A man was fatally shot Friday evening at a parking lot in Phoenix. David Denogean 30, was shot at a business parking lot at North 12th Street and East Marlette Avenue. Officers responded to the scene following a 6 p.m. call about the incident, according to police. Officers and firefighters gave Denogean medical aid and rushed him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.“At this time, detectives are working to understand what led up to this incident and identify any and all involved suspects,” read a statement from the Phoenix Police Department.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO