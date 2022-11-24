ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCRA.com

First night of 'Give Thanks' sells out at Sacramento Railyards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday night kicked off the beginning of the "Give Thanks" electronic dance music festival at the Railyards in Sacramento. The two-day festival began at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday at the same time. Notable artists that headlined the event's first night included Excision, Space...
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
ABC10

Local shops in Sacramento preparing for 'Small Business Saturday'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Holiday shopping isn’t just for the big chain stores. Small Business Saturday is right around the corner, and local shops are hoping to get your support. Every penny counts for locally owned businesses in Sacramento including Shirley's Sugar N Spice —one of several small shops inside the Florin Square Shopping Center, also known as 'Sacramento's Black Wall Street.'
rosevilletoday.com

Neil Young Harvest Time in Roseville, Rocklin, & Folsom movie theaters this December

Roseville, Calif. – The year was 1971, arguably the greatest year in rock n’ roll history. High above the Bay Area at his sprawling Skyline Blvd ranch, a 26-year-old Neil Young would convene a star-filled ensemble to create one of music’s most enduring albums, Harvest. The album would go on to become 1972’s best selling album included the #1 hit Heart of Gold and is considered by many to be the musical apex of Neil’s career. The good news is that Neil had the cameras rolling.
KCRA.com

'We couldn’t do it without our local community': Many Sacramento businesses grateful for overwhelming Small Business Saturday support

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kicking off the unofficial holiday shopping season, ‘Small Business Saturday’, according to shop owners, is a critical time for the survival of small businesses across the country. Some of the many Sacramento area small businesses praised the community for loyal support, saying their survival...
KCRA.com

Thousands participate in Sacramento's famous Thanksgiving Day run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 29th annualRun to Feed The Hungry happened Thanksgiving morning near the campus of Sacramento State University. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, officials with the event said 29,222 people had registered for the 5K and 10K run/walk. | SHOW US | Submit your photos from Run...
ABC10

Stockton restaurant reopens year after being set ablaze

STOCKTON, Calif. — El Forastero Mexican Food has been brought back to life after being closed for more than a year due to a devastating fire set by an arsonist. There's a bit of nostalgia making a much anticipated comeback on East Hammer Lane in Stockton. "I said let's...
KCRA.com

Hmong New Year in Sacramento expected to bring more than 40,000 people

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The biggest cultural event within the Hmong community in Sacramento is back after a two-year pandemic pause. The Hmong New Year festivities returned for its 17th year and kicked off its three-day festival at Cal Expo this Friday. Over 40,000 people are expected to attend this year's event that centers and uplifts Sacramento's Hmong community.
ABC10

City of Sacramento to offer free parking at meters for holiday season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With the holiday season finally here, the City of Sacramento is spreading cheer by offering free parking from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24. According to the City of Sacramento, no payment will be required at on-street meters after 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends, including Old Sacramento. This includes green meter payment machines. Meter screens will reflect when parking is free and when payment is required.
Mountain Democrat

Eagles tribute brings group’s hits to Folsom

With five No. 1 singles, six Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards and six No. 1 albums, the Eagles were one of the most successful musical acts of the 1970s. At the end of the 20th century, two of the group’s albums, “Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975)” and “Hotel California,” are ranked among the 20 best-selling albums in the United States.
theaggie.org

How to spend a day in Davis

Follow an itinerary curated by locals to visit popular spots downtown and on the UC Davis campus. Some believe that an unassuming town like Davis doesn’t have much to offer beyond its cows and pastures, but locals say otherwise. If you’re just visiting, or looking for something new to do with your friends, here is a curated itinerary to best enjoy what Davis has to offer. Try beloved eateries, experience beautiful nature and visit incredible museums frequented by Davis residents.
