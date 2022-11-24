Read full article on original website
Sacramento Hmong New Year Festival open at Cal Expo Saturday & Sunday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Every year since 2005, Sacramento Hmong Inc. has put on what are now some of the largest Hmong New Year celebrations in the nation. Saturday and Sunday at Cal Expo, this year's Sacramento Hmong New Year Festival will have food and music alongside competitions and tournaments.
'It's a beautiful place' | Have you visited the California State Indian Museum in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — November is Native American Heritage Month and November 25 is Native American Heritage Day. This time is dedicated to honoring Indigenous peoples past and present. But - no matter the date - you can recognize Native people, history, and culture year round. You might want to...
First night of 'Give Thanks' sells out at Sacramento Railyards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday night kicked off the beginning of the "Give Thanks" electronic dance music festival at the Railyards in Sacramento. The two-day festival began at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday at the same time. Notable artists that headlined the event's first night included Excision, Space...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a...
Sacramento's Black-owned businesses encourage people to shop small this holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many people decided to shop black this Black Friday. Sacramento's Black Wall Street in Florin Square hosted an event highlighting dozens of Black-owned businesses. Many of the items for sale are handcrafted making each one unique and perfect for the holidays. "It is one of the...
Downtown Sacramento used to have a lake in the 1800s. Here’s what happened to it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People walking in downtown Sacramento near the train station would have once been greeted by a lake that covered several blocks of the city. Originally named Sutter Lake, a map made by a city surveyor, dated 1873, shows the body of water stretching from Front and Sixth streets, between I and […]
Local shops in Sacramento preparing for 'Small Business Saturday'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Holiday shopping isn’t just for the big chain stores. Small Business Saturday is right around the corner, and local shops are hoping to get your support. Every penny counts for locally owned businesses in Sacramento including Shirley's Sugar N Spice —one of several small shops inside the Florin Square Shopping Center, also known as 'Sacramento's Black Wall Street.'
Neil Young Harvest Time in Roseville, Rocklin, & Folsom movie theaters this December
Roseville, Calif. – The year was 1971, arguably the greatest year in rock n’ roll history. High above the Bay Area at his sprawling Skyline Blvd ranch, a 26-year-old Neil Young would convene a star-filled ensemble to create one of music’s most enduring albums, Harvest. The album would go on to become 1972’s best selling album included the #1 hit Heart of Gold and is considered by many to be the musical apex of Neil’s career. The good news is that Neil had the cameras rolling.
'We couldn’t do it without our local community': Many Sacramento businesses grateful for overwhelming Small Business Saturday support
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kicking off the unofficial holiday shopping season, ‘Small Business Saturday’, according to shop owners, is a critical time for the survival of small businesses across the country. Some of the many Sacramento area small businesses praised the community for loyal support, saying their survival...
Thousands participate in Sacramento's famous Thanksgiving Day run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 29th annualRun to Feed The Hungry happened Thanksgiving morning near the campus of Sacramento State University. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, officials with the event said 29,222 people had registered for the 5K and 10K run/walk. | SHOW US | Submit your photos from Run...
Stockton restaurant reopens year after being set ablaze
STOCKTON, Calif. — El Forastero Mexican Food has been brought back to life after being closed for more than a year due to a devastating fire set by an arsonist. There's a bit of nostalgia making a much anticipated comeback on East Hammer Lane in Stockton. "I said let's...
Hmong New Year in Sacramento expected to bring more than 40,000 people
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The biggest cultural event within the Hmong community in Sacramento is back after a two-year pandemic pause. The Hmong New Year festivities returned for its 17th year and kicked off its three-day festival at Cal Expo this Friday. Over 40,000 people are expected to attend this year's event that centers and uplifts Sacramento's Hmong community.
City of Sacramento to offer free parking at meters for holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With the holiday season finally here, the City of Sacramento is spreading cheer by offering free parking from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24. According to the City of Sacramento, no payment will be required at on-street meters after 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends, including Old Sacramento. This includes green meter payment machines. Meter screens will reflect when parking is free and when payment is required.
'They took down all the cameras': Sacramento toy, collectible store hit by thieves ahead of Small Business Saturday sale
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Andrew Leuong, the owner of Toy Fusion in Sacramento, takes pride in the nostalgia his shop offers to customers. “When people come visit, in a way, they go back in time,” Leuong said. He and his staff love bringing that joy to customers, who, he...
Eagles tribute brings group’s hits to Folsom
With five No. 1 singles, six Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards and six No. 1 albums, the Eagles were one of the most successful musical acts of the 1970s. At the end of the 20th century, two of the group’s albums, “Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975)” and “Hotel California,” are ranked among the 20 best-selling albums in the United States.
Sacramento area runner breaks 5K record at Run to Feed the Hungry
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento area Run to Feed the Hungry participant broke a national record on Thanksgiving Day. Jacob Nur is a 67-year-old nurse in Sacramento who started running 14 years ago. This year, Nur was looking to break the 5K record at Run to Feed the Hungry,...
Fire started at Valley Springs homeless encampment during alleged turf war
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A fire that burned a homeless encampment in the foothill town of Valley Springs Wednesday was intentionally set because of a turf war, officials with the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post. At 10 p.m. Wednesday, crews in Calaveras County responded...
Foresthill Christmas tree farm opens for first time since Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif — With Thanksgiving behind us, the Christmas season is now in full swing and one local Christmas tree farm is feeling more thankful than ever. "This is about our busiest day of the season," said Nikki Schichtel, owner of Snowy Peaks Tree Farm as she holds her daughter, Cassidy in her arms.
How to spend a day in Davis
Follow an itinerary curated by locals to visit popular spots downtown and on the UC Davis campus. Some believe that an unassuming town like Davis doesn’t have much to offer beyond its cows and pastures, but locals say otherwise. If you’re just visiting, or looking for something new to do with your friends, here is a curated itinerary to best enjoy what Davis has to offer. Try beloved eateries, experience beautiful nature and visit incredible museums frequented by Davis residents.
Nearly 30K people attended Run to Feed the Hungry. Here’s how it all went down
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The largest Thanksgiving run in the country returned for the 29th year. Nearly 30,000 people turned out to East Sacramento for the Run to Feed the Hungry. LiveCopter 3 was overhead the swarms of people packing the streets before the run began. Participants were able to...
