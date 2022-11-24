Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Several US regions face weekend weather systems that may complicate post-Thanksgiving travel
As well-fed holiday travelers pack their bags, hit the roads and squeeze into planes this weekend, widespread rain and snow could cause delays in the trip home. Several weather systems are forecast to trouble regions of US on Saturday and Sunday, including two in the Northeast and another pair dumping snow on parts of the Pacific Northwest.
Traveling Soon? All About TSA PreCheck And If It's Worth It
There are two types of airport travelers—those who want to get to the airport three (or more!) hours early and those who like to stroll through security and immediately board the plane. I personally feel the most alive when I briskly mall-walk from security to the gate with only minutes to spare.
A rail strike won't screw up your holidays. Here's how it'll affect you in other ways
So once again the nation and its economy is facing the risk of a massive freight railroad strike, this one as soon as Dec. 9. But about the only thing you don't need to worry about it is whether it will affect your holiday shopping plans. (It won't.) A prolonged...
