans plan...
PEORIA, AZ

