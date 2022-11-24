Read full article on original website
East Valley Tribune
Shortfall leaves Gilbert museum in lurch
Gilbert officials are exploring if they can give more financial help to HD SOUTH, Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum without violating the state’s gift clause after its feell short by nearly $1 million on its fundraising to expand. Currently the Town gives $50,000 a year to HD SOUTH...
East Valley Tribune
Old Town glitters as Scottsdazzle returns
Old Town is again aglow with holiday lights and a festive atmosphere as Scottsdazzle returns for its seventh year. Developed by the City of Scottsdale to bring the community together in a fun and magical way, this year’s calendar of holiday events is chockfull of 30 events – some of which are free and some also new.
This Arizona Pizza Place Is Among The Best Pizzerias In The Entire World
This pizza place is in the top 25 pizzerias in the whole world.
East Valley Tribune
Chandler man kills self, wounds his 2 kids
A Chandler man is dead from a self-inflicted wound after he violated a court order and entered his estranged wife’s home and shot his two children. The children, a 15-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, are expected to survive. Derek Aaron Tighe, 52, killed himself on Nov. 20 after...
East Valley Tribune
Sugarland debut downtown kicks of holiday season here
Downtown Chandler is known for its bars and restaurants, filling the night air with live music and fun. There are other businesses, however. The new executive director of the Downtown Chandler Community Partnership said Sugarland is for them, offering giant treats as a lure to help retail and service businesses.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Proposed hunt recommendations available for review for pronghorn, elk, and fall and spring turkey for 2023-2024￼
The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s proposed recommendations for 2023 pronghorn, elk, fall turkey, population management hunts, and limited entry seasons, as well as for 2024 spring turkey hunts, are available for review at www.azgfd.gov/huntguidelines. The hunt structures and recommendations were formulated based on the hunt guidelines approved by...
East Valley Tribune
Today is Museum Store Sunday
With Black Friday and Small Business Saturday now in the rearview mirror, museum stores in Scottsdale and across the nation are ready for their biggest shopping day of the year, Museum Store Sunday, which happens today. Two Scottsdale museums are among more than 1,800 around the world that are offering...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years
A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Surprise, AZ
Surprise, Arizona, is a wonderful place to live and work. The city has a diverse population and offers many amenities, including shopping centers, hospitals, and golf courses. Surprise also has many restaurants that serve delicious food at reasonable prices. Here are the 15 best restaurants in Surprise, Arizona. Nicks Diner...
East Valley Tribune
Ashler Hills Park likely to become reality next summer
Ashler Hills Park is a done deal. The Scottsdale Development Review Board unanimously gave final approval to the park’s aesthetics earlier this month, ending months of wrangling between the city and neighbors who opposed it. Residents of the nearby Las Piedras subdivision had opposed the park on the grounds...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa pays $8M to widow of ex-cop’s victim
Mesa has agreed to pay $8 million to Daniel Shaver’s widow and two children to settle her claims against the city over his 2016 shooting death at an east Mesa hotel by former Mesa police officer Philip Brailsford. Attorneys for Shaver’s widow Laney Sweet filed a notice of settlement...
East Valley Tribune
Building trades seek youth to fill jobs
Gilbert High School seniors Mason Reading and Lucas Beals attended this year’s Arizona Construction Career Days because they wanted to know more about the industry. Clarissa Tonkin, a student at the East Valley Institute of Technology, was there because she hopes to take her construction training into a decorative arts career.
AZFamily
Arizona International Auto Show back for the first time since 2019
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A tradition dating back 50 years is happening at the Phoenix Convention Center this weekend. People can go and check out the newest builds from automakers all over the world at the Arizona International Auto Show. Several companies are there with cars sitting on display and...
East Valley Tribune
Phoenix Rising relocating stadium from Wild Horse
Phoenix City Council last week unanimously approved a lease of about 10 acres at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport land to Phoenix Rising FC for construction of a temporary stadium. The team gave no reason why it is leaving the stadium it built just within the last 18 months on...
kjzz.org
Tempe holds special meeting over proposed Arizona Coyotes entertainment district
The city of Tempe held a meeting this week detailing plans for a new Arizona Coyotes hockey arena and entertainment district. The City Council is expected to vote on whether to send the proposal to public referendum next week. Team representatives outlined the project’s master plan, including traffic mitigation, land...
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Republican Committee Chair Mickie Niland Refuses to Sign General Election Logic and Accuracy Test
Mickie Niland, chairwoman of the Maricopa County Republican Committee, stated Tuesday she would not be signing the Post-Election Logic and Accuracy test results of the 2022 general election because she says the test is inadequate. “I would like a more comprehensive test. I feel the on demand printers, which are...
YAHOO!
Man dies after being shot at Phoenix parking lot
A man was fatally shot Friday evening at a parking lot in Phoenix. David Denogean 30, was shot at a business parking lot at North 12th Street and East Marlette Avenue. Officers responded to the scene following a 6 p.m. call about the incident, according to police. Officers and firefighters gave Denogean medical aid and rushed him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.“At this time, detectives are working to understand what led up to this incident and identify any and all involved suspects,” read a statement from the Phoenix Police Department.
ASU alum Kenny Dillingham to lead school as youngest Power 5 head coach
Scottsdale native and Arizona State alumnus Kenny Dillingham is expected to leave his job as Oregon's offensive coordinator to become ASU's next head football coach, with an official announcement anticipated to come no later than Sunday, two people familiar with the development told Sun Devil Source. Dillingham, 32, would become...
ASU football’s 70-7 win over Arizona served as turning point for both programs
Nearly two years ago, Arizona State and Arizona football matched up for a memorable installment of the Territorial Cup. The two teams combined for 77 points, though ASU scored 70 of them. The Sun Devils also had a 14-point lead less than a minute into the game. They ran only...
