Hamden bar feeds veterans for Thanksgiving
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Steve Boddie prepared so much food this Thanksgiving, that he needed to cook at home because his kitchen at Tavern By The Hall is too small. “We’ve got five turkeys, we have two hams, sides, macaroni and cheese, corn, dirty rice,” said Boddie, who owns the bar in Hamden. And the […]
News 12
14th annual Reindeer Festival kicks off in Greenwich
For Fairfield County families, nothing signals the start to the holiday season quite like the Greenwich Reindeer Festival. It's a family friendly event with something for everyone, and it doesn't end this weekend. The North Pole is now on North Street in Greenwich at Sam Bridge Nursery and Greenhouses. A...
New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center
HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
News 12
Brewster diner that serves free Thanksgiving dinners could see end to tradition
A Brewster eatery that serves free Thanksgiving dinners could see an end to the tradition. Bob’s Diner, which began serving up Thanksgiving dinners free of charge 15 years ago, could close its doors soon with a future project as the main cause. "The reason this might be our last...
Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU
Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
Norwalk photos: Art Space
NORWALK, Conn. — John Levin took these photos recently at an Art Space reception for a multimedia exhibit, The Longest Shortest Time, in which Sarah King’s expressionist renderings of modern-day motherhood combine with works by Maryna Bilak and Judy Glantzman. The exhibit runs through Dec. 8 at the...
Where To Eat The Most Delicious Pizza in Westchester NY
Pizza is synonymous with New York, but Westchester has their fair share of good pizza, I mean legendary kind of pizza. Here I bring you on a tour around Westchester county featuring the best and the most highly rated new and original pizzerias dating all the way back to 1942. Grab a napkin, it’s now time to start salivating.
Decking the halls? Don’t end up the ER this Christmas
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Keep your holidays merry and jolly this year by keeping a few safety tips in mind. The American Red Cross has a few suggestions to keep Christmas decorating injury free. Before stringing lights, check the cords to make sure they aren’t damaged. You should not have more than three strands […]
Donations surge for nonprofit that fallen Bristol officers helped
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A steady stream of donations came into Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach in Bristol this season. “This year, we’ve been so much more blessed with so many donations,” said Patricia Stebbins, the organization’s executive director. She said the support has been overwhelming since the deaths of Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex […]
Milford mom works to bring her quadriplegic son home from health care facility
A Milford woman whose son was critically injured in a car accident is in the process of bringing him home.
ctexaminer.com
After Falling for Eight Years, Homelessness is on the Rise in Connecticut
This Thanksgiving, Leroy Jordan is grateful for his friends Ellis Crawford and Reggie Spears. The two support what Jordan has made his life’s work – helping the people who live on the streets of Stamford. This time of year, Crawford and Spears collect coats and jackets for the...
theexaminernews.com
Cortlandt Family Grateful for Daughter’s Progress at Blythedale
Susan and Nicholas Milton have lots to be thankful for, not only this week when they will spend their first Thanksgiving at home with their 13-month-old daughter, Ava Grace, but every day. Gracie, as her parents call her, was born prematurely on Oct. 22, 2021, after only about 29 weeks...
8-year-old boy helps turn on holiday lights at Westchester Winter Wonderland drive-thru
Chase Pultz is good and ready to celebrate the holidays with his family, having had multiple surgeries after a sinus infection spread to his brain.
New Peruvian Restaurant In New Haven Draws Praise For 'Delicious' Food, Friendly Service
A new Connecticut restaurant that offers contemporary Peruvian cuisine has drawn praise from some of its first reviewers. Chacra Pisco Bar, located in New Haven, at 152 Temple St., held its grand opening in late September. The eatery offers appetizers such as Peruvian Street Corn and Yuca Frita, along with...
Black Friday not as busy as years past at Westfield Trumbull mall
Black Friday used to be a day where people flocked to stores for early holiday shopping deals, but "not a creature was stirring" at some Black Friday sales in Connecticut.
National Native American Heritage Month
The Norwalk Board of Education is proud to recognize November as National Native American Heritage Month. National Native American Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures, traditions and histories of indigenous or First Nation people. It is also an opportunity to raise awareness about the unique challenges they have faced.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Staying safe on 'Blackout Wednesday'
Family members hold vigil to remember brothers who died in Hartford double shooting. Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Department of Transportation talks safe driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday’. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy...
KSLTV
Police investigate cats turning up dead in Connecticut neighborhood
WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — Cats have been turning up dead in a Waterbury neighborhood and advocates say it’s clear they’ve been beaten. Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who’s been caring for one of the victim cats. “I’m going to start crying,” said Lisa Syr....
The Glass House in New Canaan featured on Jeopardy!, stumps Amy Schneider
NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — The iconic The Glass House in New Canaan may be well known in Connecticut, but stumped Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider on an episode aired Monday night. Schneider still won the tournament of champions, and had the most correct responses in a single game during both the semifinals and finals, according […]
milfordmirror.com
Juan Negroni (opinion): The boat Paul Newman borrowed, Billy Joel tried to buy and a CT couple lives on
Let’s assume you live in an apartment or a house in Connecticut. And your spouse suddenly suggests the two of you move to the North Pole to live in an igloo. If you’re half sane your first thought of living in an igloo might prompt an outburst of crazed laughter followed by thinking “Who did I marry?”
