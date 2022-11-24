ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Hamden bar feeds veterans for Thanksgiving

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Steve Boddie prepared so much food this Thanksgiving, that he needed to cook at home because his kitchen at Tavern By The Hall is too small.  “We’ve got five turkeys, we have two hams, sides, macaroni and cheese, corn, dirty rice,” said Boddie, who owns the bar in Hamden.  And the […]
14th annual Reindeer Festival kicks off in Greenwich

For Fairfield County families, nothing signals the start to the holiday season quite like the Greenwich Reindeer Festival. It's a family friendly event with something for everyone, and it doesn't end this weekend. The North Pole is now on North Street in Greenwich at Sam Bridge Nursery and Greenhouses. A...
New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center

HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU

Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
Norwalk photos: Art Space

NORWALK, Conn. — John Levin took these photos recently at an Art Space reception for a multimedia exhibit, The Longest Shortest Time, in which Sarah King’s expressionist renderings of modern-day motherhood combine with works by Maryna Bilak and Judy Glantzman. The exhibit runs through Dec. 8 at the...
Decking the halls? Don’t end up the ER this Christmas

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Keep your holidays merry and jolly this year by keeping a few safety tips in mind. The American Red Cross has a few suggestions to keep Christmas decorating injury free. Before stringing lights, check the cords to make sure they aren’t damaged. You should not have more than three strands […]
Donations surge for nonprofit that fallen Bristol officers helped

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A steady stream of donations came into Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach in Bristol this season. “This year, we’ve been so much more blessed with so many donations,” said Patricia Stebbins, the organization’s executive director. She said the support has been overwhelming since the deaths of Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex […]
National Native American Heritage Month

The Norwalk Board of Education is proud to recognize November as National Native American Heritage Month. National Native American Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures, traditions and histories of indigenous or First Nation people. It is also an opportunity to raise awareness about the unique challenges they have faced.
VIDEO: Staying safe on 'Blackout Wednesday'

Family members hold vigil to remember brothers who died in Hartford double shooting. Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Department of Transportation talks safe driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday’. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy...
The Glass House in New Canaan featured on Jeopardy!, stumps Amy Schneider

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — The iconic The Glass House in New Canaan may be well known in Connecticut, but stumped Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider on an episode aired Monday night. Schneider still won the tournament of champions, and had the most correct responses in a single game during both the semifinals and finals, according […]
