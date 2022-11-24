Read full article on original website
UVM men’s soccer advances to NCAA quarterfinals
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A proper send off in their last home game of the season. The Vermont men’s soccer team defeated UCLA 3-0, with all three goals coming in the second half, to advance to the NCAA quarterfinal round. Yaniv Bazini, Yves Borie and Alex Nagy scored for UVM.
mynbc5.com
Vermont scores four in OT win vs. RPI
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Goals have been in abundance for the Catamounts men's ice hockey team who defeated RPI 4-3 in overtime fashion Friday night at Gutterson Field House. The four-goal performance comes off the heels of a 4-3 overtime loss to #9 Providence last weekend, perhaps signaling a turnaround of UVM's offense which averaged 1.4 goals per game before their last two games.
rpiathletics.com
Men’s Hockey Topped in OT at Vermont
BURLINGTON, VT – Eric Gotz scored an overtime winner to send the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Men's Hockey team home with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vermont Catamounts on Friday night in non-conference action at Gutterson Fieldhouse. The Catamounts scored the games' first goal in the opening period, as...
WCAX
FIS World Cup returns to Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The best women’s ski racers in the world are back in Killington for the sixth edition of the Heroic Killington Cup. Mikaela Shiffrin will lead the pack in giant slalom and slalom races Saturday and Sunday at the Beast. Shiffrin has very much made this...
Beating the rain, a record-setting Killington World Cup reigns
The ski-racing circuit’s lone U.S. stop for women, battling a weekend of wild weather, drew its biggest-ever crowd — even if Vermont-schooled Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin wasn’t as victorious. Read the story on VTDigger here: Beating the rain, a record-setting Killington World Cup reigns.
mynbc5.com
I-89 and Burlington International Airport bustling with travelers after Thanksgiving
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — It was a very busy morning in the skies and on the interstate Sunday, as people made their way to and from home after the Thanksgiving weekend. The Northbound Rest Stop in Williston already saw around 200 commuters by just 11:30 a.m. Over at the...
Craig Mitchell may be Vermont’s most famous DJ. But do you really know him?
Mitchell has been playing gigs in the Winooski and Burlington area for more than 30 years. He’s worked with Jay-Z, Janet Jackson, Yoko Ono, Backstreet Boys, The Strokes, Michael Buble and Moby. But still he feels danger when he steps outside. Read the story on VTDigger here: Craig Mitchell may be Vermont’s most famous DJ. But do you really know him?.
WCAX
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
'Braver Angels' in Vermont Want to Change Political Discourse
Braver Angels, a national nonprofit that seeks to unite conservatives and progressives, has a new Vermont organizer and is holding a series of workshops as it seeks to gain traction in the state. State organizer Lincoln Earl-Centers recently held a training in Charlotte and plans more this winter in Shelburne...
vermontcatholic.org
Stunt Nite 22 results
The Rice Memorial High School Senior Class took first place for Best Overall Class Performance for their skit titled “The Reunion” at this year’s 92nd Annual Stunt Nite at the Flynn Theatre Nov. 22. The Junior Class were runners up with “KIB-Knights in Black.”. Other awards...
mynbc5.com
200 runners take on central Vermont Gobble Wobble 5K on Thanksgiving
BARRE, Vt. — People in central Vermont worked off all the turkey, pies and sides they ate on Thanksgiving with a Gobble Wobble 5k turkey trot. Barre’s Congregational Church welcomed around 200 participants for the 5K race at Barre Town School on Thursday. Not only did runners get in a good workout before feasting, but the money raised at the event will also go towards helping those in need in the community.
Under pressure: Years of drinking water problems force Montpelier to confront an aging system
Residents have grown frustrated by hundreds of water main breaks in the state’s capital that have culminated in frozen streets, closed businesses and water shut-offs. Read the story on VTDigger here: Under pressure: Years of drinking water problems force Montpelier to confront an aging system.
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
Housing becomes flashpoint in Burlington’s East District city council race
East District residents will vote on Dec. 6 to fill the seat vacated by Jack Hanson. The three candidates vying for the role have sought to draw distinctions based on their own housing experiences. Read the story on VTDigger here: Housing becomes flashpoint in Burlington’s East District city council race.
WCAX
Discover the ‘Smatterings Market’ on Sundays
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you looking to shop smart for the holidays? You’re in luck. For the next two Sundays, “Smatterings Market” will be open at the Burlington Beer Company. They’re doing this in partnership with the Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace. The flea market is filled...
After a Life-Altering Accident, a Young Teacher Adapts to a New Reality
Allie Bianchi's life was on a sky's-the-limit trajectory. With a fresh college degree in hand, Bianchi, 23, had finished her first year at Barre City Elementary School working as a special educator, a job she'd dreamed about. She'd started on a master's degree and still found time to babysit local...
Two suspects break into Rutland Parent Child Center
Two suspects broke into the Rutland County Parent Child Center and stole holiday gift cards, a safe, and more.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are The Best Pizza Spots in Vermont?
Hazel Pizza in Brattleboro, Vermont, opened this July and quickly became a local favorite. You can order from their extensive menu and customize it to your preferences. They also offer a full bar and a good wine list. The flavors are unique, and the service is excellent. You can also order takeout. Brattleboro is a picturesque town located in the southeast region of Vermont. The chef here only uses local ingredients to make creative dishes. From fresh salads to hand-crafted pizza, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Ollie
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a sweet and mellow senior cat, meet Ollie!. This week’s Pet with Potential is a male senior cat who loves making friends. He has a small heart murmur and some litter box issues but has been doing great at the shelter.
WCAX
Church St. tree lighting ceremony kicks off holidays in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Hundreds of tiny tots with their eyes all aglow gathered on Church Street on Friday night for the annual lighting of the tree. The massive Colorado blue spruce that was donated to the city has roughly 100,000 lights on it. The tree this year comes from a...
