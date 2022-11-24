ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCAX

UVM men’s soccer advances to NCAA quarterfinals

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A proper send off in their last home game of the season. The Vermont men’s soccer team defeated UCLA 3-0, with all three goals coming in the second half, to advance to the NCAA quarterfinal round. Yaniv Bazini, Yves Borie and Alex Nagy scored for UVM.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont scores four in OT win vs. RPI

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Goals have been in abundance for the Catamounts men's ice hockey team who defeated RPI 4-3 in overtime fashion Friday night at Gutterson Field House. The four-goal performance comes off the heels of a 4-3 overtime loss to #9 Providence last weekend, perhaps signaling a turnaround of UVM's offense which averaged 1.4 goals per game before their last two games.
BURLINGTON, VT
rpiathletics.com

Men’s Hockey Topped in OT at Vermont

BURLINGTON, VT – Eric Gotz scored an overtime winner to send the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Men's Hockey team home with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vermont Catamounts on Friday night in non-conference action at Gutterson Fieldhouse. The Catamounts scored the games' first goal in the opening period, as...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

FIS World Cup returns to Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The best women’s ski racers in the world are back in Killington for the sixth edition of the Heroic Killington Cup. Mikaela Shiffrin will lead the pack in giant slalom and slalom races Saturday and Sunday at the Beast. Shiffrin has very much made this...
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
RANDOLPH, VT
vermontcatholic.org

Stunt Nite 22 results

The Rice Memorial High School Senior Class took first place for Best Overall Class Performance for their skit titled “The Reunion” at this year’s 92nd Annual Stunt Nite at the Flynn Theatre Nov. 22. The Junior Class were runners up with “KIB-Knights in Black.”. Other awards...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

200 runners take on central Vermont Gobble Wobble 5K on Thanksgiving

BARRE, Vt. — People in central Vermont worked off all the turkey, pies and sides they ate on Thanksgiving with a Gobble Wobble 5k turkey trot. Barre’s Congregational Church welcomed around 200 participants for the 5K race at Barre Town School on Thursday. Not only did runners get in a good workout before feasting, but the money raised at the event will also go towards helping those in need in the community.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Discover the ‘Smatterings Market’ on Sundays

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you looking to shop smart for the holidays? You’re in luck. For the next two Sundays, “Smatterings Market” will be open at the Burlington Beer Company. They’re doing this in partnership with the Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace. The flea market is filled...
BURLINGTON, VT
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are The Best Pizza Spots in Vermont?

Hazel Pizza in Brattleboro, Vermont, opened this July and quickly became a local favorite. You can order from their extensive menu and customize it to your preferences. They also offer a full bar and a good wine list. The flavors are unique, and the service is excellent. You can also order takeout. Brattleboro is a picturesque town located in the southeast region of Vermont. The chef here only uses local ingredients to make creative dishes. From fresh salads to hand-crafted pizza, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Ollie

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a sweet and mellow senior cat, meet Ollie!. This week’s Pet with Potential is a male senior cat who loves making friends. He has a small heart murmur and some litter box issues but has been doing great at the shelter.
BURLINGTON, VT

