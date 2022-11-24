Read full article on original website
Arizona Dept. of Transportation Says State Route 143 Will Narrow to One Lane on Monday Nov. 28 through ThursdayMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Grandma and young man she accidentally texted for Thanksgiving reunite for 7th yearB.R. ShenoyMesa, AZ
10 places to shop local on Small Business Saturday in the Valley
PHOENIX — Thanksgiving is over, and that means Small Business Saturday is upon us. Small shops across the Valley are getting ready to dish out deals and discounts for customers Saturday. Businesses like Frances near Central Avenue and Camelback Road are offering 20% off their inventory Saturday, ranging from...
East Valley Tribune
Old Town glitters as Scottsdazzle returns
Old Town is again aglow with holiday lights and a festive atmosphere as Scottsdazzle returns for its seventh year. Developed by the City of Scottsdale to bring the community together in a fun and magical way, this year’s calendar of holiday events is chockfull of 30 events – some of which are free and some also new.
East Valley Tribune
Today is Museum Store Sunday
With Black Friday and Small Business Saturday now in the rearview mirror, museum stores in Scottsdale and across the nation are ready for their biggest shopping day of the year, Museum Store Sunday, which happens today. Two Scottsdale museums are among more than 1,800 around the world that are offering...
East Valley Tribune
Sugarland debut downtown kicks of holiday season here
Downtown Chandler is known for its bars and restaurants, filling the night air with live music and fun. There are other businesses, however. The new executive director of the Downtown Chandler Community Partnership said Sugarland is for them, offering giant treats as a lure to help retail and service businesses.
KTAR.com
Here are the metro Phoenix restaurants open on Thanksgiving
PHOENIX — Don’t want to cook on Thanksgiving? There are plenty of metro Phoenix restaurants that can do it for you. From sit-down options to taking the traditional feast to go, there are a number of options with various price tags. Hours vary by location, so make sure...
Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years
A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.
East Valley Tribune
Shortfall leaves Gilbert museum in lurch
Gilbert officials are exploring if they can give more financial help to HD SOUTH, Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum without violating the state’s gift clause after its feell short by nearly $1 million on its fundraising to expand. Currently the Town gives $50,000 a year to HD SOUTH...
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Surprise, AZ
Surprise, Arizona, is a wonderful place to live and work. The city has a diverse population and offers many amenities, including shopping centers, hospitals, and golf courses. Surprise also has many restaurants that serve delicious food at reasonable prices. Here are the 15 best restaurants in Surprise, Arizona. Nicks Diner...
Fast-Casual Pizza Restaurant Opening New Location in Town
Grab yourself a slice of Italian pizza.Photo byAurélien Lemasson-Théobald/UnsplashonUnsplash. Fast-casual restaurants have been growing in popularity for years now. The combination of eat-in dining rooms combined with quickly obtained food blended together has been one of the few bright spots in an industry plagued with all kinds of problems. From wage issues with employees, all the way to the rising cost of food, not to mention the mandated shutdown throughout the country due to the pandemic, very little has gone right for the food and hospitality industry of late. Fast-casual though continues to grow and spread its pizza and salad-shaped wings. That is especially true with one particular chain, which recently announced it would be opening its second Arizona location in the coming weeks.
ABC 15 News
Potential effects of a Kroger-Albertsons merge for Valley shoppers
MESA, AZ — Irene Shields of Mesa spends a lot of time looking for the best possible prices. "I research first and then I compare," she told ABC15. She and her mother scour grocery ads and look for coupons to make the deals even better. Safeway used to be...
East Valley Tribune
Ashler Hills Park likely to become reality next summer
Ashler Hills Park is a done deal. The Scottsdale Development Review Board unanimously gave final approval to the park’s aesthetics earlier this month, ending months of wrangling between the city and neighbors who opposed it. Residents of the nearby Las Piedras subdivision had opposed the park on the grounds...
WBUR
High interest rates splash cold water on red-hot Phoenix housing market
The once-red-hot housing market in Phoenix ground to a halt in recent months as mortgages rates crept up to 7%. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd met with realtor Sarah Sakalauski at a Phoenix home she's trying to sell to discuss the challenges and opportunities in this turbulent economy.
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Phoenix, Arizona If You're LGBTQ+
Phoenix, Arizona, is a booming metropolis and the fifth most populated city in America. Here are the top LGBTG+-friendly neighborhoods in the Valley of the Sun.
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town
A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
'Hoofeels' generous? Valley pig rescue in need of blankets for cold winter months
PHOENIX — If you're feeling generous this holiday season, a Phoenix pig rescue is asking for as many blankets as possible to keep their rescue pigs warm during the winter months. Better Piggies Rescue needs small, medium, and large blankets plus comforters to provide much-needed comfort to all rescue...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Cannabis Community Has Upcoming Industry Events
AZ Cannafriends, an Arizona-based cannabis community, is hosting monthly networking events in Phoenix and Tucson that are open to the general public. The community is focused on supporting the state’s medical and recreational cannabis industries and has a “goal of helping to connect patients to new brands, brands to new potential employees, and everyone to new friends.”
5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
East Valley Tribune
Building trades seek youth to fill jobs
Gilbert High School seniors Mason Reading and Lucas Beals attended this year’s Arizona Construction Career Days because they wanted to know more about the industry. Clarissa Tonkin, a student at the East Valley Institute of Technology, was there because she hopes to take her construction training into a decorative arts career.
SignalsAZ
Bulk Trash Collection is Changing to On-Demand for 2023
Beginning, Feb. 6, 2023, Peoria’s bulk trash service will be available twice a year “by appointment” for Peoria residents with active Solid Waste accounts. Residents can schedule up to two free bulk collections per calendar year. Additional collections may be scheduled for a fee. Residents can begin...
