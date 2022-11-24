Read full article on original website
Male suffers from gunshot wound in Desire Area
A male was left with a gunshot wound following a shooting that took place in the Desire area.
NOPD: Victim found on Bienville Street with multiple gunshot wounds
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that left a female victim injured Friday (Nov. 25) morning.
Victim dies in overnight Warehouse District shooting
A man died after being shot in the Warehouse District overnight, the New Orleans Police Department said Friday (Nov. 25 morning).
Five people shot in just over three hours, including on Canal Street
New Orleans Police say from 5:45pm to just after 9:00pm five people were shot in New Orleans. One victim was gunned down near the corner of Canal and Bourbon Street.
Suspect wanted in connection to shooting in New Orleans neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect, pictured above, in connection with a shooting that took place on Friday (Nov. 25th) in the Seabrook neighborhood. According to detectives the suspect reportedly was walking in the area when he...
16-year-old shot in the Seabrook neighborhood
A 16-year-old has been taken to the hospital after being shot in the Seabrook neighborhood.
Woman dead, man wounded in Thanksgiving night shootings
New Orleans Police say violence didn’t take a holiday for Thanksgiving. “The NOPD is investigating a shooting death in the 4100 block of North Robertson,” the Public Information Office said.
2 people killed, 3 others injured in 5 separate holiday shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says a violent Thanksgiving night spilled over into the morning. They say two people were killed and three people were hurt in five separate shootings. The latest shooting happened Friday morning around 9:30 a.m. on Bienville Street. A woman was shot...
Man shot in the hand on Chef Highway, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue. Initial NOPD reports show that a 29-year old man suffered a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private conveyance. Police...
Woman shot multiple times at New Orleans home Thanksgiving evening
A 46-year-old woman was fatally shot inside a St. Claude-area home on Thanksgiving evening, the New Orleans Police Department said.
SUNO closes campus after parking lot shootout wounds man
A parking lot shootout at Southern University at New Orleans left one man wounded Wednesday morning. SUNO said on its Instagram account that occupants of two vehicles fired at each other as they traveled down Press Drive and pulled into the Natural Sciences Buildng parking lot on Emmett Bashful Boulevard. One person was wounded and was taken to a hospital.
Woman wanted for firing shots at a group of people, NOPD says
A woman is wanted after detectives with the New Orleans Police Department say she fired shots at a group of people in Algiers Tuesday (Nov. 22) evening.
Louisiana man convicted of trafficking heroin and fentanyl
After a four-day trial, a Louisiana man has been convicted of trafficking heroin and fentanyl.
Deputies arrest man wounded in shooting at truck stop that left 1 dead, another injured
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say. EBRSO is collecting evidence after people in two separate vehicles fired at each other on an I-10 exit, leaving two wounded, investigators said. Deputies arrest man wounded in shooting at truck stop that left 1 dead, another...
One dead following shooting in Fluker
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley, who was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker, LA around 8:30 PM yesterday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Sibley to be deceased from his injuries.
Where’s the paperwork? Sheriff goes to court to defend against accusations
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson is reacting to complaints that her department lacks transparency. Hutson has taken to court documents and interviews that the Sheriff’s Department shares information and data with defense attorneys.
Man killed in Central City shooting Wednesday, NOPD
Officers were dispatched just before 3:50 p.m., to the 2200 block of Oretha Castle.
Man killed in shooting on Julia Street in Warehouse District, New Orleans police say
A 26-year-old man was killed in an overnight shooting on Julia Street in the Warehouse District, New Orleans police said Friday. The man was found around 2 a.m. on the street in the 300 block of Julia (map), according to preliminary information from authorities. He had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.
One dead in overnight shooting in Tangipahoa Parish
FLUKER, La. (WVUE) - A 22-year-old was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker around 8:30 p.m. yesterday (Nov. 22). According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call about a subject lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male victim deceased from his injuries.
One person killed in second Central City homicide Wednesday
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard that's left one man dead. NOPD officials say the shooting occurred just before 4 p.m.. Police arrived and found the victim inside a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
