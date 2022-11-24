Roseville, Calif. – The year was 1971, arguably the greatest year in rock n’ roll history. High above the Bay Area at his sprawling Skyline Blvd ranch, a 26-year-old Neil Young would convene a star-filled ensemble to create one of music’s most enduring albums, Harvest. The album would go on to become 1972’s best selling album included the #1 hit Heart of Gold and is considered by many to be the musical apex of Neil’s career. The good news is that Neil had the cameras rolling.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO