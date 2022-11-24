ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

brproud.com

Suspect wanted in connection to shooting in New Orleans neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect, pictured above, in connection with a shooting that took place on Friday (Nov. 25th) in the Seabrook neighborhood. According to detectives the suspect reportedly was walking in the area when he...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

2 people killed, 3 others injured in 5 separate holiday shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says a violent Thanksgiving night spilled over into the morning. They say two people were killed and three people were hurt in five separate shootings. The latest shooting happened Friday morning around 9:30 a.m. on Bienville Street. A woman was shot...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Man shot in the hand on Chef Highway, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue. Initial NOPD reports show that a 29-year old man suffered a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private conveyance. Police...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

SUNO closes campus after parking lot shootout wounds man

A parking lot shootout at Southern University at New Orleans left one man wounded Wednesday morning. SUNO said on its Instagram account that occupants of two vehicles fired at each other as they traveled down Press Drive and pulled into the Natural Sciences Buildng parking lot on Emmett Bashful Boulevard. One person was wounded and was taken to a hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

One dead following shooting in Fluker

Chief Jimmy Travis reports the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley, who was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker, LA around 8:30 PM yesterday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Sibley to be deceased from his injuries.
FLUKER, LA
fox8live.com

One dead in overnight shooting in Tangipahoa Parish

FLUKER, La. (WVUE) - A 22-year-old was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker around 8:30 p.m. yesterday (Nov. 22). According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call about a subject lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male victim deceased from his injuries.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

One person killed in second Central City homicide Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard that's left one man dead. NOPD officials say the shooting occurred just before 4 p.m.. Police arrived and found the victim inside a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
CENTRAL, LA

